Kagurabachi Volume 6 cover showcases Uruha and Samura's dynamic

On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the official staff on X (formerly Twitter) unveiled the cover illustration for Kagurabachi Volume 6. The illustration grandly frames Yoji Uruha and Seiichi Samura's dynamic and teases their involvement in the Sword Bearer Assassination Arc. Besides them, the cover includes Hiruhiko and Chihiro's rivalry at the center. The volume is set to be released on March 4, 2025.

Written and illustrated by Takeru Hokazono, Kagurabachi manga is Weekly Shonen Jump's latest hit as a battle shonen manga. The manga has been serialized in the magazine since September 19, 2023. The sixth volume has become highly anticipated, considering it collects the Sword Bearer Assassination Arc's beginning.

Kagurabachi Volume 6 cover image illustrate Uruha, Samura, Chihiro, and Hiruhiko

The illustration centers around the concept of twin dynamics between Uruha and Samura, and Chihiro and Hiruhiko. Yet, more than Chihiro and Hiruhiko, Uruha and Samura's dynamic gets the most focus in Kagurabachi Volume 6. Interestingly, the latest cover seems slightly cluttered than the previous ones.

Yoji Uruha, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

However, the illustration hides a few intriguing details that are easy to miss out. At first glance, the cover gives the impression that Uruha is a heroic figure. However, if the cover is flipped on its head, Seiichi Samura is portrayed as the cover's primary figure.

In other words, the cover dexterously plays with their dynamic and hints at a marvelous twist in the manga. Likewise, Chihiro and Hiruhiko's inclusion in the cover lends the visual a nice twist, extending the dynamic concept to the next level.

Kagurabachi Volume 6 release date and what to expect

Seiichi Samura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha and the manga's official X account, Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi Volume 6 is slated to be released on March 4, 2025. The volume will be available in Japanese both physically and digitally.

Interested manga enthusiasts can pre-order the volume on multiple digital stores listed by Shueisha, such as Amazon JP, Honya Club, Rakuten, e-Hon, 7Net Shopping, Yodobashi, and others. Fans in the West can also pre-order the volume from these digital stores.

According to Shueisha, Kagurabachi Volume 6 will have 216 pages, and feature a total of 10 chapters, from Chapter 47, titled Uruha, and go up to Chapter 56, Daybreak. In other words, the volume will show the Kamunabi's higher-ups assigning Chihiro Rokuhira and Hakuri Sazanami the task of protecting Uruha and the other former Enchanted Blade wielders from Hishaku. As such, the volume marks the beginning of the Sword Bearer Assassination Arc.

