Hero Without a Class anime announces 2025 premiere, main cast, and staff with new visual

On Monday, March 10, 2025, the official website and X account for Hero Without a Class anime unveiled a new visual and announced the show's 2025 release window. However, an exact release date has yet to be announced. In addition, the details concerning the anime's main cast and staff have been revealed.

Produced by Studio A-Cat, Hero Without a Class anime is an adaptation of the eponymous light novel series written by Shichio Kuzu and illustrated by Yumehito Ueda. After its initial release on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website, the light novel series was acquired by Earth Star Entertainment, which has been serializing the series since July 2018.

Hero Without a Class anime set to debut in 2025

According to the latest information shared by the anime's official staff on Monday, March 10, 2025, Hero Without a Class anime is set to premiere in 2025. Along with this announcement, the staff unveiled a key visual.

The illustration depicts the protagonist, Allele, standing quietly, wielding a sword. His sharp gaze appears to be fixed on the future. Interestingly, the visual has a tagline in Japanese, which reads the following when translated into English:

"Don't be pessimistic, move forward."

According to the latest announcement, Kensho Ono will voice Allele in this fantasy anime. A comment has arrived from the voice actor on the anime's official site, where he talked about his initial thoughts regarding the character. Kensho Ono mentions how he found Allele so charming that he read the original manga in one go. He hopes to do his best to portray Allele's charm in the series.

Coming to the main staff, Kaoru Yabana directs the Hero Without a Class anime at Studio A-Cat, with Chabo Higurashi in charge of writing and supervising the series scripts. Kento Asahina is enlisted as the music composer, while Hiroto Morishita is the show's sound director. More staff members will be announced in the future.

About the anime

Allele, as seen in the anime's announcement PV (Image via Shichio Kuzu/Yumehito Ueda)

Based on the original light novel series, Hero Without a Class anime is set in a world where everyone receives Skills and a Class at the age of ten. Such revelations create a huge impact on one's career. However, Allele (Arel), who happens to be the son of the Sword Princess Farah and the Archmage Leon, isn't blessed with a Class.

With no Class and skills on his sleeve, Allele's life becomes full of hard work. As such, he immerses himself in training and utilizes his wits to emerge as a new type of hero. Thus, the anime will focus on Allele's life, who fights against the odds to become the hero he aspires to be.

