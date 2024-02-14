A Condition Called Love anime previews opening theme song with new trailer

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for A Condition Called Love anime shared a new promotional video to preview the show's opening theme song. Along with this, a new key visual was also unveiled. The anime is set to be released in April 2024.

Produced by the East Fish Studios, A Condition Called Love anime follows the narrative of the eponymous manga series written and illustrated by Megumi Morino. Kodansha's Dessert Magazine has been serializing the manga since 2017 and has collected 14 tankobon volumes thus far.

A Condition Called Love anime shares a new PV and key visual ahead of April 2024 premiere

As mentioned earlier, the official team behind A Condition Called Love anime streamed a new promotional video on Valentine's Day (February 14, 2024) to preview the rom-com anime's opening theme song, Kimi no Sei (It's Your Fault) by the J-pop boy band, Sexy Zone.

The latest trailer begins with Saki Hananoi asking out Hotaru Hinase in front of everyone in the class. Following this, the short clip begins playing the opening theme song, Kimi no Sei, while highlighting Saki and Hotaru. The PV ends with a scene where Saki hugs her girlfriend.

Comments from the opening theme song's artist have arrived. The J-pop boy band mentioned that while the song, Kimi no Sei, is exciting and heart-pounding, it also exudes a warm feeling, which matches the story of A Condition Called Love anime.

A new key visual for A Condition Called Love anime (Image via East Fish Studios)

Besides the trailer, a new key visual featuring all the main characters of the anime has been released. The illustration depicts Hotaru Hinase and Saki Hananoi walking hand-in-hand down the road, surrounded by cherry blossoms.

Keigo Kurata, Tsukiha Shibamura and Hibiki Asami are also seen in the key visual, who are all having fun. Aside from them, the illustration also depicts Sohei Yao in a different uniform. Undoubtedly, the latest visual highlights the relationships shared between the main characters.

As noted earlier, the anime is set to premiere in April 2024, i.e., Spring 2024 season. Tomoe Makino is directing this romance anime in East Fish Studios, with Hitomi Amamiya supervising the series' scripts.

Hotaru and Saki, as seen in the anime (Image via East Fish Studios)

Akiko Sato is in charge of the character designers, while Yamazo is listed as the music composer. Other staff members include Fumihiko Ootera as the sound director, Yoko Nakao as the art director, Kazuhiro Nii as the editor, and others.

A Condition Called Love anime also features a stellar cast, with Kana Hanazawa as Hotaru Hinase and Chiaki Kobayashi as Saki Hananoi. Other cast members include Yurika Kubo as Hibiki Asami, Maaya Sakamoto as Tsukiha Shibamura, Ryohei Kimura as Sohei Yao, and Ryota Osaka as Keigo Kurata.

About the anime

Hotaru meets Saki in the anime (Image via East Fish Studios)

A Condition Called Love anime delves into the lives of an ambivalent girl, Hotaru Hinase, who on a snowy day, approaches her classmate, Saki Hananoi. The next day, Hananoi meets Hotaru and asks her out on a date in front of everyone.

In other words, viewers can expect a beautiful romance story featuring the two lovebirds and their friends.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.