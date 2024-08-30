Naruto: 10 anime main characters who can easily defeat Itachi Uchiha

Itachi from Naruto is one of the strongest characters from the series, with his mastery over his doujutsu, the Sharingan, exceeding the majority of the Uchiha clan members. Leaving his battle IQ and fighting skills, his mastery over his Mangekyou Sharingan could be the strongest of his clan, considering how he was able to beat anyone in his lifespan.

Moreover, even after he died, his reincarnated body became a key part to the halting of the Fourth Great Ninja War. So, some side character from the series beating Itachi wouldn't make sense, but what about some main characters? In this article, 10 of the strongest anime main characters will be compiled whose skills are enough to beat Itachi Uchiha from Naruto.

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author.

Trending

Gojo Satoru, Rimuru Tempest, and 8 other anime main characters who can easily defeat Itachi Uchiha from Naruto

1) Monkey D Luffy - One Piece

Monkey D Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The JoyBoy of the new age of pirates who would be the Pirate King in the future, Monkey D Luffy is the main character of One PIece and also one of the strongest ones from the series due to his devil fruit, the Human-Human devil fruit, Model: Nika. Moreover, his mastery over his Haki also makes him one of the toughest opponents in the series.

Against Itachi, Luffy might show some weakness until he transforms into his Nika form. Although the only thing on his mind is battle, he wouldn't look into Itachi's eyes, making him one of the few anime main characters strong enough to beat Itachi from Naruto.

2) Saitama - One Punch Man

Saitama as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

The man who can beat anyone with only one punch and can also do the same with the Naruto character in question, Saitama, is the main character of One Punch Man and the strongest character from the series.

The showdown between Itachi and Saitama might turn out to be more of a comedic one rather than a serious one, because the former would be surprised as to why none of his moves are working against the One Punch Man character, making Saitama one of the strongest main characters who can beat Itachi.

3) Rimuru Tempest - That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Rimuru as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Arguably the strongest isekai anime protagonist with an infinite skillset of overpowered techniques, Rimuru is the main character of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and someone who can beat Itachi pretty easily.

With the power of the Great Sage (the voice inside his mind), he could definitely escape Itachi's strongest genjutsu. Moreover, against moves like the Susanoo and the Amaterasu, Rimuru's Predator skill would definitely overpower the Uchiha clan member, making Rimuru one of the few main characters who can defeat Itachi from Naruto.

4) Johan Liebert - Monster

Johan as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Johan Liebert is one of the main characters from Monster and one of the few characters that can defeat Itachi Uchiha without even using his fists, because unlike Itachi Uchiha, Johan has no superpowers.

As the Naruto series is more focused on the talk between two characters rather than their exchange of fists, Johan will fit perfectly in this universe and could be the strongest villain in the series through his manipulative talking that can beat Itachi in the first few minutes of their fight.

5) Gyomei Himejima - Demon Slayer

Himejima as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Himejima, being blind, has a direct advantage over Itachi Uchiha, as the latter's genjutsu techniques will be useless against him. However, against Itachi's Susanoo, Himejima's Earth breathing will see him as the winner.

Gyomei Himejima is one of the strongest demon slayers, the Hashiras, from Demon Slayer. Despite not having eyesight, unlike other Hashiras, Gyomei is the strongest Hashira who was able to fight, toe-to-toe, against Muzan in the Hashira Training arc.

6) Kageyama Shigeo - Mob Psycho 100

Kageyama as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Kageyama Shigeo, or Mob, is the main character of Mob Psycho 100 and also the strongest esper from the series. The true power of Mob unlocks whenever one of his emotions fills to the 100% mark, giving him godly powers.

Against Itachi, Mob getting under the Naruto character genjutsu might overfill his emotions, leading to the '????' state which he underwent during the third season. Against this state, Itachi stands no chance, as no one from the world could overpower Mob in this state in combat.

7) Gilgamesh - Fate

Gilgamesh as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

The man with every holy weapon in his arsenal, Gilgamesh is the main villain of the Fate series, famous for his arrogant personality. In the anime, this Archer-class hero summoned to one of the players for the Holy Grail War.

Against Itachi, Gilgamesh's battle will be interesting as Itachi has to evade the attacks from the strongest holt weapons. Moreover, even if Itachi manages to catch Gilgamesh under his genjutsu, his 'magic resistance' ability should be enough to get him out, as genjutsu could be considered a type of magic.

8) Anos Vildigoad - The Misfit of Demon King Academy

Anos Voldigord as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Anos Voldigoad is the main character of The Misfit of Demon King Academy. Being able to kill people just off the sound of his heartbeat, Anos is the strongest character from his series, trying to regain his throne as the demon king of the present.

Anos' battle against Itachi could be considered unfair because he has magic spells that can kill Itachi in the blink of an eye, even before the Naruto character can think of countering Anos' attacks.

9) Son Goku - Dragon Ball Z

Goku as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Considered as one of the strongest anime characters, Son Goku is the main character from Dragon Ball Z. Being trained by some of the strongest beings, like Whis, he is the strongest character from his series.

Goku's Ultra Instinct transformation will be the decider against Itachi because the Naruto character will be looking for any moment to attack Goku. Goku in his Ultra Instinct form, having control over time, will definitely beat Itachi in his own game.

10) Gojo Satoru - Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo Satoru as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Honored One and the strongest sorcerer of the present time, Gojo Satoru is one of the main characters from Jujutsu Kaisen. Being a part of the Gojo clan, he is destined for greatness, be it with power or anything else.

Gojo's battle against Itachi will be the most interesting of all the entries in this article. As most fans might already know, he sees through his Six Eyes instead of his true eyes, which will make Itachi's approach to getting him under his genjutsu very difficult. Moreover, with Gojo having an advantage over the battlefield through his domain expansion, Gojo will definitely win against Itachi from Naruto.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback