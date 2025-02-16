10 anime like Toilet Bound Hanako-kun for fans to watch

It can be quite the journey for lovers of the supernatural comedy genre to locate anime like Toilet Bound Hanako-kun. This cherished series explores the relationship between people and spirits while striking the ideal balance between humor, horror, and heart.

Many anime fans have fallen in love with Toilet Bound Hanako-kun because of its distinctive visual aesthetic and gripping tale of a high school student who becomes entangled with her school's enigmatic seventh wonder.

If you have completed watching this supernatural masterpiece and want more series that combine humor with otherworldly themes, we have compiled a list of 10 anime like Toilet Bound Hanako-kun that will surely satisfy your thirst for more supernatural mischief.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author.

Mob Psycho 100, Zombieland Saga, and 8 other anime like Toilet Bound Hanako-kun

1) Mob Psycho 100

Mob as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Like Toilet Bound Hanako-kun, Mob Psycho 100 balance limits, character growth, and spookiness. The protagonist is Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama, a middle school boy with extraordinary psychic abilities who works part-time at a ghost consulting agency. As a series, we're dealing with many of the same themes of spirits and the supernatural stuff in this show while being balanced with humor and real heart.

While the art style does not share a ton of resemblance with anime like Toilet Bound Hanako-kun, it is just as unique and mesmerizing with movement even more breath-taking & regards the supernatural replacing real-world stuff with somewhat extreme fantasy-based creatures.

2) JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Jojo's Bizzare Adventure (Image via David Production)

Even though it might seem like an odd pick, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has a lot in common with anime like Toilet Bound Hanako-kun, especially in the later chapters where the tale revolves around supernatural skills and spirit-like entities. Both series excels at creating unique power systems and combining serious plotlines with moments of genuine comedy.

The dramatic flair and visual creativity present in both shows make them natural companions for viewers who appreciate bold artistic choices and supernatural storytelling.

3) Zombieland Saga

Sakura Minamoto as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Fans who appreciate anime like Toilet Bound Hanako-kun's comedic elements will find Zombieland Saga presents an alternative interpretation of otherworldly beings interacting with the contemporary world. This distinctive idol anime blends comedy, music, and horror as it follows a group of zombie girls who become pop stars.

It does a great job at keeping the heart and creating deep connections between its characters while finding humor in otherworldly situations, much like Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun.

4) Noragami

Yato as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Noragami, who is arguably an anime like Toilet Bound Hanako-kun's closest spiritual sister, tells the tale of a minor deity who tries to establish his reputation by assisting people with their issues.

The interaction between people and spiritual beings, aspects of school life, and the ideal balance of humorous and serious moments are only a few of the thematic elements that the series has in common with Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun. Both programs are excellent at examining the intricacies of the paranormal realm while preserving deep emotional resonance and character growth.

5) The Devil is a Part-Timer!

The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via White Fox)

If you are a fan of anime like Toilet Bound Hanako-kun and enjoyed the fish-out-of-water aspects, and the supernatural creatures attempting to lead mundane lives, this series may be for you.

This series, which centers on a demon lord who ends up working at a fast-food restaurant in contemporary Tokyo, exhibits the same astute humor and a capacity to find fun in the juxtaposition of ordinary circumstances and magical abilities. It does a great job of fostering relationships between characters from many realms, just as Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun.

6) Mieruko-chan

Mieruko Chan (Image via Passione)

Mieruko-chan is another great choice for those who fancy anime like Toilet Bound Hanako-kun's blend of horror and humor. The story follows a high school girl who can see horrifying spirits but chooses to ignore them, creating both terrifying and humorous situations.

Though this is a more serious and thus potentially sad premise than Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun's, the two series mirror one another in how they marry scares with heart and world-building.

7) Ghost Stories

A still from Ghost Stories (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Toilet Bound Hanako-kun is similar to many, especially Ghost Stories which was able to mimic its school anime and supernatural genre. Both series follow students who meet ghosts, solve spooky mysteries, and deal with mischievous spirits that disrupt their daily lives. Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun mixes sentimental beat moments with comedy and horror, and Ghost Stories is best known for its wildly rewritten English dub.

Though they vary wildly in tone, both anime feature young protagonists attempting to balance the supernatural aspects of their lives with their everyday routines, so fans of ghostly adventures will find a match made in heaven there.

8) My Bride is a Mermaid

My Bride is a Mermaid (Image via Gonzo)

My Bride is a Mermaid, despite its apparent differences, has the same skill of fusing romance, school life, and supernatural elements that made anime like Toilet Bound Hanako-kun so captivating.

The show explores the junction of the supernatural and human worlds through several humorous events with a human male who gets engaged to a mermaid yakuza princess. Fans of anime like Toilet Bound Hanako-kun will enjoy the program's ability to strike a balance between humor and real character development.

9) Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid (Image via Kyoto Animation)

If you enjoy anime like Toilet Bound Hanako-kun, you will enjoy Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, especially if you enjoy the blend of heartwarming moments with spooky humor. Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun is about spirits and school folklore, whereas Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid is about dragons blending into human society.

The relationships between humans and supernatural beings are emphasized in both book series, which results in many heartwarming, humorous, and dramatic situations. The fusion of the charmingly weird brand of humor, elements of the yōkai-filled fantasy genre, and emotional bonds are the perfect combo in Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid for fans of Hanako-kun.

10) Kyoukai no Rinne

A still from Kyoukai no Rinne (Image via Brain's Base)

Completing our list is Kyoukai no Rinne; which has a fair amount in common with anime like Toilet Bound Hanako-kun. The series follows a high school girl who can see ghosts and revolves around her relationship with a classmate who is half human and half Shinigami and serves a similar mix of romance, school life, and supernatural elements.

Those who enjoy anime like Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun will find much of the same ingredients of humor, supernatural adventure, and character development in the anime.

Conclusion

If you watched Toilet Bound Hanako-kun to completion, and are now looking for your next ghostly adventure to embark on, here are ten different series with their own unique interpretations of similar themes and aspects.

So, whether you love the comedy, the supernatural aspects, the character progression, the art styles, or all of the above, there’ll be something on this list for every Toilet Bound Hanako-kun lover. Each title offers a distinctive take on the supernatural comedy genre that keeps with the spirit of Toilet Bound Hanako-kun's impeccable balance of comedy, heart , and the supernatural. Happy watching!

