Kagurabachi chapter 67: Hiruhiko becomes Chihiro's equal as Iori makes her choice

Kagurabachi chapter 67 was released on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 11th issue. The chapter showcased Hiruhiko surpassing his limits as a swordsman against Yojiro Sengoku. He wanted to be on the same level as Chihiro Rokuhira. In addition, the chapter shows Iori making up her own choices regarding her fate.

In the previous chapter, Chihiro Rokuhira and Masumi's captain, Rou, tell Iori the truth about Samura, including that he is her father. Iori discovered that her father was a war hero. In addition, she comprehended the reason why her father chose to wipe out her memories. Besides that, the chapter revealed enthralling facts about the Seitei War.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 67.

Kagurabachi chapter 67: Hiruhiko's unorthodox swordplay shocks Yojiro

Picking up the events from the previous chapter, Kagurabachi chapter 67, titled Kyoto Bloodshed Hotel, begins with Hiruhiko finding out from Toto that Chihiro Rokuhira is still alive. This gets him pumped up as he decides to plough through the hotel staff. However, Yojiro Sengoku, the founder of the Reigen One-Sword Style, refuses to let Hiruhiko do as he pleases.

Meanwhile, Toto knows that the staff members at the Kyoto Bloodshed Hotel are all swordfighters. In addition, they also have a whole range of skills. Yet, the primary challenge will be Yojiro. Hiruhiko's battle against Yojiro begins in Kagurabachi chapter 67, as the latter charges at the Hishaku sorcerer with his blade.

Yojiro vs. Hiruhiko (Image via Shueisha)

Yojiro Sengoku's Reigen One-Sword Style heavily impacts Hiruhiko's blade. Meanwhile, the narration in Kagurabachi chapter 67 reveals that while Hiruhiko is a top sorcerer, he doesn't have much sword combat experience. That's why Toto thinks it's concerning that he has to face such a tough opponent from the get-go.

However, Hiruhiko wants to improve and stand on the same ground as Chihiro. Since the Enten user is alive, Hiruhiko wants a rematch. Thus, he cannot afford to slack off. As Yojiro charges at Hiruhiko, the Hishaku sorcerer takes an unorthodox path to counter his sword. The Hishaku sorcerer's blow cuts off Yojiro's left arm, perplexing him.

Hiruhiko in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 67 then shifts the perspective to Yojiro, who asks Hiruhiko whose discipline he is. Hiruhiko asks him instead why he would be anyone's discipline.

Rather, he says he's the student of freedom. Hiruhiko's response calls back to Chihiro's words to Kuguri when the latter asked him the same question. Meanwhile, Yojiro plans not to let Hiruhiko give another opening.

Kagurabachi chapter 67: Chihiro protects Iori while she makes up her choice

Chihiro and Iori in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, on one of the upper floors of the Kyoto Massacre Hotel, Chihiro Rokuhira watches over Iori, who rests. Eventually, she wakes up as the dawn breaks. Chihiro asks Iori how she's feeling. When Iori asks about others' whereabouts, he says they are working on the final stages of preparing the seal.

During their conversation, Samura's daughter wonders how Chihiro has been so used to being in the midst of bloodshed, especially since they are of the same age. Chihiro reiterates how different his world is from Iori's. Meanwhile, Iori begins to miss her school days.

She mentions remembering a haunting image from her past before falling asleep. Iori realizes that if she goes back to her original life, she won't be able to live her current life. In other words, she won't be able to return to school. Just then, in Kagurabachi chapter 67, Chihiro reveals that he's the son of Kunishige Rokuhira.

Chihiro faces an enemy (Image via Shueisha)

He tells Iori that his father, Samura, was Kunishige's great friend. That's why their being the children of the War Heroes puts them under the same circumstances. Despite that, Chihiro chose to live with the truth. Although he knows it was arrogant of him, Iori has another life she can go back to.

Just then, in Kagurabachi chapter 67, Chihiro hears a knock on the door. He tells Iori to stay back and checks who it is. A man wielding a knife appears in front of the door and says that someone called him and promised him a lot of money. Suddenly, Chihiro notices many similar assassins approaching the door.

He speculates that they are clearly being targeted. Kagurabachi chapter 67 then shows Chihiro in action as he wields his blade to obliterate his enemies. Samura's daughter slowly emerges from the door and watches the bloodshed. Chihiro asks her whether she's scared.

Chihiro and Hiruhiko in Kagurabachi chapter 67 (Image via Shueisha)

He also thinks that the enemy's reinforcements might be on the way. Meanwhile, Iori tells Chihiro that she's not scared. Referring to the bloodshed, Chihiro mentions how it's the only path he has now. However, Iori has both truths open for her. Finally, Iori makes up her mind. She chooses to return to school.

Just then, in Kagurabachi chapter 67, Hiruhiko emerges from the elevator, holding the severed head of Yojiro Sengoku. The chapter ends on a thrilling note, with Hiruhiko ready to fight Chihiro on equal terms. Meanwhile, Chihiro assures Samura's daughter that he will get her back.

Kagurabachi chapter 67 review and Conclusion

One of the major highlights of Kagurabachi chapter 67 was how Takeru Hokazono wonderfully set up a parallel between Chihiro Rokuhira and Hiruhiko. The narrative of learning without a master's degree applies to both Chihiro and Hiruhiko, but there are some key differences.

While Chihiro took Samura and Uruha's techniques as his model, Hiruhiko chose a wilder approach and learned unorthodox swordplay from his instincts. At any rate, both Chihiro and Hiruhiko surpassed their previous selves and achieved competence without depending on Enchanted Blades.

Chihiro Rokuhira in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

That's why Hiruhiko has become the apt foil for Chihiro Rokuhira. On the other hand, Kagurabachi chapter 67 has reinforced another parallel, which is slightly somber - Chihiro and Iori. Unlike Chihiro, Iori has two worlds open to her. She could live her life as Samura's daughter and embrace the harsh realities.

However, she chose to return to her previous life - the life that gave her comfort. On the other hand, Chihiro Rokuhira could have easily led the same life as Iori. However, he chose the path of vengeance, which he felt was an "arrogant" path.

Besides that, Takeru Hokazono presented some amazing panels in this chapter that featured Chihiro and Hiruhiko. Undoubtedly, Hokazono's art has become sharper than before. From the narrative perspective, the chapter was enriched with symbolic content.

