Toriyama's final gift to Dragon Ball fans breaks the internet

Dragon Ball Daima episode 18 was released on February 14, 2025. The episode continued the battle between Goku and King Gomah as the former struggled to keep standing. However, with the help of Neva, Son Goku achieved a new Super Saiyan form and this form reminded the fans of the classic Super Saiyan 4 transformation from the GT series.

Additionally, the episode also 'broke the internet' as the fans rushed to the internet to witness this groundbreaking moment. Not only were the servers of Crunchyroll crashing on the day of the airing, but the most famous pirated websites were also inaccessible, hinting that Akira Toriyama might have given the fans the biggest gift through the latest Super Saiyan transformation.

Did Dragon Ball Daima break the internet with Goku's latest transformation?

Son Goku as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima episode 18 commenced with where it left off in the previous episode as Goku transformed into Super Saiyan 3 to continue his battle against King Gomah. On the other hand, Majin Duu also joined the Saiyan in this battle by eating a chocolate cookie and replenishing his powers.

However, they couldn't do much and were overpowered. King Gomah then packed a punch through a grand attack and Goku was left helpless on the ground. Luckily, Neva arrived just in time to save Goku by awakening his powers. This unleashed something inside the Saiyan as Goku transformed into a new Super Saiyan transformation that resembled Super Saiyan 4.

Son Goku as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This form debuted in Dragon Ball GT and the only difference from the current one was that Goku's hair was the same (which also turned red in the Daima episode). King Gomah sensed something dangerous from Goku and aimed his attack at the male protagonist. As expected, Goku controlled the attack in his hands and diverted it back at King Gomah.

While this new transformation was a hit among true fans, it also made an impact on the internet by crashing the servers of some of the biggest anime websites. This proved that Akira Toriyama gave his fans the biggest gift by canonizing one of the most popular Super Saiyan transformations.

Reactions from the fans

This moment had the fans appreciate the masterclass Akira Toriyama created while he was still alive. The manga author's writing was truly exceptional and the return of Super Saiyan 4 as a canon transformation had the fans claiming that Super Saiyan Blue might now look like a normal form.

On the other hand, fans appreciated the episode and considered it as hyped as the one where Goku awakened his Ultra Instinct transformation (which also broke the internet). Sadly, one fan was spoiled through the internet and shared his grief over how he couldn't witness this groundbreaking moment firsthand.

"Super Saiyan blue is about to be sidelined," a fan said.

"Toriyama cooked so hard. Best episode since UI," another fan said.

"His final act was to make Super Saiyan 4 canon... Toriyama... you loved us and we loved you," another one said.

"I just got spoiled to hell and back and am so upset that moment is robbed from me," another fan claimed.

Final thoughts

Dragon Ball Daima is filled with moments that fans wanted to see for a very long time. Be it Vegeta achieving the Super Saiyan 3 transformation or the recent Super Saiyan 4 transformation of Goku, the future of the series might also see some moments that might break the internet.

