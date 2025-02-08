Dragon Ball Daima episode 18: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dragon Ball Daima episode 18 will air on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. In the most recent episode, Goku started to fight Majin Duu for the last Dragon Ball they had to get, although they were interrupted by King Gomah, who gained a lot of power thanks to the Third Evil Eye.
This episode mostly focuses on the vast majority of the cast of the series having a battle royale against Gomah, although the latter still manages to be too strong for them. Dragon Ball Daima episode 18 will likely focus on the main party's battle with the villain while Goku uses his Super Saiyan 3 transformation, which was the cliffhanger of the most recent installment.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball Daima series and reflects the author's opinion, which does not represent Sportskeeda in any shape or form.
Dragon Ball Daima episode 18 release date and time
Dragon Ball Daima episode 18 will be released on February 14, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The release schedule for various regions and their respective time zones is provided below.
Where to watch Dragon Ball Daima episode 18?
Fans in Japan can watch Dragon Ball Daima episode 18 on Fuji TV, and international fans can access the English-subbed version on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The streaming services require a subscription fee to access its content, with Crunchyroll simulcasting the series.
Recap of episode 17
The latest episode continues with Goku's party and their adventures in the First Demon Realm, this time with them facing Dr. Arinsu and her two Majins, Duu and Kuu. This is when Shin asks her sister what her true ambitions are and she reveals that she wants to create a Demon Realm that is powerful and frightening, leading to a confrontation for the Dragon Balls.
The next portion of the episode focuses on Majin Duu and Goku having a short battle where they are at a somewhat similar level, but they are stopped by Gomah. His new form with the Third Evil Eye is shown and he challenges them to a fight, with Vegeta being the first one to step in, although Goku, Shin, Glorio, and Piccolo go there to assist him in combat.
During this portion of the episode, the heroes are outmatched and struggling to keep up when Bulma pushes Arinsu to help them, with the Glind asking Majin Kuu and Majin Duu to do so while Neva commands Tamagami Number One to aid them as well. However, despite the efforts, they are still overpowered by Gomah, with the installment ending as Goku uses his Super Saiyan 3 transformation.
What to expect in Dragon Ball Daima episode 18? (Speculative)
Dragon Ball Daima episode 18 is expected to show Goku and his friends' fight with Gomah while the protagonist is using his Super Saiyan 3 transformation. While it is difficult to predict what is going to happen, the next episode should be key in defeating the king of the Demon Realm and also explain some plot points, such as Glorio working with Dr. Arinsu.
Related articles
- Dragon Ball Daima episode 17: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Dragon Ball Daima episode 16: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Dragon Ball Daima episode 16 review: An installment that highlights the series' lack of tension
- Dragon Ball community split by fan calling Daima Goku not "a strong dumb guy like in DBS"