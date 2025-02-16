Japanese television brings Solo Leveling's Sung Jinwoo to reality

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 was released on February 15, 2025. The episode unveiled Sung Jinwo before the world as the country's 10th S-ranked Hunter. This rank was discovered after a reappraisal test with the Hunter Association. While the world in the series was shaken after this announcement, things weren't that different in the real world too.

Ad

The live broadcast of the episode on Japanese Television was interrupted by a real breaking news bulletin. The news announced Sung Jinwoo as the country's latest S-ranked Hunter. As expected, no one was expecting this news to be unveiled on real-life television and fans took their shock to the internet.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 and has the author's opinion.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7: Sung Jinwoo's new rank announced in real life

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 commenced with a focus on Lee Minsung, who was getting ready to announce his career shift from an actor to a professional Hunter. Professional Hunters like Baek Yonhoo and Choi Jongin were also arriving at the Hunter Association. However, their arrival was for something more important than the announcement of an actor.

After enough media anchors gathered outside the Association, Lee Minsung started his speech and from the looks of it, it seemed like he was only craving the attention of the world. As he continued his speech, Sung Jinwoo arrived for his reappraisal and tried to enter by interrupting Lee Minsung's speech.

Ad

Sung Jinwoo announcement as an S-ranked Hunter (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As expected, Lee Minsung's guards told Jinwoo to go home and come back another day. However, Go Gunhee reprimanded the actor for not knowing his limits and personally escorted Sung Jinwoo inside the Association for the reappraisal. After this, Sung Jinwoo was broadcast before the entire world as the 10th S-ranked Hunter in the country.

Ad

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 was broadcast on Japanese TV and one of the channels, BS11, interrupted the episode's broadcast with an emergency news bulletin, featuring the announcement of Sung Jinwoo as the newly awakened S-ranked Hunter of the country.

Reactions from the fans

Ad

The fandom was in awe over the 'real-life' announcement of Sung Jinwoo's new rank. While everyone was expecting the reappraisal to be a big thing in the anime, no one expected it to be a phenomenon in real life. This had the fans hailing Sung Jinwoo as the game-changer and how his reawakening might be a new dawn for the Hunters Association.

On the other hand, fans titled this move by Japanese TV as the best way to promote a series. This move was also considered 'the hyping of an already popular series' but how popular could a series get? So, the fans appreciated the greatness of Solo Leveling through Jinwoo's latest feat in the anime.

Ad

"Looks like Sung Jinwoo didn't just level up; he leveled the entire playing field! From E-Rank to S-Rank, he's officially the game's biggest update," a fan said

"They know how to hype," another one said

Final thoughts

Sung Jinwoo's reappraisal as an S-ranked Hunter might see a few changes in the future. Firstly, as he wasn't recognized as a proper Hunter, he might now be the priority in case of emergencies. So, it would be up to Sung Jinwoo to accept the requests of the Hunter Association or still act as a solo player.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback