Dragon Ball: Possibilities of Black Frieza defeating Whis, explored

Dragon Ball Super ended the Granolah Arc in the manga on a high note with the introduction of Black Frieza and there have been a lot of discussions of how strong this transformation is for the galactic emperor. This is because Black Frieza managed to overpower Ultra Instinct Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta with a lot of ease, so this has led to a lot of power scaling and Whis has gotten involved.

Whis is one of the most common measuring sticks in the Dragon Ball franchise because of how powerful he is. The Angels are generally very strong and it has been confirmed that Whis trained Beerus for his position as the God of Destruction, which is why there are a lot of people wondering if Black Frieza can defeat him in a battle.

Exploring if Black Frieza can defeat Whis in the Dragon Ball Super series

The truth is that it is very complicated to gauge who is the strongest between Black Frieza and Whis simply because there has not been any sample of their full potential. Frieza has barely shown this form in the Super manga and made quick work of the likes of Goku and Vegeta in their strongest transformations, so he didn't have to break a sweat to defeat them.

Readers are very likely to see Black Frieza in action in the foreseeable future. However, Whis is another story because the Angels are not allowed to interfere with the events of their respective universes, so there has never been a moment for him to prove how strong he is, and isn't likely that he is going to get one.

Furthermore, Whis seems to be above mortal beings since he has full mastery of abilities that transcend reality as a whole. For example, during the Resurrection 'F' movie, Whis was capable of turning back time, which is something that regular characters in the series do not have. So, this works as a teaser of how far his abilities go, although the franchise has never shown him going all out.

Black Frieza and his role in the story

Black Frieza has been one of the most prominent moments in the manga, going as far as reaching people who are not keeping up with the run. In that regard, it does seem that Frieza is being set up to be the next major thread in the upcoming arcs, which is a very interesting situation.

A lot of fans didn't like Frieza coming back and how he became so strong in such a short amount of time in Resurrection 'F,' so Toyotaro and Toriyama had a mountain now with the character. However, his performance in the Tournament of Power, particularly in the anime adaptation, and his return as Black Frieza have elevated the character once again after a period of decline due to the aforementioned movie.

Final thoughts

As of this writing, with 102 published chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga, there is no confirmation of the full strength of both Black Frieza and Whis. Therefore, it is very difficult to determine who is stronger, especially when it comes to Whis, who has never properly fought in the franchise.

