Dragon Ball has always hinted Frieza could surpass Beerus, but fans never noticed

Ever since the conclusion of the Dragon Ball Super manga’s Granolah the Survivor arc and the sudden introduction of Black Frieza, franchise fans have been enamored with the character. Unfortunately, with that arc being succeeded by the Super Hero film recap arc, fans didn’t have an opportunity to see more of the character any time soon from that point.

However, the Super manga series has since concluded this recap arc, and begun a brand new arc which will feature a completely original and never before seen storyline. Dragon Ball fans were obviously excited over this news for many varying reasons, but few (if any) more so than the potential reappearance of Black Frieza in the series.

Likewise, Dragon Ball fans have excitedly begun theorizing on what the longtime franchise villain’s next moves could be, in everything from his next opponent to his next grand scheme. This has led to fans rediscovering an old clip from the first season of the Super anime, which is now being interpreted as a setup for Frieza’s ascension to godly heights above even Beerus.

Dragon Ball fans can’t help but wonder what Black Frieza’s true potential is

In the aforementioned scene from the first season of the Super anime, Frieza is seen speaking of the Zenos, and how their innocent voices don’t mesh with their “horrendous acts.” While Frieza doesn’t elaborate on what he means here, it’s almost certain that he’s referencing their erasure of universes for childsplay.

He then promises to reign over them one day, seemingly suggesting that this could be his ultimate goal with attaining the Black Frieza form. While fans still don’t know exactly how powerful the form is, it’s clearly of the same tier as Broly’s Legendary Super Saiyan form, the Beast Gohan form, Goku’s Mastered Ultra Instinct form, and finally Vegeta’s Ultra Ego form.

Furthermore, the mechanics behind the Black Frieza form are wholly unknown given the available canon Dragon Ball info as of this article’s writing. If the form’s origins can be found in Hakai Energy like Vegeta’s Ultra Ego, then it’s entirely possible that Black Frieza can match up with Beerus. In turn, this puts his killing the Zenos in the realm of possibility at a bare minimum.

However, this is all speculative due to being based on a short, 16-second scene from the Super anime series. Moreover, the scene doesn’t appear to have taken place in the original Super manga series, bringing its canonicity into question. While the Super Hero recap arc is a key example of an anime-canon event being brought into the manga-canon, it’s unclear if this scene and the meaning behind it will receive similar treatment.

Fan reaction

Dragon Ball fans react to the above clip in a new light (Images via X users @LordNormie69, @gogetahblue, @BhdAnkur, @phactsss)

Unsurprisingly, fans are certainly intrigued by the idea of Black Frieza ascending to the highest peak of power currently known in the canonical franchise. Some fans are even going as far as to say that Beerus is Frieza’s first target in an effort to acquire the title of Universe 7’s God of Destruction.

Others feel that Frieza may try to eliminate the position of Universe 7’s God of Destruction altogether by killing the Supreme Kai, which would in turn kill Beerus. General sentiment matches this tone, with fans primarily being excited at all the possibilities which the Black Frieza form brings into play for the series’ future.

