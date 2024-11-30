10 best anime to watch if you like Call of the Night

The enchanting anime series Call of the Night has captivated viewers with its visual poetry, unconventional characters, and coming-of-age themes set against a mysterious nocturnal backdrop.

It follows listless teenager Ko Yamori after he befriends the whimsical vampire Nazuna Nanakusa and gets initiated into the hidden delights and freedoms only the nighttime can offer. Fans admire its painterly animation, capturing Japanese cityscapes with a haunting, dreamlike beauty.

If you've fallen under Call of the Night's spell and want more enchanting stories boasting vampires, slice-of-life drama, dynamic visual flair, or captivating themes of personal growth and romance, here are 10 enticing anime recommendations to check out next.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinion.

10 best anime for fans of Call of the Night

1) Bakemonogatari

Bakemonogatari (Image via Shaft)

Like Call of the Night, Bakemonogatari utilizes the supernatural to explore human struggles.

The show follows Koyomi Araragi, a high schooler who finds himself mixed up with various female characters afflicted with paranormal maladies. These include issues like being possessed by a crab god, a girl burdened by an invisible weight, and others impacted by supernatural phenomena.

As Araragi tries to save these girls, he begins grappling with his psychological issues and enters an uncertain stage between adolescence and adulthood. Bakemonogatari features stylized animation with visual iconography steeped in Japanese myths and legends.

2) Noragami

Noragami (Image via Bones)

For another urban fantasy adventure, fans can watch Noragami. The story revolves around Hiyori Iki, a high school girl who survives an accident but emerges with the ability to detach her soul from her body.

She soon encounters Yato, a stray god without a shrine, and becomes embroiled in the world of spirits and deities coexisting with humans. Like Call of the Night, Noragami depicts the excitement of discovering supernatural phenomena hiding just beneath the surface of a familiar cityscape.

It also balances its mystical plot with plenty of comedy and personalities that grow and change meaningfully.

3) The Devil is a Part-Timer!

The Devil is a Part-Timer! (Image via White Fox)

For a reverse take on human-supernatural relations, fans can give The Devil is a Part-Timer! a try.

When the devil king Sadao is transported to modern Tokyo after narrowly escaping the war in his mystical realm, he has no choice but to assimilate into human society. He takes a part-time job at a fast-food joint while slowly growing more attached to his life on Earth.

Like Nazuna introducing Ko to the vampire world, Sadao introduces his coworkers to the realities of magic and heroes while finding humor in his mundane job. The humor of an all-powerful demon lord working customer service makes for frequent laughs.

4) Erased

Erased (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Erased offers a darker take on the supernatural/coming-of-age mixture. When Satoru Fujinuma develops the ability to rewind time before tragic events, he gets a chance to prevent the death of his classmate Kayo Hinazuki by uncovering the identity of her killer in the past.

Like Ko in Call of the Night, Satoru is transported back to his adolescent body, reliving old memories. He uses the opportunity for self-improvement and building meaningful relationships while living with the supernatural ability that makes it possible.

5) Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Image via A-1 Pictures)

For a delightful romantic comedy centered on high school life, try Kaguya-sama: Love is War.

Powerful student council members Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya have fallen for each other but refuse to be the first one to confess their love. What results is an elaborate mind game in which both devilishly plot to manipulate the other into admitting their feelings first.

Fans of the sweetly awkward chemistry between Ko and Nazuna may appreciate the contrast between Kaguya and Miyuki's competitive and comedic affection. The show also features beautiful background art and stellar voice acting.

6) Durarara!!

Durarara!! (Image via Brain's Base)

Durarara!! should satisfy viewers wanting more urban fantasy in the vein of Call of the Night. Set in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district, supernatural creatures subtly thrive while living ordinary lives under the noses of an ensemble cast of humans.

These include a headless rider who roams the streets on a supernatural motorcycle and an information broker who seems to know everyone's darkest secrets. Like Ko's city, Ikebukuro harbors hidden depths and mysteries that slowly reveal themselves over time. It excels at building intrigue and atmosphere.

7) Witch Craft Works

Witch Craft Works (Image via J.C. Staff)

This fantasy romance puts an interesting twist on the power dynamic between a supernatural girl and an ordinary boy.

Unremarkable high schooler Takamiya Honoka discovers that Kagari Ayaka, the most talented and beautiful girl in school, is actually a witch assigned to protect him from harm. She ably uses her magical fire abilities to defend him from attackers.

Fans of Nazuna's vibrant personality and dynamic with the reserved Ko in Call of the Night will enjoy seeing Kagari take charge of the shy Takamiya while developing an affectionate bond. It turns many popular tropes upside down with great humor.

8) Blood Lad

Blood Lad (Image via Brain's Base)

Vampire lovers who want a male supernatural lead should enjoy Blood Lad. Staz Charlie Blood is a powerful vampire boss of a territory in the demon world.

When a Japanese girl named Fuyumi Yanagi accidentally wanders into his realm and later dies due to external circumstances, Staz's interest is piqued - after all, not many humans make their way to the demon world!

He decides to help the ghostly Fuyumi restore her humanity while uncovering the mysteries behind her arrival. Like Nazuna in Call of the Night, Staz introduces a human to the mechanics of his supernatural universe with plenty of excitement.

9) March Comes in Like a Lion

March Comes in Like a Lion (Image via Shaft)

For thoughtful coming-of-age themes akin to Ko’s journey in Call of the Night, March Comes in Like a Lion is a strong pick. It follows professional shogi player Rei Kiriyama's emotional maturation as he learns to process grief over his family's death while navigating adult independence in Tokyo.

Like Ko finding meaning through his bond with Nazuna, Rei slowly builds a surrogate family that helps restore his sense of self-worth and confronts past trauma to find purpose again. The show conveys his introspection beautifully through slice-of-life drama and metaphorical visuals.

10) Vampire Knight

Vampire Knight (Image via Studio Deen)

Finally, fans of Call of the Night seeking another anime that spotlights vampire fantasy should enjoy Vampire Knight.

Set at a prestigious boarding school, it follows Yuki Cross, a member of the Disciplinary Committee (known as Guardians) who, along with Zero Kiryu, protects the human students from the vampire students of the night classes. As in Call of the Night, the human and vampire worlds blur with perilous consequences.

Yuki becomes torn between her childhood friend, the vampire Kaname, and Zero Kiryu, a vampire hunter whose parents were killed by a vicious vampire. These complex relationships highlight sacrifice and the balance of power between mortal and immortal realms.

Conclusion

Whether you crave more atmospheric animation, philosophical themes of adolescent angst, sweet supernatural romantic chemistry, or vampire-centric stories, these 10 anime series should resonate with Call of the Night fans.

Related Links:-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback