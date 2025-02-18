Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime reveals additional cast with updated visual ahead of 2025 premiere

On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime unveiled a new version of the previous visual and announced two new cast members for the series. The anime is slated to premiere in 2025, with no exact release date specified as of this writing.

The Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime is based on author Fefu Kazuno and illustrator Jun's eponymous dark fantasy light novel series. The light novels have been serialized in Micro Magazine under the GC Novels imprint since November 2019. Notably, the light novels have inspired a manga adaptation with Yasaiko Midorihana's illustrations.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime stars Kikuko Inoue and Rico Sasaki

As mentioned earlier, the official staff for the Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime unveiled a new visual, which is essentially an updated version of the previous illustration. The visual showcases two new characters, who will appear in the series, along with Takuto and Atou.

According to the latest announcement, Kikuno Inoue has joined the anime's voice cast as Isla, the Queen of Insects, who freely fights by controlling insects. Despite her fearsome appearance, Isla has a motherly side and is praised as the Mother of Mynoghra by the natives.

The other newly announced cast member is Rico Sasaki, who voices Emle, a female dark elf. The anime's official site and X account describe Emle as Gear's lieutenant. She has a wide knowledge of ancient folklore. Even though Emle is timid, she has a serious personality. In addition, she supports Mynoghra's domestic affairs.

Comments from Rico Sasaki and Kikuno Inoue have arrived on the anime's official site. Kikuno Inoue mentions how excited she is about playing Isla's role. Likewise, Rico Sasaki explains how she was drawn to Mynoghra's darkness and the charm of the characters.

The previously announced cast members for Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime are: Toshiki Kumagai as the protagonist, Takuto Ira, and Tomori Kusonoki as his loyal hero unit, the Sludge Witch Atou. More cast members will be announced in the future.

The plot of Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime

A cover illustration of the original light novels' first volume (Image via Fefu Kazuno/Cross Infinity World)

Following the light novels written by Fefu Kauzno, Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra anime is a dark fantasy story, centering around Takuto Ira, who dies at a young age. After his death, Takuto reincarnates in a world that resembles his favorite turn-based strategy game, the Eternal Nations.

Moreover, Takuto reincarnates as an Evil God, who becomes the leader of the Mynoghra Civilization. With his hero unit, Sludge Witch Atou, Takuto restarts Mynoghra's civilization. He plans to Explore, Expand, Exploit, and Exterminate as the nation's ruler.

