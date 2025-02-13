5 Shonen protagonists who stand a chance against Solo Leveling's Sung Jinwoo (& 5 who get crushed)

The powerhouse from Solo Leveling, Sung Jinwoo, has enthralled admirers with his metamorphosis from the weakest hunter to a divine force. Discussions on how he stacks up against the best protagonists in manga and anime are sparked by his remarkable development and skills. Only the most powerful shonen heroes stand a chance against the Shadow Monarch.

Beyond raw strength, factors like battle tactics, experience, and special abilities play crucial roles in determining who could survive a clash with him. Exploring these hypothetical matchups reveals the few warriors who might challenge Solo Leveling’s protagonist in an epic battle of skill, power, and strategic mastery.

Son Goku, Saitama, and 3 others who stand a chance against Solo Leveling's Sung Jinwoo

1) Son Goku from Dragon Ball Series

Son Goku as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku's immense power, amplified by Ultra Instinct, allows him to shake universes and destroy planets with ease, potentially surpassing Solo Leveling’s Sung Jinwoo. His instant transmission counters Jinwoo’s shadow exchange, making their battle highly competitive.

Goku’s vast combat experience against gods and warriors across universes grants him the tactical knowledge to counter Jinwoo’s shadow army.

His ability to grow stronger mid-fight gives him an edge, while his mastery of Ki manipulation and defensive techniques like Ultra Instinct makes him nearly untouchable. With unmatched speed, strength, and adaptability, Goku could be one of the Shonen protagonists who stand a chance against Solo Leveling's Sung Jinwoo.

2) Saitama from One Punch Man

Saitama as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Saitama’s limitless strength and rapid growth make him a formidable foe for Sung Jinwoo. His serious punch— capable of splitting galaxies— rivals or surpasses Jinwoo’s power. With immunity to most damage and the ability to adapt instantly, Saitama would be one of the Shonen protagonists who stand a chance against Solo Leveling's Sung Jinwoo. Even Jinwoo’s shadow army might be ineffective against someone who can destroy countless foes with one punch.

His recent feats, including copying and improving techniques, make him even more dangerous. Given his ability to overcome his own limitations and defy conventional power scaling, Saitama could be able to match or even exceed Sung Jinwoo of Solo Leveling in a hard battle.

3) Naruto Uzumaki from Naruto/Boruto

Naruto Uzumaki as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

At his best, Naruto is a dangerous opponent for Sung Jinwoo of Solo Leveling due to his Six Paths Sage Mode, Baryon Mode, and enormous chakra stores. His ability to create thousands of shadow clones could counter Jinwoo’s army, while his healing factor ensures endurance in battle.

Kurama’s power (in his prime) and natural energy manipulation grant him versatility against Jinwoo’s abilities, making him one of the few Shonen protagonists who stand a chance against Solo Leveling's Sung Jinwoo.

Naruto’s experience fighting reanimated warriors helps him counter shadow soldiers, while Truth-Seeking Orbs and emotion-sensing aid in tracking Jinwoo. With powerful Rasengan variations, Naruto possesses the offensive capabilities needed to challenge Solo Leveling’s Shadow Monarch in an intense, high-stakes showdown.

4) Rimuru Tempest from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Rimuru Tempest as seen in the anime (Image via 8Bit)

Rimuru is a demon lord and multidimensional being, with abilities that may surpass those of Sung Jinwoo from Solo Leveling. His Ultimate Skills— Beelzebub and Raphael— grant offensive and analytical prowess, allowing him to counter Jinwoo’s powers.

Rimuru’s ability to analyze and copy abilities makes him especially dangerous, and potentially replicating the opponent's shadow manipulation makes him one of the Shonen protagonists who stand a chance against Solo Leveling's Sung Jinwoo.

His True Dragon form and control over multiple dimensions provide immense power and versatility. With time and space manipulation, as well as near-unlimited regeneration, Rimuru becomes nearly indestructible. These abilities make him an extremely difficult opponent, posing a significant challenge to Sung Jinwoo in a battle of intelligence and raw strength.

5) Anos Voldigoad from Misfit of Demon King Academy

Anos Voldigoad (Image via Silver Link)

Anos Voldigoad’s reality-warping abilities make him a serious threat to Sung Jinwoo. His mastery over life, death, and magic, allows him to rewrite fundamental laws— challenging Jinwoo’s powers directly. His sword, capable of destroying concepts, could potentially negate Jinwoo’s shadow abilities.

