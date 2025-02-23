10 anime characters like Toga from My Hero Academia

Toga Himiko from My Hero Academia is one of the main antagonists of the anime/manga. She was a member of the League of Villains and later became one of the nine lieutenants from the Paranormal Liberation Front. She is known for her character traits and a backstory of never being understood by others.

Ad

Despite killing someone moments after, her demeanor and smile highlight her sadistic trait. She keeps up with this attitude even when she is in imminent danger. She is also shown as someone who can be considered a Yandere, a person obsessed with their love interest, often turning them violent. Listed below are some characters who might be comparable to her in some aspects.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the writer's opinion. This article may also contain canon-typical mentions of violence/gore/sensitive topics. Readers’s discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

10 characters like Himiko Toga from My Hero Academia

1) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Naruto and Sakura from Naruto: Shippuden (Image via Pierrot)

While not a Yandere, Naruto from the popular anime/manga series Naruto had a huge obsession with Sakura Haruno from the very beginning. Since they were children, Naruto did anything he could think of to grab Sakura's attention. He looked for love from Sakura, which he had never gotten since he was born.

Ad

Even after being repeatedly rejected by her, Naruto would still pursue her. Evidently, both their storylines led to different conclusions, with Sakura marrying Sasuke, and Naruto marrying Hinata. Despite this, Naruto's love for Sakura was never reciprocated just like Toga from My Hero Academia by Izuku Midoriya.

2) Boa Hancock (One Piece)

Boa Hancock melting at the sight of Luffy (Image via TOEI)

A similar story of love-rejection like Toga from My Hero Academia can be seen taking place in the One Piece universe. Boa Hancock, the empress of Amazon Lily, a former warlord of the sea and the captain of Kuja Pirates can be seen falling head over heels for the main protagonist of the anime, Monkey D. Luffy.

Ad

She had never experienced true love before and when she met someone who could withstand her physical temptations, she could not contain herself. Now and then fans have seen her go to extreme lengths for Luffy, but he never returned the love and affection she longed for.

3) Misa Amane (Death Note)

Misa Amane & Light Yagami (Image via Madhouse)

Talk about playing like a fiddle, the story of Misa Amane and Light Yagami from Death Note would be a good example of it. Unlike what happened with Toga from My Hero Academia, Misa was not only deprived of her love but also manipulated and taken advantage of.

Ad

After knowing someone else existed just like her who possessed the death note, Misa fell in love with Light immediately. She blindly did whatever Light asked of her, even to the depths where she could lose her life. Light never thought of returning the love and devotion Misa gave him.

4) Asta (Black Clover)

Asta and Sister Lily (Image via Pierrot)

Asta and Sister Lily from Black Clover would be unconventional examples. Apart from the aspect of just unrequited love of Toga from My Hero Academia, Asta had one more corresponding factor, which is her childhood. Even though both had different childhoods, they can still be counted under the same category.

Ad

Besides, Asta was born an orphan, and raised by Sister Lily, who often saw her as a maternal figure. However, she failed to convey it as such. Asta's love for Sister Lily can be described as a strong and almost obsessive affection. Asta's lack of experience in romance might have led to this. Still, Sister Lily being a nun, never reciprocated Asta's love no matter how much she tried.

5) Mayuri Kurotsuchi (Bleach)

Ad

Mayuri Kurotsuchi from Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

Apart from the unrequited love element of Toga's character from My Hero Academia, another aspect of her was her almost maniacal ruthlessness while fighting. Mayuri Kurotsuchi from Bleach can be seen resembling almost a similar character to her in this matter. Mayuri also has no regard for himself or his foes when in combat.

Ad

Mayuri thrives to create chaos in the name of science and experimentation. Time and again he has been seen to conduct unethical experiments with disregard for life. It is almost as if he takes fun in methodically torturing and inflicting pain upon individuals just like Toga from My Hero Academia.

6) Rize Kamishiro (Tokyo Ghoul)

Rize Kamishiro from Tokyo Ghoul (Image via Pierrot)

Although brief, Rize Kamashiro from Tokyo Ghoul, is probably one of the most responsible people for the anime/manga plot. Rize possessed an adorable and elegant look just like Toga from My Hero Academia, until she let out her true colors and attacked Kankeni, the main protagonist of the anime.

Ad

Rize used her cute charm to lure and deceive Kaneki into the corner where it all began for them. Toga has used something similar and exploited her charm to deceive many from her universe. Toga and Rize may have a lot more in common than what meets the eye.

7) Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia)

Young Shoto Todoroki crying (Image via Bones)

Belonging to the same universe of My Hero Academia, Shoto Todoraki and Toga Himiko have more in common than can be seen. A deep dive into their childhood tells a lot of resemblance even though belonging to different hero and villain factions. Both Shoto and Toga were undermined by their parents.

Ad

Unlike Toga, Shoto's reason was different. Being the son of Endeavor, he was bound to inherit the flames of his father. However, when Shoto was born it soon became apparent that he had also inherited the ice powers from his mother. Upon discovering this, he was always neglected by his father no matter how much he craved for his love and recognition.

8) Shinobu Kocho (Demon Slayer)

Shinobu, the Insect Hashira from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Shinobu Kocho, the Insect Hashira from Demon Slayer, unlike Toga from My Hero Academia, had a very loving childhood with her parents and older sister Kanae, the late Flower Hashira. But it all changed one day when a demon came and attacked and killed her parents in front of them. The Stone Hashira, Gyomei saved both the sisters from the demon.

Ad

Kanae died while on a mission as a Demon Slayer, which left a scarring impact on Shinobu's life. She started to take on a guise of cheerfulness and calmness, hating demons and planning on exacting revenge from the inside. A similar trait is in common with Toga.

9) Hidan (Naruto: Shippuden)

Hidan, an Akatsuki from Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

One of the closest characters resembling Toga from My Hero Academia is Hidan from Naruto: Shippuden. Hidan ability depends on him drinking his opponent's blood. Upon drinking their blood, Hidan turns into a human version of a voodoo doll. Pairing it with immortality, Hidan inflicts pain upon himself to project it onto his opponent's body.

Ad

Hidan has a lot of similarities with Toga when it comes to their abilities. Hidan also has no regard for himself or his opponents. When he inflicts pain on either, he seldom knows when to stop.

10) Yuno Gasai (Future Diary)

Yuno Gasai from The Future Diary (Image via Kadokawa)

Another character closely resembling Toga from My Hero Academia is Yuno Gasai from Future Diary. Yuno is seen to have an ambiguous character. For most of her screentime, she is portrayed as feminine, sweet, and even shy at times. However, that is all a guise. She is simply hiding her dark side- cold, ruthless, and calculating.

Ad

Her brutal personality has been mostly caused by an absence of a father figure, and an abusive mother. She has also been seen portraying some psychotic traits like talking to her dead parent's corpses about her day.

In conclusion

It is up for debate, whether Himiko Toga had her reasons for being like how she was, or was it simply someone else's responsibility. Her character in My Hero Academia covered a lot of bases at once.

Ad

My Hero Academia is an anime with multiple rosters of characters. The anime can be a good example of teen drama mixed with the supernatural aspect.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback