Kagurabachi chapter 67 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 67 is scheduled to be released on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 11th issue (2025), as per Shueisha's MANGA Plus site. However, due to the varying time zones, the chapter will be available for most manga readers' perusal on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

In the previous chapter, Chihiro Rokuhira and Rou told Iori the truth about his father, Seiichi Samura, and why he disappeared from her life. In addition, the chapter teased some interesting facts about the Seitei War. Additionally, the chapter saw the Hishaku's Toto and Hiruhiko arrive at the Kyoto Massacre Hotel.

Kagurabachi chapter 67 release date and time

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's official MANGA Plus website, Kagurabachi chapter 67 will be released on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #11. That said, because of the differences in time zones, most international manga readers can access the chapter earlier on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

The release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 67, based on their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, February 9, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, February 9, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, February 9, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, February 9, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, February 9, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, February 9, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, February 10, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, February 10, 2025 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 67?

Samura's daughter, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Manga enthusiasts and fans of Takeru Hokazono can read Kagurabachi chapter 67 on multiple Shueisha-affiliated platforms, such as the official MANGA Plus site, the MANGA Plus application, the Shonen Jump+, and the official VIZ Media site.

Yet, only the first and the latest three chapters are freely available for manga readers' perusal on these platforms, other than the Shonen Jump+ app, which requires a monetary subscription to access every chapter. Likewise, the MANGA Plus requires a subscription to read other than the free chapters.

Kagurabachi chapter 66 recap

Picking up the events from the previous chapter, Kagurabachi chapter 66, Truth, begins with Chihiro Rokuhira and Rou telling Iori about her father, Seiichi Samura. They mention how Samura wanted to have Iori's memories of him erased for her own protection.

When Iori enquires further, Chihiro writes Samura's name in Kanji and asks how much she knows about the Seitei War. According to the chapter, 22 years ago, an unknown island appeared from nowhere on the southeast sea. Along with it came Datenseki, the raw material of Enchanted Blades.

Interestingly, the inhabitants of the island were immune to Datenseki's destructive properties; They didn't get blown up while using them. Then one day, the invasion began. After one year and five months, Kunishige Rokuhira forged the Enchanted Blades. With them, the sword saint and five other swordsmen ended the invasion and forged their victory.

Inhabitants of the unknown island (Image via Shueisha)

Among the Enchanted Blade wielders, Seiichi Samura was the fastest swordsman. That's why, for many people who wanted to leverage Samura's powers, holding his daughter hostage would have been ideal. However, if nobody knew about her daughter, the danger could have been negated.

To that end, Samura urged the Masumi to erase Iori's memories of him, and also erase his own memories concerning his daughter. During their conversation, Iori recalls faint memories associated with her father. However, since the truth is too much to take in, Iori develops a headache and decides to rest for a while.

Sumi and Moku in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Sumi and Moku are seen recreating the seal on the hotel's roof. Sumi mentions how they cannot do it inside as the hotel prohibits its boarders from using sorcery. Since the hotel accommodates the underworld members, it's in the policy to ensure no fight takes place.

Moreover, each hotel staff has mastery over the Reigen One-Style sword technique as the discipline of the general manager, Yojiro Sengoku. Hence, it's in their best interest not to make an enemy of them. Elsewhere, in the hotel's lobby, Toto uses sorcery to bring in Hiruhiko. She warns him not to use the Kumeyuri blade.

Yojiro Sengoku in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Toto tells Hiruhiko that there's a good chance Samura's daughter could be hiding in the hotel. Meanwhile, a hotel's staff warns Hiruhiko not to use sorcery. At this moment, the Hishaku sorcerer kills the staff with a hairpin. The action prompts Yojiro Sengoku to draw his blade.

Hiruhiko knows he cannot use the Enchanted Blade since Samura will kill him. Hence, he decides to rely on normal swordsmanship. The chapter ends with Hiruhiko ready to showcase his sword skills against Yojiro.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 67? (speculative)

Hiruhiko, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Considering how the latest chapter ended, Kagurabachi chapter 67 will likely showcase Hiruhiko's battle against the Kyoto Massacre Hotel manager, Yojiro Sengoku. The manga has already set an interesting parallel between Chihiro and Hirohiko, as they both are bound to rely on their normal sword skills.

Since Chihiro has already shown how formidable he is with the Iai White Purity Style, it remains to be seen whether Hiruhiko can demonstrate a similar feat. On the other hand, Kagurabachi chapter 67 could reveal Iori's decision on whether or not she wants to keep her memories of Samura.

