10 anime characters like Shinra from Fire Force

Shinra Kusakabe is the protagonist of the Fire Force anime and one of the most iconic characters. Fans search for anime characters like Shinra from other anime they may watch. Shinra has a very compassionate character and many other qualities befitting his desire to become a hero.

Shinra, a pyrokinetic, is proficient in fire-type attacks, especially utilizing his feet. He has been compared to a monster due to his ominous smile whenever he's nervous. He has many other qualities, such as being dedicated to becoming a hero, intelligence, bravery, and a willingness to help others.

Sanji, Asta, and 8 other anime characters like Shinra from Fire Force

1) Vinsmoke Sanji (One Piece)

Sanji from One Piece is one of the anime characters like Shinra (Image via Toei Animation)

In terms of their confidence, Shinra and Sanji from One Piece are on par. They both have a very direct approach to battle and rarely give a second thought before engaging. They also like to taunt their enemies, as seen throughout their entire respective anime.

The pair's most iconic similarity is their fighting style. While Shinra's Adolla Burst is a kick engulfed in fire, Sanji's Diable Jambe is a kick where his feet turn red, burning hot with flames. Both possess a keen resolve to help their allies and don't stop until they do so.

2) Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia)

Midoriya is one of the anime characters like Shinra (Image via Bones)

Izuku Midoriya, or Deku from My Hero Academia, and Shinra just have one goal in life: to become heroes. Their desire to become heroes and protect others has developed a likeness between their characters. Both strive to do their best in battles, aiding their allies while also delivering their best.

One more key similarity between their characters is their fighting style. Deku has been shown to use an array of kick attacks throughout the anime, namely Manchester Smash, St. Louis Smash, and Delaware Smash. Very similar to Shinra's Adolla Burst attack, as mentioned previously.

3) Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Tanjiro from Demon Slayer is one of the anime characters like Shinra (Image via Ufotable)

While Tanjiro from Demon Slayer does not rely on kicks like Shinra, he does, however, match a lot of aspects of Shinra's character. Their desire to help others and become a hero is what makes them tick. Both don't hesitate to push themselves whenever needed and prioritize others before themselves. Tanjiro's determination makes him one of the anime characters like Shinra.

Just as the main feature of Shinra's attacks is the usage of fire, Tanjiro also uses something similar. Tanjiro's Hinokami Kagura is the embodiment of the sun and thus the flames. They are also very dedicated towards their institutions, while Tanjiro puts his trust in the Demon Slayer Corps, Shinra treats Squad 8 as his family.

4) Rin Okumura (Blue Exorcist)

Rin from Blue Exorcist is one of the anime characters like Shinra (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Having the demonic factor working for them, Rin Okumura from Blue Exorcist and Shinra have plenty in common. While Shinra has been labeled a devil throughout the series because of his past and ominous grin, Rin is the son of Satan, a demon. Their primary method of attack involves fire, which also draws a similarity between them.

Both have also been ostracized and misunderstood by others in their respective series. While others, even his squad members, believe Shinra killed his mother, Rin, upon gaining the demonic abilities was mistrusted and feared by his classmates and even his brother, Yukio.

5) Asta (Black Clover)

Asta from Black Clover is one of the anime characters like Shinra (Image via Pierrot)

Being looked down on by others in society is what motivated Asta from Black Clover and Shinra to train themselves and become heroes. Asta was born without any magic and was constantly mocked by others, so he trained his physical strength and Anti-Magic. Similarly, Shinra was called a demon the most of his life due to his past and his smile, which made him strive to become a hero.

Both also have a tragic backstory that makes their success even more prominent. Shinra watched his mother and brother die in front of him when he was young. Later, upon knowing his brother was still alive, he pushed himself to bring his brother back from being an Evangelist.

Asta was similarly raised in an orphanage with no knowledge about his parents, but later learned his mother had abandoned him.

