Zombie Land Saga anime film confirms 2025 release

On January 31, 2025, Avex Pictures' official YouTube channel announced the 2025 release window for Zombie Land Saga Anime Film through a promotional video. The video also revealed the teaser visual of the film, which will be titled Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise.

Zombieland Saga is an anime-original series animated by Studio MAPPA and written by Shigeru Murakoshi. The anime has some of the most talented staff members from the animation studio behind it. The anime has also inspired a manga and a stage play adaptation.

Zombie Land Saga Anime Film set to be released in 2025

The promotional video for Zombie Land Saga Anime Film began with the series' most famous scene, where the female protagonist, Sakura Minamoto, was hit by a Truck, which led to her death. The video then showcased a timelapse from 2018 (when the series' first season was released) to the end of 2024, following the announcement of the Zombie Land Saga Anime Film in 2025.

The last seconds of the promotional video revealed the movie's teaser visual, which features the Franchouchou girls (the main protagonist idol group). The teaser visual also revealed the movie's official title: Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise (Zombie Land Saga: Dream Galactic Paradise). The release date, voice casting, staff members, and other details will be announced in the upcoming months.

Zombie Land Saga was released in October 2018 and had 12 episodes. The sequel (Zombie Land Saga Revenge) had the same number of episodes, and both seasons were animated by the animation studio MAPPA.

Some of the series' main voice cast includes Mamoru Miyano (Light Yagami from Death Note) as Koutarou Tatsumi, Kaede Hondo (Mutsumi from Mission Yozakura Family) voicing Sakura Minamoto, Asami Tano (Ferrill from Seton Academy) portraying Saki Nikaidou, Kotono Mitsuishi (Mei Mei from Jujutsu Kaisen) playing Tae Yamada, and Maki Kawase (Hana from Ao Ashi) as Junko Konno.

Zombie Land Saga synopsis

Zombie Land Saga Anime Film teaser visual (Image via Avex Pictures)

Zombie Land Saga is a comedy-idol anime series centered around the joyful female protagonist, Sakura. She wishes to become an idol, but she meets her demise at a young age when a truck hits her. However, she wakes up after 10 years with no memories of the past in the Saga Prefecture of Japan.

Here, she meets the grumpy Koutarou, who claims to have revived Sakura and six other girls, hoping to revive the prefecture through idols. Assuming the name of the Franchouchou girls as an idol group, Sakura's second life starts as she fulfills her dream without even realizing it.

