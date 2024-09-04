Is Gas stronger than Jiren in Dragon Ball Super? Explored

Dragon Ball Super fans often ask the question "Is Gas stronger than Jiren?" based on both characters' exploits and achievements throughout the series. Jiren has become rather iconic in the franchise's modern era because of his memorable clash with Ultra Instinct Goku in the Tournament of Power arc while Gas was the ultimate foil to defeat in the Granolah arc of the manga.

It goes without saying that these two characters rank high as two of the strongest adversaries Goku and Vegeta have faced off throughout Dragon Ball Super but the series' constant power creep reveals who has the upper hand.

Gas is not only stronger than Jiren because he showed up later in the series but also because of the way he reached that level, which is strongly tied to the franchise's lore.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Answering the question "Is Gas stronger than Jiren?" in Dragon Ball Super

Jiren as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation).

Gas is stronger than Jiren and that is due to the series' lore, which is centered around the Dragon Balls and how they work. It was during the events of the Granolah arc that Elec used the orbs to wish for his brother Gas to become "the strongest warrior in the universe", which, at the time, made him stronger than Goku and Vegeta.

This is very important for this comparison because this was a version of Goku who has a much greater mastery of Ultra Instinct than the one who defeated Jiren, thus making Gas considerably stronger. Furthermore, the member of the Heeter family was fighting an Ultra Ego version of Vegeta at the same time, who is someone that is considerably more powerful than Jiren.

It is also worth pointing out that Gas evolved throughout the Granolah arc as he developed different forms, with Vegeta highlighting in the Super Hero arc of the manga that the former got an edge over them because he managed to fight in a relaxed state of mind. All of these different factors certainly make him one of the strongest individuals in Dragon Ball Super, as of this writing, and definitely stronger than Jiren.

More factors to take into account

Granolah and Gas in the Dragon Ball Super manga (Image via Shueisha).

It is also worth pointing out that this is a version of Gas who was powered up by the Dragon Balls and didn't achieve this form through natural means, so he perhaps doesn't have the natural talent and experience that Jiren developed throughout the years. There is an argument to be made that Jiren can reach a higher level in the coming arcs, although is difficult to gauge whether he is going to return or not.

However, when push comes to shove, the reason a lot of people ask the question "Is Gas stronger than Jiren?" is because the member of the Heeter family managed to fight Ultra Instinct Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta at the same time. It took the combined efforts of those two characters plus Granolah, along with the late arrival of Black Frieza, to defeat him.

On the other hand, Jiren, while very powerful in the Tournament of Power, was a victim of the series' power creep and lost a degree of prominence, losing to Ultra Instinct Goku on his own in Dragon Ball Super.

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback