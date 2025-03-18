Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime confirms July 2025 premiere, additional cast and staff with new trailer

On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime unveiled a promotional video. The short clip confirmed the show's July 2025 debut and revealed additional cast and staff members. In addition, the staff revealed an updated visual, featuring the new cast.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime serves as an adaptation of the dark fantasy light novel series, written by Fefu Kazuno and illustrated by Jun. Micro Magazine has been serializing the novels under the GC Novels imprint since November 2019. Notably, the novels have a manga version with Yasaiko Midorihana's art.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime's teaser PV reveals the July 2025 release window

According to the first teaser promotional video shared by the anime's official staff on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, the Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime will begin its broadcast in July 2025, i.e., in Summer 2025. The staff has yet to reveal the exact release date of this dark fantasy anime.

Notably, the teaser PV shows Takuto Ira, a legendary player of the Eternal Nations simulation game, descending into a world similar to his favorite strategic game. As he drops into the familiar world, Takuto encounters Ato the Sludge Witch, who becomes his loyal companion in the Eternal Nations. The short video shows Takuto becoming the ruler of the Mynoghra civilization.

The teaser PV also reveals new cast members for the Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime. According to the official staff, Kaori Maeda joins the dark fantasy anime as Maria, a dark elf, while Kanon Takao voices Caria, Maria's twin. The updated visual showcases the twin elves, along with the other characters, as seen in the previous iterations of the illustration.

The anime's official website has also shared comments from Kaori Maeda and Kanon Takao. The voice actors are delighted to join the franchise and want fans to look forward to the series. In addition, they shared their initial thoughts regarding the characters they are playing. For instance, Kanon Takao mentions how she was attracted to Caria's cuteness.

The previously announced cast members for the Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime are:

Toshiki Kumagai as Takuto Ira

Tomori Kusunoki as Ato the Sludge Witch

Kikuko Inoue as Isla

Rico Sasaki as Emle

Staff and the plot of Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime

Takuto Ira and Ato the Sludge Witch in the PV (Image via Maho Film)

Yuji Yanase directs the Isekai fantasy anime at Maho Film, with Yuki Yamada and Kunihiko Okada handling the series scripts. Kaho Deguchi is listed as the chief character designer and animation director, while Manami Inose and Eri Kojima are the sub-character designers.

Additional staff members include Yuki Shimizu as the color key artist, Yukina Nomura as the director of photography, Yuki Sakai as the art director, Kujira Yumemi and Midori Narikiyo as music composers, Lantis as the music producer, and Masanori Tsuchiya as the sound director.

Based on the original light novel series, Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime follows Takuto Ira, who reincarnates into his favorite simulation game, the Eternal Nations, after dying at a young age. What's more, Takuto reincarnates as an Evil God, who turns into the leader of a heinous civilization, Mynoghra. With his "hero unit," Ato the Sludge Witch, Takuto Ira wants to "Explore, Expand, Exploit, and Exterminate" the civilization as its new ruler.

