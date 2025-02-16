Kagurabachi chapter 68: Chihiro vs. Hiruhiko's rematch begins as Iori makes up her mind

Kagurabachi chapter 68 was released on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 12th issue. The chapter focused on Chihiro Rokuhira's battle against Hiruhiko, where he countered the Hishaku sorcerer's unconventional sword techniques with his observant eyes. Besides that, the chapter revealed interesting facts about barriers.

The previous chapter chiefly focused on Hiruhiko, who overwhelmed Kyoto Massacre Hotel's general, Yojiro Sengoku, with his unorthodox swordsmanship. On the other hand, Chihiro Rokuhira confronted a group of mobs, who were assigned to target the room Chihiro and Iori were in. Besides that, the chapter saw Hiruhiko confront Chihiro after eliminating Yojiro.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 68.

Kagurabachi chapter 68: Chihiro takes on Hiruhiko, the Lantern's existence is revealed

Hiruhiko mocks Iori (Image via Shueisha)

Picking up the events from the previous chapter, Kagurabachi chapter 68 kicks off with Chihiro Rokuhira realizing that it was Hiruhiko who instigated the mobs into attacking the room he and Samura's daughter were in. The Hishaku sorcerer then reveals how he gathered intel about their room from Yojiro Sengoku's brain.

Besides that, Hiruhiko mentions how the hotel's ferocious inhabitants are headed to the floor. Since Yojiro is no longer alive, no one can hold them back. Hiruhiko then turns to Samura's daughter. He addresses the girl as Samura's weakness and thanks her for being born.

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 68 shows the beginning of Chihiro's rematch against Hiruhiko. The Hishaku sorcerer throws Yojiro's head toward Chihiro to obstruct his view. He slices the head and the blood splatters on Chihiro's face. However, Chihiro timely blocks the attack with his blade to save Iori.

Chihiro Rokuhira in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi, chapter 68, then switches the focus to Hiruhiko, who thinks Chihiro has it rough to clean up after Samura's mess. He mentions how Samura is currently in motion to kill the Enchanted Blade users. Hiruhiko also calls Samura a fool for not being aware of the present situation. Meanwhile, Chihiro warns Hiruhiko not to get Iori involved as she's not a part of their scheme.

As he says this, Chihiro cuts off the elevator wire, which brings them down. However, Iori gets left back in the hallway. Suddenly, she notices the hotel's "guests" emerging from the other elevators. Iori becomes scared as she doesn't know how to protect herself.

At this moment in Kagurabachi chapter 68, Rou arrives at the scene. He emerges from an elevator and tells Iori to get inside. He walks out of the elevator, kills everyone off-screen, and returns to the elevator. After taking care of everyone, Rou decides to take Iori to the roof.

Rou, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

According to Rou in Kagurabachi chapter 68, the Masumi members have finished preparing the seal. Thus, he assures Samura's daughter that she can return to being a regular high school girl soon. Meanwhile, Iori can't fathom how she can go back to school since the Hishaku members have seen her face.

Rou then explains to Iori how the events of the past two days concerning her will become hazy to everyone that they will no longer remember what happened. When Iori still blames herself for her teacher's death, Rou reminds her that it's the Hishaku who should be blamed for the ongoing chaos.

At the same time, he accepts the Masumi's shortcomings. According to Kagurabachi chapter 68, the Masumi as Shinobis have never learned about human emotions. That's why, when they created the seal three years ago, they didn't understand the concept of a parent-child bond. In other words, the seal was insufficient.

Rou and Iori (Image via Shueisha)

However, after talking to Chihiro and Iori, the Masumis have attained a better understanding of those feelings. Hence, they intend to reach the very roots of Iori's consciousness to ensure the seal won't be at risk of breaking again. Yet, the only thing they still need for the seal is the key.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 68, there's an enormous barrier enveloping the Kyoto Massacre hotel. Usually, these barriers have a lantern hanging as the power source, and the hotel has it on the roof. Rou wants to initiate a large-scale sealing onto Iori to ensure her memories will be sealed forever. Normally, it's not allowed to borrow power from a barrier lantern.

However, the hotel's manager, Yojiro, was kind enough to realize Iori's circumstances to let them borrow it for a while. Rou knows that the key was supposed to be with Yojiro. Since Chihiro has gone downstairs, Rou leaves the job to him.

Kagurabachi chapter 68: Chihiro's eyes see through Hiruhiko's facade

Chihiro vs. Hiruhiko in Kagurabachi chapter 68 (Image via Shueisha)

The narrative for Kagurabachi chapter 68 switches the focus to Chihiro Rokuhira, who engages in a scintillating swordfight against Hiruhiko. The elevator thuds to the first floor, where an injured hotel staff hands over the lantern's key to Chihiro. The man then begins to recount how Hiruhiko outfoxed Yojiro Sengoku with his unconventional swordsmanship.

Kagurabachi chapter 68 then shows a few flashback panels, where Hiruhiko's "Invisible Swordsmanship" severs Yojiro in half. At this moment, Chihiro Rokuhira's focus shifts to Hiruhiko, who charges at him with an unorthodox moveset. He realizes that Hiruhiko can effortlessly use both left and right hands freely in a battle.

At the same time, he can move instantly through the opponent's blind spot. However, Chihiro Rokuhira's observant eyes help him perceive Hiruhiko's attack. He evades the blow and counters with an Iai White Purity Style. HIruhiko quickly protects himself from Chihiro's attack, which is faster than his swordplay.

Chihiro's Iai White Purity Style (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Chihiro thinks he still needs to be faster. He swears to kill Hiruhiko quickly and returns to the roof. Elsewhere in Kagurabachi chapter 68, Rou asks Iori whether she has truly made up her mind about returning to life as a normal schoolgirl.

After thinking for a while, Iori realizes that her father's attention must be somewhere else. That's why, she's the only one who was struggling with a hole in her heart. Convinced that her father no longer feels the same about her, Iori decides to truly go back to school. Kagurabachi chapter 68 ends with Iori Samura making a tough decision about her life.

Conclusion

Hiruhiko and Chihiro in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 68 was a spectacular issue, showcasing the different brands of swordsmanship from Chihiro Rokuhira and Hiruhiko. One one hand, it was revealed how Hiruhiko's ambidexterous swordsmanship could create a blind spot for his opponents, on the other, it was shown how Chihiro's Iai White Purity Style posed a threat to Hiruhiko.

Besides that, Kagurabachi chapter 68 was important from the context of setting up lore. The existence of a lantern hanging as a power source is unique. It remains to be seen what Takeru Hokazono will do with this concept in the future. At the same time, the chapter was essential for Iori, who firmly made up her mind to return to her peaceful life.

