10 anime characters like Alphonse Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist

Fans search for anime characters like Alphonse Elric from other anime, after being impressed by his personality traits. Featured in the first episode of the anime Fullmetal Alchemist, Alphonse is the deuteragonist of the series.

Having a fully armored appearance, being a creative alchemist, fighting to protect the things he loves, and having a strong moral compass are some of the key traits of his character. Anime characters like Alphonse Elric can be found in other anime, sharing some, or even most, of his personality traits.

Senku, Genos, and 8 other anime characters like Alphonse Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist

1) Ishigami Senku (Dr. Stone)

Senku from Dr. Stone is one of the anime characters like Alphonse Elric (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Ishigami Senku from Dr. Stone shares a similar trait with Alphonse Elric regarding their creativity with science and invention. Both have exceptional scientific skills— while Senku deals with science to rebuild civilization from scratch, Alphonse applies alchemy practically.

They also have an indomitable spirit in common that helps them work through hardships. Senku, despite waking up alone, never gives up on reviving civilization in the Stone World. Meanwhile, Alphonse, despite losing his body, remains optimistic and focuses on regaining it, never giving up.

2) Orihime Inoue (Bleach)

Orihime is another one of the anime characters like Alphonse Elric (Image via Pierrot)

Regarding being kind-hearted, Orihime from Bleach and Alphonse are at par. Orihime dearly cares for her friends and even shows compassion to her enemies, as she did to Ulquiorra in the anime. Similarly, Alphonse strives to protect his friends and is often seen as reluctant to hurt others, showing his value of humanity.

Both are also similar in terms of their defensive powers. Orihime's Shun Shun Rika can heal others and reverse the damage. Alphonse similarly specializes in defensive alchemy, creating barriers to defend rather than attack his enemies.

3) Lisanna Strauss (Fairy Tail)

Lisanna Strauss is one of the anime characters like Alphonse Elric (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Alphonse and Lisanna from Fairy Tail both hold a deep love for their siblings. While Alphonse is dedicated to Edward, following him through all his struggles, Lisanne dearly loves Mirajane and Elfman and always supports them.

While both are peace-loving and passive, they do not shy away from protecting what they hold as important to them. While Lisanne fights to defend her guild, she is not as aggressive as some of her other battle-driven teammates. Alphonse is similarly strong in combat, but tries to seek peace whenever possible.

4) Hinata Hyuga (Naruto)

Hinata is one of the anime characters like Alphonse Elric (Image via Pierrot)

Hinata Hyuga from Naruto and Alphonse are both kind-hearted and gentle-natured individuals. Hinata is always kind to others, even her enemies. Meanwhile, Alphonse tries to avoid violence as much as possible and helps others. While Hinata stood against Pain to protect Naruto, Alphonse stuck by his brother, Edward's side, no matter what.

They both have been shown to have self-sacrificing natures as well. Hinata stood against Pain knowing she might not survive. Alphonse, on the other hand, sacrifices his soul multiple times to help Edward, including once when he gives up his existence to restore Edward's body.

5) Captain Akitaru Obi (Fire Force)

Akitaru Obi is one of the anime characters like Alphonse Elric (Image via David Production)

Akitaru Obi from Fire Force, being a captain, thrives on protecting others. Similarly, Alphonse shields and defends Edward and others in battle using his armored body. Obi and Alphonse willfully bear the pain for others and don't hesitate to put their life on the line.

Since Obi has no pyrokinetic abilities, he trained his own body to reach peak human condition to fight against his enemies. Similarly, despite receiving strength from his armored body, Alphonse also relies on skill and strategy in battle.

6) Koji Koda (My Hero Academia)

Koji from My Hero Academia is one of the anime characters like Alphonse Elric (Image via Studio Bones)

Koji from My Hero Academia and Alphonse from Fullmetal Alchemist are gentle giants from their respective anime. Despite having bulky structures, both are peace-loving and avoid conflict as much as possible. Koji's quirk, Anivoice, allows him to communicate with animals, while Alphonse is shown to be very fond of cats.

Koji acts quiet and timid but can stand up in battle whenever needed, as shown during the Forest Training arc. Similarly, Alphonse is peaceful, but when his allies are in need, he becomes a fierce fighter.

7) Genos (One Punch Man)

Genos from One Punch Man is one of the anime characters like Alphonse Elric (Image via Madhouse0

Other than sharing their similarity in armored body appearance, Genos from One Punch Man and Alphonse from Fullmetal Alchemist have a lot in common. Both of them lost their bodies. While Alphonse lost his to an alchemy experiment, binding his soul to a suit of armor, Genos' body was destroyed by a mad cyborg. Dr Kuseno rebuilt his body.

They also have great admiration for mentorship. While Genos follows Saitama as his mentor, Alphonse sticks by Edward's side, trusting his older brother's guidance.

8) Panda (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Panda from Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the anime characters like Alphonse Elric (Image via MAPPA)

Panda from Jujutsu Kaisen and Alphonse can be considered non-human entities from their respective anime. Panda is a cursed corpse that Masamichi Yaga created. Similarly, Alphonse lost his real body, but his soul was bound to a suit of armor through alchemy.

Despite being a pacifist, Alphonse is skilled in hand-to-hand combat and a proficient alchemy user. Panda, despite being playful and kind, similarly becomes a ferocious fighter with his Gorilla Mode.

9) Gourry Gabriev (Slayers)

Gourry from Slayers is one of the anime characters like Alphonse Elric (Image via E&G Films)

Gourry Gabriev from Slayers and Alphonse from Fullmetal Alchemist are similarly protective of their loved ones. While Alphonse follows Edwards and supports him through everything, Gourry is protective of Lina Inverse, trusting her completely.

They are both similarly naive as well. Gourry is often clueless and forgetful about situations. Meanwhile, Alphonse seems to struggle regarding social situations, especially love or emotions. Both might be similarly simple-minded but are deeply caring in nature.

10) Thors (Vinland Saga)

Thors from Vinland Saga is another one of the anime characters like Alphonse Elric (Image via Wit Studio)

Both Thors from Vinland Saga and Alphonse Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist are pacifists. Thors, once a Jomsviking warrior, abandoned fighting and believed that a true warrior doesn't need a sword. Similarly, Alphonse, despite being a skilled fighter and alchemist, chooses peace and avoids hurting others.

Thors is a tall Viking warrior but is gentle, kind, and loving. He refuses to kill anyone, similar to Alphonse, who also appears in a large suit of armor but is gentle and caring in nature.

Final thoughts

Alphonse Elric is a fan-favorite character in the Fullmetal Alchemist universe. With the anime concluding in 2010, Hiromu Arakawa, the mangaka, finished her work, which became a sensation among readers and viewers.

Readers who thoroughly enjoyed the manga can similarly appreciate the anime adaptation. With so many new anime being produced daily, a masterpiece like Fullmetal Alchemist stands out.

