Kagurabachi chapter 66: The Seitei War's lore is finally revealed as Chihiro and Rou tell Iori the truth about Samura

Kagurabachi chapter 66 came out on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 10th issue. In the chapter, Chihiro Rokuhira and the Masumi's captain, Rou, told Iori everything about Samura, including how he's her father. In addition, the chapter revealed the truth about the Seitei War.

In the previous chapter, Chihiro Rokuhira imitated Samura and Uruha's sword movements to demonstrate the Iai White Purity Style, a legendary technique, against Hishaku's Kuguri. Chihiro could mimic such complex moves because of his observant eyes that he inherited from his father. In addition, Chihiro decided to tell Iori the truth about her memories.

Kagurabachi chapter 66: Chihiro and Rou reveal the truth about Samura to Iori

Picking up the events from the previous chapter, Kagurabachi chapter 66, titled Truth, begins with Chihiro Rokuhira and the Masumi telling the truth about Samura's actual identity to Iori. As soon as she learns that Samura is her father, Iori begins panic eating.

She also reveals that despite living a quiet and peaceful life, there has always been a feeling of loneliness in her heart. Yet, she couldn't know the reason. Now, as the truth shocks her, she appears more puzzled than ever. Rou understands it's hard to take in. He tells Iori how she lived with his father when she was young, and that they (The Masumi) made her forget about him for her safety.

In addition, Rou informs Iori that her actual name is Iori Samura. As such, Iori asks Chihiro and others why forgetting her father assured her safety. Just then in Kagurabachi chapter 66, Chihiro Rokuhira writes Samura's name in Kanji and shows it to Iori. As soon as Iori sees the name, she begins to remember something.

The inhabitants of the unknown island (Image via Shueisha)

Chihiro says she must have heard about Samura in school books. After that, the boy asks Iori how much she knows about the Seitei War. The narrative for Kagurabachi chapter 66 then reveals some crucial pieces of information on the Seitei War. According to Chihiro, twenty-two years ago, a small island appeared in the southeast seas.

Along with the island materialized Datenseki, the raw material of the Enchanted Blades. Interestingly, the inhabitants of the island were naturally immune to the Datenseki as they could handle the unprocessed stone without having their bodies explode. Then one day, the invasion began.

Iori's memories of Samura (Image via Shueisha)

After one year and five months, Kunishige Rokuhira forged the Enchanted Blades. It was the sword saint and five other Enchanted Blade wielders who wiped out the enemies. Iori then asks if one of those heroes was her father. According to Kagurabachi chapter 66, Seiichi Samura was the fastest among the Enchanted Blade wielders in terms of swordsmanship.

That's why, Rou thinks if someone wanted to leverage his lightning-fast sword skills for their purposes, his daughter would have made the ideal hostage. However, if nobody knew that Iori was Samura's daughter, the risk could have been eliminated.

To that end, Seiichi Samura asked the Masumi to seal Iori's memories. Suddenly, a series of faint memories rush through Iori's mind and she begins to remember how she once drew a sketch of his father and showed it to him, even though she couldn't see. However, Iori cannot understand why her father would abandon her when he was so strong.

Iori's memory seals begin to break (Image via Shueisha)

The narrative for Kagurabachi chapter 66 then switches the focus to Chihiro Rokuhira, who tells Iori that the reason he gave her up wasn't only because of the danger. Even though Samura was hailed a hero by a majority of people, not everyone felt the same way, and that feeling could never go away, no matter how hard he fought to save some people.

Suddenly, Iori recalls how she branded Chihiro a "killer," at school. Chihiro Rokuhira reminds Iori that her life with Samura would have been a constant struggle. This is something Samura didn't want. Just then in Kagurabachi chapter 66, Iori gets a headache. Eventually, she takes some rest.

Kagurabachi chapter 66: Hiruhiko takes on the hotel's staff

Iori, as seen sleeping in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

While Iori takes a rest, Kagurabachi chapter 66 shifts the focus to Chihiro and Rou. The latter feels it's understandable that Iori is tired since it's a lot to take in. He wonders whether they should tell Iori about her mother. However, Chihiro feels it's better not to, as he wants her to have the option of returning home.

Chihiro understands that Iori's truth is painful. Although the desire to live with the truth is commendable, Iori's ordinary, whitewashed life is equally sacred. Thus, it's up to her how she wants to live since there's still some time for her to process it. Meanwhile, Chihiro thinks their job is to stand by her.

Sumi and Moku (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 66 then switches to the Kyoto Massacre Hotel's roof, where Moku and Sumi are seen writing on a scroll to seal Iori's memories. While creating the seal, Moku asks Sumi why they have chosen the rooftop. Sumi mentions that it's because sorcery is prohibited inside the hotel.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 66, the Kyoto Massacre Hotel is an abode to many members of the underworld. Therefore, it's one of the hotel's regulations to keep the members from riling each other up. In case someone creates a stir, the hotel's staff will take action.

Yojiro Sengoku in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Moreover, Sumi explains how the staff members are the disciplines of Yojiro Sengoku, the General Manager. In fact, they are the masters of the Reigen One-Style sword technique. Hence, it's best not to get on their rough side. Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 66 switches to the hotel's lobby, where Toto uses sorcery to bring Hiruhiko.

Toto warns Hiruhiko against using the Enchanted Blade since Samura will pick up the trail quickly. Hiruhiko says there's no need to worry as he shows a hairpin. He then asks whether Samura's daughter is in the building. Toto says she doesn't know; however, there's a good chance she could be hiding.

Hiruhiko in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Suddenly, one of the hotel's staff comes in to tell Hiruhiko that sorcery is strictly prohibited in the hotel. At this moment, Hiruhiko slices the staff's throat with his hairpin. The Hishaku sorcerer knows that if he draws the Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade, Samura will slay him instantly.

That's why, he intends to rely on his regular sword skills. Meanwhile, the Hotel's general manager, Yojiro Sengoku, draws his blade. Kagurabachi chapter 66 ends on a thrilling note, with Hiruhiko gearing up for an emphatic battle.

Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi chapter 66 was essential from a narrative point of view. The chapter revealed how an alien country suddenly appeared in the sea and its inhabitants were immune to the Datenseki, which usually blows up a normal person.

It remains to be seen how Hokazono expands on this idea. In addition, Kagurabachi chapter 66 has drawn an interesting parallel with Hiruhiko and Chihiro. Both of them cannot use their Enchanted Blades and thus have to rely on their normal sword skills.

Since Chihiro has already shown signs of being a competent swordsman, it remains to be seen how Hiruhiko can live up to the expectations. Besides that, the chapter saw more memory bits, featuring Samura and Iori. Overall, the chapter was truly a wholesome one.

