Sasaki and Peeps anime announces 2024 release date in new PV

A new promotional video for the upcoming Sasaki and Peeps anime revealed the release date of January 2024. The PV also reveals several voice roles and cast for the Silver Link-produced series.

Notable reveals are Tomozuka Sugita and Aoi Yuki as Sasaki and Peeps respectively, Rie Takahashi as Hoshizaki, and Akari Kito as ‘Otonari-san.’ Fans of the manga and the light novels are excited to see the world-hopping tale depicted in animation, especially thanks to the excellent voice casting and animation.

Sasaki and Peeps anime slated for January 2024

With a release date expected for early next year, it won’t be long until Sasaki and Peeps anime debuts. Sasaki and Peeps follows a humdrum and bored office worker Sasaki become entangled in the affairs of a whole other world thanks to his pet. His pet is a sage disguised as a small bird, ‘Pii-Chan’ or ‘Peeps.’

Split between his boring everyday life and the fantastical world he is drawn into again and again, Sasaki just wants to live a peaceful, quiet, and fulfilling life. Of course, this is constantly interrupted by his newfound magical powers and a slew of colorful characters whom he runs into, both in his modern life and this magical other world.

This unique story is sure to be exciting to unfold in the coming year. For those who can’t wait to catch up with the series, Yen Press is also releasing English translations of the manga and light novels, several of which have already been released.

Sasaki and Peeps anime staff

The staff on the show does not disappoint either. The director is Mirai Manato, whose previous work includes Masamune-kun’s Revenge and BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense. Writing and overseeing scripts will be the work of Deko Akao, who had previously worked on Komi Can’t Communicate and Higehiro.

Also notable is the work of Saori Nakashiki, character designer for the Sasaki and Peeps anime who has worked on anime such as Tales of Wedding Rings. With such an experienced staff, it seems like fans don’t have too much to worry about when it comes to translating the series to animation.

Sasaki and Peeps anime adaptation is just another addition to a jam-packed 2024. Other anticipated series include Kaiju No. 8 and Solo Leveling. Whilst it's hard to say which anime will come out on top as the smash hit of the season, Sasaki and Peeps might just have the potential to up there, from its unique twist on the isekai genre to its on-point casting.