Anos can resurrect instantly, making him a strong contender for being one of the Shonen protagonists who stand a chance against Solo Leveling's Sung Jinwoo.

His control over the Source of Destruction grants overwhelming power, while his deep understanding of reincarnation might counter Solo Leveling’s Shadow Monarch abilities. With immense magical dominance and invulnerability, Anos stands as one of the few protagonists capable of challenging Jinwoo in a battle of godlike proportions.

Asta, Yuji, and 3 others who would get crushed

1) Asta from Black Clover

Asta as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite his anti-magic abilities and impressive physical capabilities, Asta would likely struggle against Jinwoo's overwhelming power. While he could potentially negate some magical aspects of Jinwoo's abilities, the sheer scale of the Shadow Monarch's power and his army would eventually overwhelm the young magic knight.

Asta's limited range, and the fact that not all of Jinwoo's abilities are strictly magical, would lead to his defeat. Even with his Devil Union mode and the ability to cut through most magical effects, the gap in raw power and tactical ability would be too significant to overcome. The sheer quantity of shadows at Jinwoo's disposal would be too great for his powerful anti-magic swords to prevail over.

2) Yuji Itadori from Jujutsu Kaisen

Yuji Itadori as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Shadow Monarch would be too strong for Yuji, even with Sukuna's might. While his cursed energy and supernatural physical abilities are impressive within the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, they pale in comparison to Jinwoo's godlike powers. The ability to command an army of shadows, along with Jinwoo's near-immortality, would prove too much for the young jujutsu sorcerer.

Despite Yuji's incredible physical strength and growing mastery over cursed energy, the scale of power between Jinwoo and him is simply too vast. Even considering Sukuna's Domain Expansion and mastery over fire and slashing attacks, these abilities would likely prove insufficient against Jinwoo's more diverse and overwhelming power set.

3) Gon Freecss from Hunter x Hunter

Gon Freecss as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Even considering Gon's adult form and his maximum potential, the gap in power is simply too vast. While Gon's determination and growth rate are remarkable, Jinwoo's abilities operate on a completely different scale. The Shadow Monarch's army, coupled with his personal combat abilities, would overwhelm even the most powerful version of Gon we've seen.

His Adult form, while incredibly powerful, comes with severe limitations and consequences that would make it impractical in a fight against someone of Jinwoo's caliber. The Shadow Monarch's tactical supremacy and extensive powerkit would be too strong for even Gon's remarkable Nen skills and battle instincts.

4) Natsu Dragneel from Fairy Tail

Natsu Dragneel as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Even the Dragon Slayer's remarkable magical skills and willpower would not be sufficient to close the power differential. While Natsu's flames can grow stronger with his emotions, Jinwoo's control over death and shadows, combined with his strategic mind, would prove too much. The ability to endlessly resurrect fallen enemies as allies would eventually wear down even Natsu's incredible endurance.

Even with his Dragon Force and Lightning Flame Dragon Mode, Natsu would struggle to maintain the offensive pressure needed to overcome Jinwoo's defensive capabilities and healing factor. His power of friendship, while formidable within his own universe, would face serious challenges against Jinwoo's more pragmatic and overwhelming abilities.

5) Deku from My Hero Academia

Deku as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Despite mastering multiple quirks and reaching new heights with One For All, Midoriya would find himself overwhelmed by Jinwoo's abilities. The scale of power between the two characters is simply too vast. While Deku's analytical mind and diverse quirk set are impressive, they wouldn't be enough to counter the Shadow Monarch's army and god-like powers.

Even with access to the previous users' quirks and his improved control over One For All, the gap in raw power and combat experience would be too significant to overcome. His strategic thinking and ability to adapt mid-battle, while impressive, would be insufficient against Jinwoo's more extensive combat experience and supernatural abilities.

Conclusion

Only shonen protagonists with universal or reality-altering powers can truly challenge Sung Jinwoo from Solo Leveling. As the Shadow Monarch, his tactical genius, immense strength, and endless shadow army, make him nearly invincible in his universe. While legends like Goku and Saitama might match him, most protagonists would be outclassed by his overwhelming power.

This analysis highlights Jinwoo’s immense abilities while showcasing the vast differences in power scaling across anime and manga. Only the most powerful beings in their respective universes have any chance of standing against the King of Shadows, emphasizing the unique strength and dominance he holds in his world.

