Dragon Ball Daima episode 18: Goku unlocks a familiar form as Glorio commits betrayal

With the release of Dragon Ball Daima episode 18, the anime saw Neva help Son Goku unlock a new form beyond Super Saiyan 3. This form looked very reminiscent of the Super Saiyan 4 form from Dragon Ball GT. In addition, the anime saw Glorio make a tough decision as he commits an act of betrayal.

The previous episode saw Son Goku fight Majin Duu. However, mid-way through their fight, they were interrupted by King Gomah who had attained a new form amidst obtaining the Evil Third Eye. While Goku and Co teamed up with Tamagami One, Majin Duu, and Kuu, they were far weaker. That's when Goku turned into Super Saiyan 3.

Dragon Ball Daima episode 18: Glorio summons Porunga

Majin Duu and Son Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Daima episode 18

Dragon Ball Daima episode 18, titled Awakening, opened with Son Goku Super Saiyan 3 fighting King Gomah. However, unlike before when Goku was being overpowered, he was able to fight back. Seeing this, Majin Duu was inspired to join the fight again. That's when Majin Kuu gave Duu a chocolate cookie, hoping to help him boost his powers. While this trick worked for a while, the cookie's effects didn't last very long.

As for Son Goku and King Gomah, it seemed like the Supreme Demon King had managed to defeat the Saiyan. While Gomah charged up a big attack to finish Goku, Neva arrived and awakened Goku's powers. This development saw the Saiyan unlock a new form that looked similar to Super Saiyan 4, except for the red hair instead of black.

Son Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Daima episode 18

Goku used his new form to stop Gomah's attack and return it to him. Right after, the Saiyan charged at the Supreme Demon King, hoping to deal some damage. Seeing Goku fight alone, everyone joined the fight again, except for Vegeta who couldn't move due to his injuries.

After Glorio and Piccolo kept Gomah occupied, Goku prepared to launch his Kamehameha at the Supreme Demon King. Unfortunately, Gomah reached Goku before he could charge up the attack and punched him. While it seemed like Goku had been defeated, he charged up another Kamehameha and blasted the same at Gomah.

Glorio as seen in Dragon Ball Daima episode 18

For a moment, it seemed like the Supreme Demon King had lost. That's when the Evil Third Eye presented Gomah with more Ki, allowing him to assume a gigantic form. Right after, Gomah used his Third Eye to capture Goku and reverse his power-ups all the way to his base form.

During this, Glorio received a surprise call from Arinsu. Amidst the battle, she wanted to use the Demon Realm Dragon Balls to become the most powerful Supreme Demon King, capable of defeating Gomah. However, given his time with Goku and friends, he felt very anxious about betraying them. Nevertheless, upon Arinsu's repeated requests, Glorio summoned Porunga and made a surprise wish.

