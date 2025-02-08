Dragon Ball Daima episode 18: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dragon Ball Daima episode 18 will air on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. In the most recent episode, Goku started to fight Majin Duu for the last Dragon Ball they had to get, although they were interrupted by King Gomah, who gained a lot of power thanks to the Third Evil Eye.

This episode mostly focuses on the vast majority of the cast of the series having a battle royale against Gomah, although the latter still manages to be too strong for them. Dragon Ball Daima episode 18 will likely focus on the main party's battle with the villain while Goku uses his Super Saiyan 3 transformation, which was the cliffhanger of the most recent installment.

Dragon Ball Daima episode 18 release date and time

Goku as a Super Saiyan 3 in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

Dragon Ball Daima episode 18 will be released on February 14, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The release schedule for various regions and their respective time zones is provided below.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 07:40 am Friday February 14, 2025 Central Time 09:40 am Friday February 14, 2025 Eastern Time 10:40 am Friday February 14, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:40 pm Friday February 14, 2025 Central European Time 04:40 pm Friday February 14, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:10 pm Friday February 14, 2025 Philippine Time 10:40 pm Friday February 14, 2025 Australia Central Time 01:40 am Saturday February 15, 2025

Where to watch Dragon Ball Daima episode 18?

The cast facing Gomah in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

Fans in Japan can watch Dragon Ball Daima episode 18 on Fuji TV, and international fans can access the English-subbed version on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The streaming services require a subscription fee to access its content, with Crunchyroll simulcasting the series.

Recap of episode 17

Vegeta and Piccolo in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

The latest episode continues with Goku's party and their adventures in the First Demon Realm, this time with them facing Dr. Arinsu and her two Majins, Duu and Kuu. This is when Shin asks her sister what her true ambitions are and she reveals that she wants to create a Demon Realm that is powerful and frightening, leading to a confrontation for the Dragon Balls.

The next portion of the episode focuses on Majin Duu and Goku having a short battle where they are at a somewhat similar level, but they are stopped by Gomah. His new form with the Third Evil Eye is shown and he challenges them to a fight, with Vegeta being the first one to step in, although Goku, Shin, Glorio, and Piccolo go there to assist him in combat.

During this portion of the episode, the heroes are outmatched and struggling to keep up when Bulma pushes Arinsu to help them, with the Glind asking Majin Kuu and Majin Duu to do so while Neva commands Tamagami Number One to aid them as well. However, despite the efforts, they are still overpowered by Gomah, with the installment ending as Goku uses his Super Saiyan 3 transformation.

What to expect in Dragon Ball Daima episode 18? (Speculative)

Gomah fighting with the Third Evil Eye in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

Dragon Ball Daima episode 18 is expected to show Goku and his friends' fight with Gomah while the protagonist is using his Super Saiyan 3 transformation. While it is difficult to predict what is going to happen, the next episode should be key in defeating the king of the Demon Realm and also explain some plot points, such as Glorio working with Dr. Arinsu.

