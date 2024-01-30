10 anime characters who can one-shot Yuta Okkotsu from Jujutsu Kaisen

Okkotsu Yuta is one of the strongest sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen, and also one of the strongest anime characters in the media. Currently, he is about to battle the King of Curses, Sukuna, and the odds are unknown to everyone because this is the first time these powerhouses are colliding.

After Gojo was defeated by Sukuna, fans speculated that Yuta Okkotsu would carry on his legacy and become the strongest jujutsu sorcerer in the series, which shows how overpowered he is. But are there anime characters from other series that can beat this sorcerer?

Not only is Yuta Okkotsu a special-grade sorcerer, but he also has the power of a special-grade cursed spirit, Rika. Plus, he has the arsenal of cursed tools granted by the Jujutsu High, which has cursed tools ranging from lowest grade to special grade ones.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man manga series.

Denji, Zeno, and 8 other anime characters that could easily take down Okkotsu Yuta from Jujutsu Kaisen

1) Zeno (Dragon Ball Super)

Zeno as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Zeno or the Omni King is one of the supporting characters of Dragon Ball Super that could beat this Jujutsu Kaisen character. Zeno is the ultimate god of every universe in existence, so not many characters come near his power level. He is also infamous for destroying planets just for fun in his playtime.

Against Yuta from Jujutsu Kaisen, Zeno could win because the former's full potential, which includes his massive reserve of cursed energy, his cursed spirit, and his cursed tools, is nothing compared to the power of the God of Gods.

2) Kibutsuji Muzan (Demon Slayer)

Kibutsuji Muzan as seen in the anime (Image via ufotable)

Kibutsuji Muzan is the main antagonist of Demon Slayer who could beat Yuta from Jujutsu Kaisen. Muzan is the demon king who is responsible for taking down some of the strongest characters in his series.

Muzan's Blood Demon Arts is also the most powerful out of every demon present in the series, which could take down Yuta.

Even if Yuta has the power of Rika (his cursed spirit) and the special-grade cursed tools, he could hardly lay a finger on Muzan, the king of demons.

3) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Eren Yeager as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The protagonist and antagonist of Attack on Titan, Eren Yeager is one of the anime characters who could take down Yuta from Jujutsu Kaisen pretty easily. Eren has the power of several Titans, which allows him colossal strength, and he is also someone who knows how to play tactics.

Yuta with his full potential could get crushed beneath the 'Rumbling,' if both of these fought. Even though Yuta has fair expertise in using 'the reverse cursed technique' (healing), he couldn't beat Eren in a 1-on-1 fight.

4) Denji (Chainsaw Man)

Denji as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Denji is the main protagonist of Chainsaw Man and the person who formed a deal with the chainsaw devil to become the chainsaw man. With the powers of the chainsaw devil, Denji could easily beat Yuta from Jujutsu Kaisen.

As a chainsaw man, Denji can remove the name of any devil from the history of existence by beating it to death. So, if Yuta's cursed spirit Rika comes at him, it could fall prey to this same fate.

As far as Yuta himself is concerned, Denji's devil form could take him down. This form was even able to overpower Makima, the main antagonist of the series, as she had to call all the other devils for help.

5) Kageyama Shigeo (Mob Psycho 100)

Shigeo Kageyama as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

Kageyama Shigeo or 'Mob' is one of the anime characters that could overpower Yuta from Jujutsu Kaisen with his telekinesis abilities. Kageyama reached the peak of his abilities during the final season of Mob Psycho 100 when his berserk side '???' takes over his body.

In this form, Mob destroys everything that comes his way. If both Yuta and Shigeo try to fight with everything they have, the latter person could get crushed eventually. Mob's ??? transformation can overpower anyone who tries to stand in his way.

6) Meruem (Hunter x Hunter)

Mereum as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Meruem is the main antagonist of the 'Chimera Ant arc' of Hunter x Hunter. He is one of the strongest characters in the series and also one of the anime characters that could easily beat Yuta from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Using his nen ability, he can spread his aura into a specific place and eat away his opponent's life force. So, Yuta's cursed energy could be no match against this powerhouse of a monster.

7) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Beating his opponents with only a single fist, Saitama is the main protagonist of One Punch Man. He could easily take down Yuta from Jujutsu Kaisen with his overpowered ability.

Although with stronger villains Saitama has attacked with more than a single punch, his ability is still something else as compared to other anime characters.

Yuta's 'reverse cursed technique' might be tested in his fight against Saitama, but Saitama might win regardless of Yuta's expertise.

8) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

Monkey D. Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The anime character who defeated the strongest creature of his anime (Kaido), Monkey D Luffy is the anime protagonist of One Piece. He could beat Yuta from Jujutsu Kaisen with his latest gear transformation called the 'Gear 5.'

This is the awakening of Luffy's devil fruit and so far no character from One Piece has stood a chance against this transformation.

Yuta's immense cursed technique might not stand a chance against the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates.

9) Anos Voldigoad (The Misfit of Demon King Academy)

Anos Voldigord as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

The man who takes down his enemies with the sound of his heartbeat alone, Anos Voldigoad is one of the anime characters that could take down Yuta from Jujutsu Kaisen. Anos is also the demon lord who gets reborn into a baby's body in The Misfit of Demon King Academy

Against a baby Anos who is slowly learning the abilities he possessed when he was the demon lord, Yuta could go toe-to-toe or even take him down. But against the demon lord Anos, the odds could go against the jujutsu sorcerer.

10) Gilgamesh (Fate)

Gilgamesh as seen in the anime (Image via ufotable)

The recurring antagonist of the Fate franchise, Gilgamesh is a historical figure who appears as a fighting spirit in the series. He is one of the characters that could beat Yuta from Jujutsu Kaisen because of the sheer amount of weapons he possesses.

Gilgamesh's Noble Phantasm (ultimate weapon) is the 'Gate of Babylon' that grants him access to a vault filled with every weapon that was used by any historical figure.

The cursed tools that Yuta was given access to through the Jujutsu High are compelling, but against the 'Gate of Babylon,' Gilgamesh could win very easily.