Mitsuki Summoning Jutsu fanart has Boruto fans going crazy ahead of Two Blue Vortex chapter 7

One of the most notable aspects of the Boruto community is the sheer amount of fan-made content posted across numerous social media platforms. Recently, one fan in particular made an artwork depicting Mitsuki. He was a character sidelined for a long time in the manga, but it appears he will be the focus of the upcoming chapter of Two Blue Vortex.

The Mitsuki fanart got a ton of traction since the artist combined the character with certain mythological elements that gave birth to an incredibly intriguing combination. Fans on X praised the artist due to the depiction of Mitsuki summoning the World Serpent, which was quite impressive owing to its large size.

Boruto artwork featuring Mitsuki pairs him with the World Serpent

Expand Tweet

A fan (@Scorch_Shot) decided to draw Mitsuki using the Summoning jutsu. The reason for choosing the Konohagakure shinobi as the subject is due to his presence in the upcoming manga. He will be taking on Boruto and it will be interesting to see just how far he has come especially after training for three years.

For those who might not be aware, the World Serpent is a creature from Norse mythology, and it’s also known as Jormungandr. This creature is so massive that it encircles the planet and bites its own tail. It is stated that when the Jormungandr releases its own tail, Ragnarok will take place.

Fans appreciate the artist's efforts in drawing Mitsuki (Screengrab via X)

The Boruto fans loved this pairing because of Mitsuki's affinity for snakes. The summoning of Jormungandr was both exciting and visually appealing. Fans admired this being's sheer size, as well as the overall concept. Netizens swarmed the comments section with compliments, praising the artist's outstanding effort on this fanart.

One fan liked the art so much that they compared it to the original illustrations done by Mikio Ikemoto. They stated that the art looked better, and it seemed like Ikemoto didn’t put in as much effort as this fan artist did with this illustration.

Netizens compare the World Serpent's design to the one seen in the God of War video game (Screengrab via X)

Another interesting observation was made by the Boruto fanbase, who believed that the World Serpent’s design was quite similar to the one seen in one of the God of War games. In that videogame series, one of the latest iterations is based on Norse mythology.

Kratos, the main character, comes across various Norse gods and even meets Jormungandr in the game. Fans were able to instantly point out the similarities in design. The artist also admitted that the design was inspired by the aforementioned character in the video game.

Final Thoughts

It was interesting to see Mitsuki summoning the World Serpent, and it’s fair to say that the entire Boruto fanbase also appreciated it.

Furthermore, one cannot rule out the possibility of Mitsuki sharing some sort of connection with the World Serpent. The writers and illustrators could reference this mythological creature and utilize it as one of Mitsuki’s strongest jutsu. It will be interesting to see him in action when Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 releases.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.