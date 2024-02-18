Dragon Ball: Is Beast Gohan stronger than Jiren? Explored

Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 was recently leaked and showed the long-awaited sparring fight between Gohan and Goku, which was something that a lot of people wanted to see to gauge their power levels. Gohan received a very important power-up with his Beast transformation in the Super Hero Arc, so this battle with Goku is starting to show that they are on very equal ground.

However, this has also led a lot of Dragon Ball fans to wonder if Gohan is stronger than Jiren after the recent events in the manga. Jiren had been introduced in the Tournament of Power Arc as an absolute powerhouse, easily being the strongest Dragon Ball antagonist until that point, so a lot of people are beginning to wonder if Gohan can defeat him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining who the strongest is between Gohan and Jiren in Dragon Ball

Gohan's Beast transformation was a considerable upgrade for the character, positioning him again as one of the strongest fighters in the franchise. Therefore, it makes a lot of sense that fans want to contrast and compare to other major players in the series and now is the turn for the main antagonist of the Tournament of Power Arc, Jiren.

Jiren was a massive antagonist in the franchise, serving as a huge wall for Goku to overcome, but is also fair to say that at the moment, Beast Gohan is significantly stronger than Jiren. It is worth pointing out that Goku managed to overcome Jiren at several points in the Tournament of Power Arc when he was just starting to learn Ultra Instinct, and Beast Gohan was keeping up with a much more seasoned Goku in that transformation.

The recent battle between the father and son in the Dragon Ball Super manga is a very good example of how Gohan is stronger at the moment than Jiren. Furthermore, it is also worth pointing out that Cell Max was depicted as stronger than Jiren and Broly and Gohan was strong enough to defeat him, which is something that adds to this perception.

Jiren and Gohan's roles in the franchise

Gohan in his Beast form (Image via Toei Animation)

It makes a lot of sense to say that Gohan will have a prominent role in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super arcs after getting this transformation. The character has returned to the forefront of the franchise and there is a very good chance that he will be involved in the battle against Black Frieza, although there is no certainty of that in the near future.

Jiren's case might be one of the most interesting because he is a character from another universe. This could make it more logical for him if he never shows up again. However, in the case that Toriyama and Toyotaro introduce a multiversal threat, then Jiren, along with characters like Hit and Cabba, could be interesting allies when push comes to shove.

Final thoughts

As of this writing, with 102 published chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga, there is a strong argument to be made that Gohan is stronger than Jiren. This current version of Gohan has been keeping up with a much more mastered Ultra Instinct version of Goku than the one who defeated Jiren in the Tournament of Power.