6) Recca (Flame of Recca)

Recca is one of the anime characters like Shinra (Image via Pierrot)

Recca from Flame of Recca and Shinra are both fire-wielding protagonists from their respective anime. Recca can control the eight flame dragons and summon them, with each having a unique skill. His fire abilities originate from the Hokage clan. Shinra's Adolla Burst flames allow him to fight using fire and move with extreme speed.

Recca begins his journey as a street fighter, dreaming of becoming a ninja one day. However, upon discovering his true powers, Recca becomes a warrior with multiple fire abilities. Similarly, Shinra joins the Special Fire Force, but through hard training and determination, he becomes one of the strongest fire users in his anime.

7) Shana (Shakugan no Shana)

Shana is one of the anime characters like Shinra (Image via J.C. Staff)

Their fire-wielding abilities and personality are what make Shana from Shakugan no Shana and Shinra so similar to each other. Both have their fire powers derived from a different entity. Shana has a pact with a crimson lord, Alastor, that allows her to wield her fire powers. Similarly, Shinra gets his power from the Adolla realm.

Shana starts as a warrior who only focuses on her mission and lacks emotions. However, gradually she develops feelings for Yuji and starts valuing friendship. Similarly, due to his obscure smile whenever he's nervous, Shinra was misunderstood, but he later proves himself and earns his teammates' trust.

8) Natsu Dragneel (Fairy Tail)

Natsu from Fairy Tail is one of the anime characters like Shinra (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Talking about overpowered protagonists with fire-wielding abilities, Natsu from Fairy Tail and Shinra from Fire Force fall in the same category. Natsu can consume fire to increase his strength and later unleash flames to attack. Similarly, Shinra's powers are based on fire manipulation, which also makes him super fast and able to fight in the Adolla realm.

They also have tremendous determination when it comes to fighting for others. Natsu rushed into battle without a second thought and gives his all when it comes to protecting the guild and his friends. Similarly, Shinra has been seen to jump into battle for his squad and others, even in dire situations. Several other key factors from Natsu's personality make him one of the anime characters like Shinra.

9) Rock Lee (Naruto)

Rock Lee is one of the anime characters like Shinra from Fire Force (Image via Pierrot)

Rock Lee from Naruto and Shinra both have a never-give-up attitude when it comes to fighting. Lee pushes himself to the limit, making him one of the anime characters like Shinra, as Shinra has done the same throughout the anime. Shinra dedicates himself to fighting whenever his allies need him to; similarly, Rock Lee pushes himself for his friends and others.

Rock Lee uses Taijutsu, a martial arts fighting style involving kicks, a similar trait seen in Shinra's fighting style. Lee's ultimate attack, Eight Gates, boosts his power immensely but also opens up the possibility of life risk. Similarly, Shinra was seen fighting using the Adolla Link in episode 22 against Sho in the anime, which also puts his life and existence at risk.

10) Hiei (Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files)

Hiei from Yu Yu Hakusho is one of the anime characters like Shinra (Image via Pierrot)

Their presence in their respective anime, having a dark side to it, makes Hiei from Yu Yu Hakusho and Shinra from Fire Force so similar. Hiei's Dragon of Darkness Flames ability creates a shield of dark flames on his body, making him look ominous and demonic. Similarly, upon activating his Adolla Burst gives off a vibe of a demon while also leaving dark footprints known as the "Devil's footprints".

Their attacks, being based on fire, are also what makes them identical to each other. Hiei uses Dragon of the Darkness Flame, as mentioned previously, which is a powerful black fire technique capable of destroying anything. Similarly, Shinra's Adolla Burst grants him extreme speed and power. His power is so boosted that it is considered beyond human limits.

In conclusion

Shinra from Fire Force has incidents from his past that led him to become determined to become a hero. Anime characters like Shinra can be found in other anime who possess immense determination and the desire to protect others.

With two seasons under its belt, Fire Force has become one of the more iconic anime of modern times. With the third season scheduled to release in 2026, fans wait in anticipation as the story unfolds.

