The latest Kagurabachi chapter may have revealed the secret behind the Hishaku tattoo

The latest addition to Kagurabachi might have finally shed light on the true purpose of the mysterious Hishaku tattoo. All through the series, this tattoo was seemingly associated with powerful sorcery, but its exact function remained ambiguous, that is until now. A popular theory about it in the fandom suggests that the mark is more than just a symbol of allegiance.

If true, this newfound insight could challenge previous information about the group's capabilities and how they function going forward. Moreover, it somehow seems to tie into Hiruhiko, who is now an enchanted blade user, and Toto as well. The mark might be carrying something carrying deeper which could change the narrative direction entirely.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Kagurabachi's latest chapter may have revealed the Hishaku tattoo's long-debated secret

Diving straight in, the developments of Kagurabachi chapter 66, although quite intriguing, may have just revealed the true purpose of the Hishaku tattoo. As a popular theory speculates, the tattoo looks to possess some kind of sorcery that allows its bearers to teleport from one place to another. This likely includes teleporting to its members as well.

The intriguing bit comes in with Hiruhiko's addition to the mix. Fans will recall that before losing his arms, he possessed the mark on the back of both his hands. However, his battle with Chihiro witnessed him lose both arms and needless to mention, the tattoo as well. But treatment from his fellow Hishaku member and later, the receipt of Kameyuri saw him regain his arms, albeit scarred.

Now, the theory goes on to say that due to him no longer having the tattoo, he even lost the ability to teleport, which is likely why he needed Toto. Furthermore, the series' lore puts forth that once a name is imprinted on an enchanted blade, the individual's original powers are replaced/discarded (in a sense) and he/she now relies upon the blade sorcery as a power source.

Hiruhiko (Image via Viz Media)

This is exactly what happened to Hiruhiko. So, gaining Kameyuri coupled with him regaining his arms, Hiruhiko likely cannot access his original sorcery. This includes the teleportation (and other ability) that the Hishaku tattoo bestowed. While some might argue that he could have gotten the tatto remade, there could be two reasons for that not happening.

Firstly, and the easy answer, given the story's progression, he simply didn't get the opportunity to do so. But secondly, and more likely, it is possible that he can longer regain access to the tattoo and/or its abilities. Considering that his source of power is now Kameyuri, there may be something (which could be revealed later) in the blade interefering with the addition of any new powers.

All in all, the Hishaku tattoo likely possess the power of teleportation which its members can easily access. Such an ability would definitely make them as dangerous as they are, combined with their feared sorcery. But Hiruhiko stands as an exception - gaining the power of an enchanted blade but losing the Hishaku mark in the process.

Final thoughts

Yura (Image via Viz Media)

Kagurabachi's latest chapter has added a compelling new look to the intriguing mystery of the Hishaku tattoo. If it holds true, the theory that the tattoo is not a mere symbol of allegiance but a powerful tool that grants teleportation abilities could be game-changing. Such a revelation may have significant implications and thus reshape fans' grasp of the capabilities and tactical edge of the Hishaku.

Here, Hiruhiko's case presents an intriguing contradiction. Him losing his arms and thus the tattoo seemingly voids him of its powers. But now becoming an enchanted blade user with Kameyuri likely suggests a possible trade-off - acquiring Kameyuri as a new power source blocks out any other external abilties, like the tattoo's. As mentioned, wielding an enchanted blade means forfeiture of previous powers.

Ultimately, if confirmed, the Hishaku tattoo's teleportation quirk cements the group's status as a formidable force. However, Hiruhiko's unique situation highlights potential limitations within even this system. As more interesting information is revealed, it isn't unlikely that there could be a redefinition of sorcery and power in general in Kagurabachi.

