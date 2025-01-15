The latest Black Clover chapters all but confirm the Dark Triad's return but not in the way fans expect

While it has been quite some time since Black Clover fans have seen the Dark Triad in action, the events from the latest batch of chapters suggest that their impending return may not be that far away.

The most recent Black Clover chapters focused on Asta and Yuno as they confronted Lucius Zogratis to stop the gargantuan magic spell. Hence, the manga chapters effectively saw the Magic Knight duo confronting Lucius in one chapter and fighting him in the other.

However, amidst all this, the manga hinted at the Dark Triad's return. That said, the trio's return may not be depicted the same way as fans expect it to.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Dark Triad's return in Black Clover could see the birth of the final enemy

The Dark Triad as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As seen in Black Clover manga, just as Lucius Zogratis started fighting Asta and Yuno, he drew powers from his three siblings, the Dark Triad, namely Dante, Vanica, and Zenon Zogratis. While it looked like Lucius had only drawn their mana, he had seemingly also drawn their magic as he was shown using the powers once possessed by all three of his siblings, namely Body, Blood, and Bone Magic.

Such a series of events could lead fans to believe that they had seen the last of the Dark Triad. This is because it looked like they were no longer contributing to the story but were purely acting as additional mana storage for their elder brother Lucius Zogratis. Fortunately, a recurring piece of evidence from the manga suggests that the Dark Triad's return may not be completely written off.

Lucius Zogratis using Bone Magic (Image via Shueisha)

As fans must have noticed, after Asta and Yuno seemingly defeated Lucius Zogratis, they were left startled by the sound of a heartbeat. This development essentially suggested that Lucius was still alive. But what if the sound of the heartbeat was trying to indicate something else as well?

Unless fans have already noticed, if they take a quick look into the latest Black Clover chapters, they may notice that the heartbeat sound didn't first appear at the end of chapter 378 but close to the end of chapter 377.

Lucius Zogratis as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As Lucius powered up to his Paladin form, the manga gave fans a glimpse of the Dark Triad's bodies encapsulated within Lucius's spell. However, with that, it had also indicated the heartbeat sound seen at the end of chapter 378. This similarity between the two scenes could be a hint at the Dark Triad's return as it may not be Lucius but the Dark Triad who arrive to fight Asta and Yuno in Lucius's absence.

That said, if the Dark Triad really does make its return, there is a high chance that they too may get granted Paladin forms by their older brother.

Asta and Yuno as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

However, there is also another possibility. While Lucius Zogratis could be the final Paladin the Magic Knights face, it is highly unlikely that he will be the final enemy. Considering that Lucius had been continuously casting a spell on his three younger siblings, there is a high chance that the manga's final enemy could be the culmination of all four Zogratis siblings.

While it is difficult to theorize how Lucius could achieve this feat, the manga series has yet to explore the full extent of his Soul Magic. Hence, such a development may not be impossible.

