Rent a Girlfriend creator's The Shiunji Family Children manga receives anime adaptation

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, Kadokawa announced that the Rent a Girlfriend mangaka, Reiji Miyajima's latest manga series, The Shiunji Family Children, will be made into a TV anime. Interestingly, the mangaka has also shared a specially drawn illustration to celebrate this news.

Unfortunately, no release date or the details regarding the anime's cast and staff were announced. It is also unclear which Studio will produce this "forbidden love" anime. Nevertheless, the anime adaptation of The Shiunji Family Children has Rent a Girlfriend fans excited.

Rent a Girlfriend Mangaka's The Shiunji Family Children manga gets green-lit for anime adaptation

This news was accompanied by a celebratory visual drawn and shared by the author himself.

Following this reveal, an official X (formerly Twitter) handle for the anime was opened where fans can get updates regarding the rom-com anime.

Unfortunately, no information was disclosed relating to the title's release, production, or cast and staff. However, fans can expect those details to be revealed sooner rather than later.

Nevertheless, the celebratory visual for The Shiunji Family Children has already intrigued fans. It features the five main female characters of the series, each having different hair colors and personalities.

The celebratory visual for the anime (Image via Reiji Miyajima/@Shiunji_anime/X)

Reiji Miyajima, who is also known as the author of Rent a Girlfriend manga, launched his latest series in Hakusensha's Young Animal magazine in 2022. Two volumes have been published thus far, with the third one planned to be released on February 16, 2024.

The official X handle for the anime (@shiunji_anime) has also shared Reiji Miyajima's comments regarding the anime adaptation. Reiji-san's comments in Japanese, when translated into English read as follows:

"The names for the first season of the anime have already been completed. Even if you look at them from the side, it may seem like they have everything, including a house and good looks, but I'm sure they're always losing something, worrying, and supporting each other as they live their lives."

The author also added that he is looking forward to seeing how the manga's characters move in the anime adaptation.

About The Shiunji Family Children anime

Volume 1 cover for the manga (Image via Reiji Miyajima/Young Animal)

The Shiunji Family Children anime will follow the manga's narrative written by Reiji Miyajima. It's a forbidden love comedy that follows Arata Shiunji, a young man, who resides with his five sisters and a younger brother.

He curses his luck because he feels that he will never get a girlfriend and will remain single for life. However, everything changes when his father shockingly reveals that he and his siblings aren't blood-related. Arata now has to deal with this unexpected situation.

