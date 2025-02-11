Dragon Ball fans call Daima the "most creatively bankrupt anime of all time" after latest episodes

Dragon Ball Daima has had a lot of ups and downs during its current run, and the latest episodes have been on the more negative side of the spectrum for several reasons. The most recent one has been King Gomah's characterization and his design after using the Third Evil Eye, with a lot of fans pointing out he looks very similar to the Tournament of Power arc antagonist, Jiren.

A lot of people have noticed that Gomah's clothes in Dragon Ball Daima look almost the same as the Pride Troopers uniform that Jiren wears, and their bodies have very similar sizes when the former uses the Third Evil Eye, leading to criticism regarding the franchise's current lack of creativity.

This is also a reflection of the growing negative reception Daima has had after its peak, which could be Vegeta's Super Saiyan 3 transformation.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people quoted, not Sportskeeda.

Gomah's Third Evil Eye transformation in Dragon Ball Daima gets criticism for its repetitive design

The new Gomah design has been controversial (Image via Toei Animation and @SLOplays at X).

During the events of the Daima anime, it was revealed that the Demon Realm has an item called the Third Evil Eye, which is usually taken by the king to rule with an iron fist, but Dabura stole it from his father and the object disappeared.

Gomah got it in this series and gained great power, but his transformation reveals that he looks almost the same as Jiren from Super.

The reactions from the fandom have been extremely negative, with a lot of fans criticizing that the design was very repetitive and poorly done, which has become another reason for disliking this series.

Moreover, this also frustrates people when considering that Jiren himself was a very divisive antagonist during the Tournament of Power arc.

This is not the only criticism that this series has received, with other fans pointing out the inconsistencies with the canon, the poor pacing, and the general feeling that this series has been viewed as "too childish".

When taking all of this into account, Gomah's design feels like the last straw to a lot of viewers.

More reactions online

Expand Tweet

The events of Dragon Ball Daima take place after the events of the Majin Buu saga and prior to the Super series, with Goku and his friends being turned into kids by Gomah thanks to a wish and the latter kidnapped Dende.

Therefore, the main heroes have to go to the Demon Realm to rescue the Namekian, leading to a series of adventures where they make new allies, such as Panzy and Glorio.

However, there have been some high points for the series, such as the inclusion of new lore, Goku's fight with Tamagami Number Three, and Vegeta's Super Saiyan 3 transformation.

There are some other ideas that have been praised as well, coupled with the high-level animation, but the general perception in the last few weeks has been more on the negative side of things.

"Watch this end up tying in to Jiren and his parents," someone said.

"They couldn't even change the outfit or color at least," another person said.

"Love both shows to be honest, they did put bootleg Jiren as the main villain in Daima lol. Enjoying it tho," someone else said.

Dragon Ball Daima is only a few episodes away from concluding and is bound to generate even more discussions such as this one, considering the franchise's legendary status.

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback