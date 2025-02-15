Dragon Ball Daima episode 19: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dragon Ball Daima episode 19 will air on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. In the most recent episode, Goku continued his fight with King Gomah. He was overpowered until he received a power-up from the Namekian Neva, leading to what seems to be Daima's version of Super Saiyan 4.

Ad

This episode mostly revolves around the majority of the series' cast having a battle royale against Gomah, although the latter still manages to be too strong for them. Dragon Ball Daima episode 19 is also very likely to deal with the fact that Glorio has betrayed the party and summoned Porunga, with his wish bound to determine the outcome of this fight.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball Daima series and reflects the author's opinion, which does not represent Sportskeeda in any shape or form.

Ad

Trending

Dragon Ball Daima episode 19 release date and time

Super Saiyan 4 Goku as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima episode 19 will be released on February 21, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The release schedule for various regions and their respective time zones is provided below.

Ad

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 07:40 am Friday February 21, 2025 Central Time 09:40 am Friday February 21, 2025 Eastern Time 10:40 am Friday February 21, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:40 pm Friday February 21, 2025 Central European Time 04:40 pm Friday February 21, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:10 pm Friday February 21, 2025 Philippine Time 10:40 pm Friday February 21, 2025 Australia Central Time 01:40 am Saturday February 22, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Dragon Ball Daima episode 19?

Goku transforms into Super Saiyan 4 in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans in Japan can watch Dragon Ball Daima episode 19 on Fuji TV, and international fans can access the English-subbed version on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Viewers can access the streaming services' content only with a subscription fee, with Crunchyroll simulcasting the series.

Ad

Recap of episode 18

Super Saiyan 4 Goku using the Kamehameha (Image via Toei Animation)

The latest episode continues where the previous one left off, in the First Demon Realm, as Goku and his friends continue to fight King Gomah. Goku uses Super Saiyan 3 and manages to keep up for a while with the villain. Tamagami Number One and a powered-up Majin Duu help out, thanks to a cookie he ate, but they are overpowered once again.

Ad

The next portion of the episode is the biggest highlight as Neva reaches out to a wounded Goku and uses his magic, unleashing a massive flow of power within the protagonist. This leads to Goku transforming into what seems to be Daima's version of Super Saiyan 4 and gets the upper hand, to a degree, over Gomah, with Piccolo and Glorio assisting him at some points.

Goku fights Gomah with a powerful Kamehameha and seems to have the upper hand. But the villain rises again, now even bigger, and absorbs the protagonist's power, turning him back to his normal form.

Ad

Meanwhile, Glorio is called by Dr. Arinsu and is ordered to give her the Dragon Balls as he heads toward where she, Majin Kuu, and Majin Duu are. It is revealed that Glorio can speak Namekian and summons Porunga, and the episode ends there.

What to expect in Dragon Ball Daima episode 19? (Speculative)

Glorio after betraying the party (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima episode 19 is expected to show Goku and his friends fighting with Gomah while Glorio's wish is revealed. There is a very good chance that this wish will have a twist of sorts, and it is also very likely that the heroes will find a way to defeat Arinsu and Gomah once and for all.

Ad

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback