10 anime characters like Power from Chainsaw Man

Fans often look for anime characters like Power from Chainsaw Man among other anime they may watch. Power is one of the more iconic characters in the anime, due to her forwarding personality making her so popular among fans. Her debut in episode 2 of the anime was outstanding and gained her even more popularity.

Power has many personality traits ranging from being brash and reckless to being ignorant of others at times. She also has a playful and childish character that sometimes creates comedic effects in the anime. Without further ado, here are 10 anime characters like Power, the list not being ranked whatsoever.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Aoi Todo, 02, and 8 other anime characters like Power from Chainsaw Man

1) Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez (Bleach)

Grimmjow is one of the anime characters like Power (Image via Pierrot)

Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez from Bleach can be compared directly with Power from Chainsaw Man as iconic antiheroes in their respective series. Both are presented as initially showing resentment towards the protagonist but eventually become allies. For instance, when Power showed resentment towards Denji at the beginning of the series, but gradually adjusted to living with him and Aki.

Anime characters like Power and Grimmjow tend to jump head-first into battle. The thirst for winning and caring less about consequences also ties their character substantially. They also prefer to think about themselves more than others. Grimmjow killed his ally Luppi to regain his Espada rank, while Power didn't hesitate to sacrifice Denji to the Bat Devil to save Meowy.

2) Aoi Todo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Aoi Todo from Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the anime characters like Power (Image via Mappa)

Overconfidence and a burning passion for fighting are the key traits that Aoi Todo from Jujutsu Kaisen and Power have in common. Both are very loud, brash, boastful, and overconfident individuals from their series. Toda constantly boasts about himself to the point where he calls himself a "genius". Meanwhile, Power claims to be the most powerful devil, often looking down on others.

When it comes to fighting, both are very eager to jump in without any second thoughts. Todo thrives on fighting and enjoys them, as seen during his fight alongside Itadori against Hanami. Similarly, Power loves the idea of combat, as she was seen laughing maniacally while smashing the zombies in episode 11 of Chainsaw Man.

3) Inosuke Hashibira (Demon Slayer)

Inosuke from Demon Slayer is one of the anime characters like Power (Image via Ufotable)

In a contest for having the most chaotic energy, Inosuke from Demon Slayer will probably draw with Power from Chainsaw Man. Both are always talkative and boastful about themselves in their respective anime, claiming to be the best. They both possess animalistic behavior. While Inosuke headbutts people and eats messy, Power being a fiend, eats like an animal and cares less about hygiene.

Inosuke constantly boasts his strength and challenges everyone, even his allies. Likewise, Power boasts about being the greatest devil, even though there are times when she is outmatched by others as seen during her fight with Kishibe in episode 10. They also possess an indomitable fighting spirit and rarely back down no matter how dire the situation.

4) Kagura (Gintama)

Kagura from Gintama is one of the anime characters like Power (Image via Sunrise)

Listing similarities between Kagura from Gintama and Power from Chainsaw Man can be tedious, as they are almost identical. Their eating habits, childish behavior, and even their strength in battle are identically similar. To start, Kagura is similarly loud and rude to others, like Power.

They both share a huge appetite and eat in an unmannered way. Kagura often whines and throws tantrums acting childishly, especially when she doesn't get anything she wants. Similarly, Power often behaves like a spoiled kid, demanding ridiculous things and refusing to take responsibility as seen in episode 4 of the anime.

5) Milim Nava (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Milim Nava is one of the anime characters like Power (Image via 8bit)

Milim from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and Power have a lot in common. They both are loudmouths, childish, overconfident and love to fight. Milim constantly brags about how she's the most powerful Demon Lord and acts as if no one can challenge and defeat her. Similarly, Power boasts about being the strongest devil, boasting even when is outmatched.

Milim loves causing chaos, fighting, and destruction, blowing up entire cities to show her power as seen in episode 19 of the anime. Similarly, when it comes to fighting and causing chaos, Power just might be one step ahead. Power loves to smash things and was seen laughing maniacally while killing zombies in episode 11 of Chainsaw Man.

6) Zero Two (Darling in the Franxx)

Zero Two is one of the anime characters like Power (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Another one of the anime characters like Power who is almost an identical copy of her is Zero Two from Darling in the Franxx. Both being very arrogant and overconfident, Zero Two calls herself the "best partner" and believes in her superiority over others. Similarly, Power gloating about being the greatest Devil, often looks down on others, even her allies.

Zero Two has a very wild and unpredictable personality just like Power. She does whatever she desires, including teasing Hiro or even causing trouble just for fun. Power acts similarly by lying, stealing, and making ridiculous claims, while also being very unpredictable and chaotic.

7) Katsuki Bakugo (My Hero Academia)

Bakugo is one of the anime characters like Power (Image via Bones)

Bakugo from My Hero Academia is one of the anime characters like Power, with similarities in being very vocal and aggressive. Bakugo acts very rudely and shouts at everyone when annoyed, which is for the most part. Similarly, Power is also loud and brash, randomly insulting people and making wild claims, seen especially during episode 4 of Chainsaw Man.

Bakugo loves to fight and thrives on making everything a competition and treating every fight like a challenge. Meanwhile, Power likes smashing things and takes joy in causing chaos and doing destruction. Both are also very reckless when fighting. While Bakugo charged the League of Villains alone without any second thoughts, Power has an all-out approach to battle as seen throughout the anime.

8) Ryuko Matoi (Kill la Kill)

Ryuko is one of the anime characters like Power (Image via Trigger)

Rebellious, Hothead, Overconfident, and Reckless, are some of the terms that best describe Ryuko Matoi from Kill la Kill and Power from Chainsaw Man. Ryuko doesn't like to abide by rules and always speaks her mind, irrespective of the consequences. Similarly, Power also has a problem following authority and refuses to follow orders, unless it benefits her.

Ryuko also likes to rush into battles without thinking first, like when she challenged Nui Harime without even knowing her full strength. Similar to Ryuko, Power acts without putting any thought into her actions, as seen when she betrays Denji to the Bat Devil in episode 3 of the anime, just to save Meowy.

9) Yuno Gasai (Future Diary)

Yuno Gasai is one of the anime characters like Power (Image via Asread)

Yuno from Future Diary and Power from Chainsaw Man bring a level of chaotic energy that's on par with each other. Yuno might seem sweet at first, but deep down she is very maniacal and has a murderous instinct. Similarly, Power is very erratic, switching emotions just like that.

Yuno has no problem killing others brutally, even slaughtering them as shown in episode 6 of the Future Diary anime. Meanwhile, Power likes killing and smashing devils, while laughing crazily as shown throughout the series.

10) Tatsumaki (One Punch Man)

Tatsumaki from One Punch Man is one of the anime characters like Power (Image via Madhouse)

Tatsumaki from One Punch Man acts very disrespectfully toward others while being very reckless and disobeying orders. Similarly, Power from Chainsaw Man also radiates the same energy throughout the anime. Tatsumaki has been seen to ignore the Hero Association and do whatever she pleases. Meanwhile, Power constantly disobeys orders, like attacking without even thinking once.

Tatsumaki constantly looks down on others and calls them weaklings, while similarly, Power brags about being the strongest devil, claiming no one can match her power. They both are also disrespectful to their allies. Tatsumaki insults Genos and Bang, her allies, while Power talks down to Denji and Aki, boasting about her intelligence as seen throughout the anime.

Final thoughts

Power is a very prominent character from the anime/manga Chainsaw Man. Despite being very brash and reckless, she has also been shown occasionally showing signs of compassion. She is also a fierce fighter who doesn't stop at anything. The multiple displays of characteristic traits by Power is what makes her character so interesting.

With the news of the new movie, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc scheduled to release this year, fans anticipate seeing her return on screen. More about her and the evolution of her character is yet to be seen.

