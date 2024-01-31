The Witch and the Beast complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The Witch and the Beast has become a sensational hit among anime enthusiasts following its debut on Thursday, January 12, 2024, at 1:28 am JST. Based on Kouske Satake's eponymous manga, the dark fantasy anime has already intrigued fans worldwide with the first episode. As such, several fans want to know about this show's full release schedule.

According to the anime's official staff on X (formerly Twitter), The Witch and the Beast has been slated for a 12-episode run from January 12, 2024, to March 29, 2024, releasing each episode weekly on Fridays at 1:28 am JST. Follow along with this article to learn about this dark fantasy anime's complete release schedule.

How many episodes will The Witch and the Beast have?

As mentioned earlier, the official staff for The Witch and the Beast has confirmed that the anime will run for 12 episodes in season 1. Moreover, this dark fantasy anime is scheduled to follow a weekly release schedule, airing every episode on Fridays.

The full release schedule for The Witch and the Beast anime is given below:

Episodes Title Date Episode 1 The Witch and the City of Blazing Red January 12, 2024 Episode 2 The Witch’s Pastime: Opening Act January 19, 2024 Episode 3 The Witch’s Pastime: Final Act January 26, 2024 Episode 4 Beauty and Death: Opening Act February 2, 2024 Episode 5 TBA February 9, 2024 Episode 6 TBA February 16, 2024 Episode 7 TBA February 23, 2024 Episode 8 TBA March 1, 2024 Episode 9 TBA March 8, 2024 Episode 10 TBA March 15, 2024 Episode 11 TBA March 22, 2024 Episode 12 TBA March 29, 2024

The above table shows the complete release schedule for the anime. However, it should be noted that while the anime debuted on January 12, 2024, at 1:28 am JST, for several fans outside Japan, the episode was available on January 11, due to varying time zones.

Although it's unknown how far the anime will cover Kousake Satake's manga, the first episode covered two chapters. Therefore, it's expected to adapt at least 25-26 chapters for this season. Given how the anime is gradually building up hype and a fanbase, it might also warrant more seasons in the future.

Where to watch The Witch and the Beast anime?

Guideau, as seen in episode 1 of the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

For the Japanese audience, The Witch and the Beast anime is set to broadcast every week on Friday at 1:28 am JST on the TBS channel and its affiliated networks. The English-subtitled episodes will be available worldwide for streaming on the Crunchyroll platform.

Here, fans can also check out other exciting shows from the Winter 2024 lineup. Besides Crunchyroll, anime fans can also catch the latest episodes of this anime on the Bilbili Global and iQIYI platforms.

Cast and staff for the anime

Ashaf and Guideau, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Produced by Yokohama Animation Lab, The Witch and the Beast anime is helmed by Takayumi Hamana. Yuichiro Momose is handling the anime's scripts, while Natsumi Tabuchi is composing the show's music.

Horiya Iijima is listed as the character designer. J-rock band Sokoninaru has performed the OP, Somonka, while Yoshino Nanjo has sung the ED, Hikari no Trill. In the cast, Yo Taichi features as Guideau, while Toshiyuki Morikawa stars as Ashaf.

Besides them, the cast members include Yoko Hikasa as Ione, Saori Hayami as Phanora Christofle, Miyu Tomita as Heiga, Noriko Shibasaki as Mary, Ryota Oosaka as Johan, Kosei Hirota as Farmus, Yuu Kobayashi as Lowell, Rintaro Nishi as Ashgan, Kazuhiro Yamaji as The Executioner, and others.

The plot of The Witch and the Beast anime

Based on Kousake Satake's eponymous manga series, the anime follows the duo of Ashaf and Guideau, who one day arrive in a town in search of a "Witch". Ashaf, a tall man with dark hair, carries a giant coffin on his back, while Guideau, a short-tempered, feral girl, has a brutish air about her.

Upon their arrival, they find that the town has become a thrall to the Witch. With her elocutionary powers, the witch convinced her subjects that she was their actual hero who restored orders. As the narrative unfolds, viewers notice that both Ashaf and Guideau have a long history with the witches, especially the latter, who have a score to settle.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.