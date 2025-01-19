Did Asta move on from his feelings for Sister Lily in Black Clover? Explored

As any Black Clover fan would know, Asta had two goals from the start of the series. He wanted to become the Wizard King and marry Sister Lily Aquaria. While the fate of his first goal may only be revealed at the end of the series, the manga has already unveiled the conclusion to Asta's pursuit of Sister Lily.
As fans may remember, Asta proposed to Sister Lily for the last time at the start of the current story arc. He had finally turned 18 and wanted to propose to Sister Lily one last time before giving up. However, as fans expected, Sister Lily viewed Asta as his dashing little brother and rejected his marriage proposal.
Does this mean Asta has finally moved on from his feelings for Sister Lily?
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.
Did Asta move on from Sister Lily in Black Clover?
As seen in Black Clover manga, when Asta proposed to Sister Lily, he was already prepared to be rejected by her. He always knew that Sister Lily would not be able to accept his proposal but given that it was one of his biggest dreams, he could not let go of it before trying one last time after turning 18 years old.
That said, it does not mean he has moved on from his feelings for Sister Lily. While he was certain about the impending rejection of the proposal, he still looked at her with hopeful eyes, wishing that she would make her long-term dream come true.
Even when Asta got rejected, the manga's illustration made it clear that he was very sad about the rejection. This was depicted by the lines drawn beneath his eyes, hinting that he was holding back his tears.
However, Asta quickly changed the conversation to his main dream, which was to become the Wizard King. He knew people cannot always change the way they feel about others. However, he was certain that his vow to become the Wizard King was never going to change. Hence, he asked Sister Lily to watch over him as he achieves his dream. This was also the first time Sister Lily stated that she believed Asta could make his dream come true.
Unfortunately, soon after, Lucius Zogratis confronted Asta and ruined his moment with Sister Lily. While Asta was already certain about getting rejected by Sister Lily, he did not even get enough time to process his rejection. Instead, he was directly pitted into a fight with the eldest Zogratis sibling.
On top of that, Asta was also forced to witness Lucius Zogratis turning Sister Lily into a Paladin. Thus, even if Asta had moved on from Sister Lily, given the circumstances, she was all he could think about. So, there is no real way to deduce whether Asta has moved on from his feelings for Sister Lily.
