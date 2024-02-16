Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 spoilers: Ultra Instinct Goku vs Beast Gohan begins as Goten and Trunks continue to suffer

Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 already has new spoilers and shows the upcoming battle between Goku and Gohan. The protagonist came back to Earth after the events of the Super Hero arc, which led to him discovering that his son has unlocked a new transformation, and they are going to spar to see how much he has progressed.

Furthermore, Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 also shows Goten and Trunks fighting Gohan, giving the former a moment to develop their strength. There were also some glimpses of Goten and Trunks doing the Fusion dance since there were panels showing a failed version of Gotenks in this chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Dragon Ball Super chapter 102. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 spoilers and raw scans: Goku and Gohan test each other's strength

Expand Tweet

The beginning of Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 showed Goku and Vegeta coming back to Earth and talking with Gohan and the rest of the cast about what happened while they were not there. Once that was solved, Goku wanted to see how much Gohan had progressed, but Goten and Trunks also wanted to get involved in the sparring, which led to Whis taking them to Beerus' planet.

Some of the scans show Goten and Trunks fighting with Gohan, with the latter displaying how superior he is to the two of them at the moment. Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Whis are watching as the two youngest Saiyans can't keep up with Gohan, as was the case during the vast majority of the latest arc.

The spoilers also show that Goten and Trunks fuse into Gotenks, although they made a mistake in the Fusion dance and ended up with the failed version. Gohan ended up defeating Gotenks, and then the plot moved to the main focus, which was the former's upcoming battle with Goku.

Expand Tweet

Both Goku and Gohan begin to power up to their strongest transformations, Ultra Instinct and Beast Mode, respectively. Everybody involved is impressed, with Vegeta, in particular, noticing Gohan's new transformation and being pleased with how much he has improved in such a short time.

The fight begins, and both Goku and Gohan are shown to be on a very similar level, which is something that pleases both. Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 also shows how much they have progressed compared to the vast majority of the people watching, with Gotenks being impressed by how powerful they are.

Goku and Gohan are having a very good time while fighting but remain oblivious to the mess they're making on Beerus' planet, much to the latter's annoyance. However, the battle continues while Whis protects the rest of the characters with a barrier, even with someone like Broly realizing how powerful they are compared to them.

Expand Tweet

Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 has provided a moment that a lot of people were expecting, which was the battle between Goku and Gohan. The chapter also showed that they are the most powerful Saiyans at the moment, with even the likes of Broly and Vegeta impressed by how strong they are.

Final thoughts

The spoilers for Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 have shown Gohan sparring first with the likes of Goten and Trunks and later with Goku. Both father and son powered up to their strongest transformations and showed how powerful they are compared to the main cast.