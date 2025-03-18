New Cat's Eye anime announces September 2025 premiere, cast, and staff with PV and visuals

On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, the official website for the new Cat's Eye anime unveiled the second promotional video to announce that the series will exclusively premiere on Disney+ Star in September 2025. In addition, the short video revealed the anime's main cast and staff members.

The new Cat's Eye anime is an adaptation of Tsukasa Hojo's eponymous classic manga. It reimagines the story in modern animation. The original manga series was serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump from 1981 to 1985 and released 18 volumes.

Tsukasa Hojo's manga previously inspired a television anime by Tokyo Movie Shinsha in July 1983, which ran for 36 episodes til March 1984. Following its success, a second installment was aired for 37 episodes from October 1984 to July 1985.

The new Cat's Eye anime set to debut in September 2025

According to the latest promotional video shared by the anime's official staff on the website, the new Cat's Eye anime will be exclusively released on Disney+ Star in September 2025. However, the staff has yet to reveal a narrower release date for the series. Notably, DisneyPlus Japan's official YouTube channel uploaded the second PV.

The promotional video highlights the daytime and nighttime appearances of the Kisugi sisters, including their exploits as the Cat's Eye thieves. In addition to Hitomi, Rui, and Ai, the trailer showcases Toshio Utsumi chasing the Cat's Eye thieves. Moreover, the short video previews a portion of Ado's cover of Anri's Cat's Eye opening theme from the 1983 series. Yuki Hayashi has arranged the theme song.

Along with the second PV, the official website unveiled two new teaser visuals. One of them showcases the Kisugi sisters smiling at the Cat's Eye Cafe during the day, while the other depicts them as Cat's Eye thieves at night, with skyscrapers behind them.

Furthermore, the official site has announced the new primary voice cast and staff members for the new Cat's Eye anime. Ami Koshimizu stars as Rui Kisugi, the eldest sister, who uses her sharp intellect to lead the team's operations and acts like a guardian to her other sisters.

Mikako Komatsu voices the second sister, Hitomi Kisugi, who is a cheerful lady with a headstrong personality. Hitomi is also the central figure among the three sisters. Yumiri Hanamori lends her voice to Ai Kisugi, the youngest sister, who has a passion for machines and IT. The other voice cast is Takuya Sato as Toshio Utsumi, a detective at the Inunaki Police Station, who dotes on Hitomi.

The main staff and the plot of the new Cat's Eye anime

The Kisugi sisters, as seen in the new PV (Image via Liden Films)

Yoshifumi Sueda directs the new Cat's Eye anime at LIDEN FILMS, with Mori Hayashi supervising the series scripts. Yosuke Yabumoto is in charge of the character designs as the chief animation director, while Yuki Hayashi handles the music composition.

Following Tsukasa Hojo's original manga, the titular anime is a romantic comedy anime about three sisters - Hitomi, Rui, and Ai, who run a cafe called the Cat's Eye cafe during the day and perform stealing acts as the "Cat's Eye" Phantom Thieves at night.

