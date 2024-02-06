Dragon Ball: Which version of Broly is stronger? Explored

Dragon Ball made an interesting decision in 2018 by making Broly canon with his own movie to boot. While the character has always been very popular in the fandom, a lot of people criticized the decision, arguing that it was too heavy-handed with the fanservice and that Broly didn't have much of a character to begin with, so the people involved wouldn't have much to work with.

However, going against all odds, this canon version of Broly has been very well-received in the Dragon Ball community and a lot of people have praised author Akira Toriyama for revamping the character as he now has a stronger backstory and personality. It is also interesting to compare this version with the one of the non-canon movies and find out who is the strongest among the two.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining who is the strongest between the two versions of Broly in Dragon Ball

Expand Tweet

The Dragon Ball Super version of Broly is the strongest of the two due to his place in the story and the enemies he was up against. The characters in Super are, by and larger, stronger than anything in Z where the original Broly showed up and the canon version of the character has been up against the likes of Goku, Vegeta, Gogeta, and Frieza, who were all stronger than anyone from the Saiyan, Namek, Cell, and Buu arcs.

There is an argument among fans of the non-canon version that he can get naturally stronger as time goes on, so, on paper, he could become as powerful as the canon version at some point. However, that is just a theory and was never displayed during the movies he was in, so that Broly can't even begin to compare to the power of the new one.

It is also worth pointing out that the non-canon Broly is probably never going to be shown in any new production beyond the video games so his room for growth and development is non-existent. On the other hand, the canon Broly is already stronger than his counterpart and has the possibility of getting even stronger since he is now training with Whis, Goku, and Vegeta, so the differences in power between these two interpretations of the character could become even wider in the coming years.

Broly's future in Super

The Super version of Broly (Image via Toei Animation).

Dragon Ball is a series that has never been highlighted for its storytelling but author Akira Toriyama received praise for his characterization of Broly. While the character of Broly has never stood out for his writing and motivations, this new version had a lot more substance to it and is something that deserves more recognition.

While the original Broly was simply bloodthirsty and wanted to destroy Goku simply because the latter was crying as a baby next to him, which is something that has become a borderline meme in the community. On the other hand, the new version has a bit more substance and manages to combine some elements of his previous version while adding other ones that make him more compelling.

This new version of Broly also benefitted from being part of the movie he made his debut in due to the quality of the animation and how much of a visual spectacle it was. It is widely regarded as the best Dragon Ball movie and provides everything fans want from this series.

Final thoughts

The new version of Broly from Dragon Ball Super is stronger than the non-canon interpretation. This new Broly managed to fight against Goku, Vegeta, Gogeta, and Frieza, thus showing how powerful he is when compared to his Z version.