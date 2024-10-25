Attack on Titan: 10 anime characters who can take down the Colossal Titan

Anime characters have fought against major opponents, but few are as monstrous and intimidating as the Colossal Titan from Attack on Titan. It is over 60 meters tall and is known to emit untold heat and steam, making it one of the deadliest foes in the world. However, some anime characters have strengths that are formidable enough to conquer a giant.

Whether with raw strength, speed, or incredible powers, these anime characters can overpower the Colossal Titan in battle. From pure energy blasts to reality-bending techniques, every one of these individuals can take down this giant foe. Here are ten anime characters, who can easily defeat Colossal Titan.

Disclaimer: This list is ranked in no particular order and contains the writer's opinion and spoilers.

Naruto Uzumaki, Goku, and 8 other anime characters who can defeat the Colossal Titan

1) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Saitama's strength is unmatched, he can knock down anyone using a simple punch, regardless of size and durability. Even the Colossal Titan with his gigantic size and destructive steam would not have much of a problem because Saitama has been able to run long distances and break through massive enemies.

His speed and reflexes would enable him to close the gap immediately, while his punch would destroy the Colossal Titan on the spot, not giving it a chance to use abilities, making Saitama one of the anime characters that could defeat the Colossal Titan.

2) Goku (Dragon Ball Z)

Goku as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku's exceptional power and speed make him an excellent fighter, who would get the upper hand in defeating the Colossal Titan. With the ability to fly, he can easily avoid the steam and heat of the Titans. From the air, he can attack it with his great energy beams that can be launched with a velocity such as those of Kamehameha, leaving deep impressions on the tougher skin of the Titan.

Even in the base form, his power is way stronger than any human or Titan, and if he feels it is needed, he might use his Super Saiyan transformations to end the fight right there. This makes Goku one of the anime characters, who can annihilate the Colossal Titan.

3) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Naruto Uzumaki as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto with his sheer speed and versatility, proves highly suitable as a combatant against the Colossal Titan. Using his power as the Sage of Six Paths, he could fly and avoid those steam-throwing attacks without much problem.

He could also use his massive Rasengan or Tailed Beast Bomb to deal slashing damage with the relatively weak spots on the Colossal Titan, especially the nape, where the human controller that powered the beast is placed.

Naruto will also defeat Colossal Titan because of the numerous summoning of thousands of shadow clones, which would become too much for the giant to handle. This makes him one of the anime characters, who can destroy the Colossal Titan easily.

4) Giorno Giovanna (Jojo's Bizarre Adventure)

Giorno Giovanna as seen in anime (Image via David Production)

Giorno Giovanna, with his Stand Gold Experience Requiem, can easily neutralize the Colossal Titan's attacks. Gold Experience Requiem can cancel out everything, resetting its motion to zero, therefore incapable of the Colossal Titan landing a successful hit.

Moreover, Giorno would also have prevented the regeneration of, or even the manifestation of the demolishing steam by, the Titan. Control over reality is so overpowering that it neutralizes the logical enormity and power the Titan will have when at war, making Giorno one of the stronger anime characters than the Colossal Titan.

5) Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto (Bleach)

Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach's Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto has incredible strength. He can burn everything in front of him with his Zanpakuto, Ryujin Jakka. With Zanka no Tachi, the Bankai, he can make everything ash in a matter of moments, which would render the Colossal Titan's enormous size and steam defenses useless.

Yamamoto can burn everything in his range with his incineration powers, which helps completely destroy its gigantic shape and cut through the regenerative capability of the Colossal Titan. With his mastery of fire and extreme spiritual energy, Yamamoto is one of the anime characters who can defeat the Colossal Titan.

6) Inuyasha (Inuyasha)

Inuyasha as seen in anime (Image via Sunrise)

Inuyasha's incredible strength as well as enormous demonic powers make him a powerful foe for the Colossal Titan. His attack called Wind Scar sends waves of destructive energy that help cut through huge enemies like the Titan.

Inuyasha could use his Backlash Wave to catch back the energy from Colossal Titan and come with a crushing counterattack. His half-demon body also withstands huge heat, which will help him fight against the steam defense of the Colossal Titan. With all these abilities, Inuyasha is one of the anime characters who can easily surpass the Colossal Titan.

7) Meliodas (The Seven Deadly Sins)

Meliodas as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Meliodas, the Dragon's Sin of Wrath from The Seven Deadly Sins, possesses immense power as the captain of the Sins. His full-counter ability allows him to reflect and boost any attack that is directed towards him. He would do pretty well against the Colossal Titan's monstrous heat and steam.

With his great physical strength and speed, Meliodas can also fight the Titan physically. His Demon mark amplifies his power and gives him upper-hand advantages over his opponents, allowing him a major advantage in combat. This makes Meliodas one of the anime characters who can beat the Colossal Titan.

8) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Levi Ackerman as seen in anime (Image via Wit Studio)

Having unmatched agility and precision, Levi Ackerman stands as a great warrior who surpasses all the might of the Colossal Titan. He moves through the steam defense created by the Titans with agility and strikes with accuracy. He succeeds in using the ODM gear due to his exceptional control over it to target its weak spots at the precise time, especially when the Titan’s defenses are down.

Such combat experience coupled with quick thinking allows him to adapt to the moves of the Colossal Titan. This makes him one of the anime characters who can easily surpass the Colossal Titan.

9) Alucard (Hellsing)

Alucard as seen in anime (Image via Gonzo)

Alucard's great ability and regenerative capacity ensure enough power to defeat the Colossal Titan. He's virtually immortal with mastery over shape-shifting. Furthermore, his ability to command an army of familiars gives him strategic superiority. He has a mobilization base to attack the Titan from all sides.

Even when disarmed, Alucard's regeneration ensures that he can stay longer than the Colossal Titan in a prolonged fight. This makes Alucard one of the anime characters who fight the Colossal Titan without even breaking a sweat.

10) Anos Voldigoad (The Misfit of Demon King Academy)

Anos Voldigoad as seen in anime (Image via SILVER LINK)

Anos Voldigoad's impressive magical powers would make the Colossal Titan completely meaningless. He can erase targets with it, coupled with this perfect usage of annihilation magic, which would take out the enormous size and strength of the strong Titan quite easily.

His healing powers also guarantee that any injury brought by the Titan would be reversed quickly, thereby making him virtually invincible in this fight. This makes him among the anime characters who could defeat the Colossal Titan.

Final thoughts

The Colossal Titan in Attack on Titan was dreaded by all in their universe and seemed almost infallible. However, in the vast anime universe, there are many characters who would absolutely decimate the Titan without even breaking a sweat.

The characters listed above either possess unimaginable physical prowess or have almost godlike powers at their disposal. It would not be far-fetched to say that characters like Saitama or Goku could take on the full horde of Titans and still come out unscathed.

