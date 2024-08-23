Who are the Dark Triad in Black Clover? Explained

While it has been some time since the Black Clover anime ended, fans must still remember the evil Dark Triad group that created havoc within the three neighboring countries of Clover, Diamond, and Heart Kingdoms.

While the group has been active for quite some time, they made rampant moves close to the end of the Heart Kingdom Join-Struggle Arc. So, what is the Dark Triad group in Black Clover?

The Dark Triad was a trio of powerful mages who ruled over the Spade Kingdom. They had previously usurped the rule from the Grinberryall family using their special powers derived from the Highest-ranking Devils.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Trending

Black Clover: The Dark Triad group, explained

Dark Triad as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Dark Triad was a trio of powerful mages who together ruled over the Spade Kingdom. All three members were siblings, namely Dante, Vanica, and Zenon Zogratis, and acted as devil hosts to the Highest-ranking devils, namely Lucifero, Megicula, and Beelzebub.

Using these powers, they usurped rule over the Spade Kingdom from the royal family, House Grinberryall. Following that, they took over the nation and subjugated its residents to act as mana sources for the kingdom's mobile fortresses.

Yami Sukehiro as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Under the Dark Triad's rule, the Spade Kingdom conquered most of the Diamond Kingdom and prepared to invade other neighboring countries - Heart and Clover Kingdoms. That's when they initiated their plan to recreate the Tree of Qliphoth.

The Tree of Qliphoth was a magic channel that allowed the devils from the lowest strata of the underworld to enter the surface world. Doing so would allow the highest-ranking devils to enter the surface world, effectively seeing the Dark Triad manifest 100% of the devils' powers.

For this mission, they required World Tree Magic and Dark Magic. Unfortunately, both magic types were possessed by Magic Knight Captains - Willaim Vangeance and Yami Sukehiro. Hence, the Dark Triad members Dante and Zenon invaded the Clover Kingdom and captured both captains.

Each Dark Triad member's abilities in Black Clover

Dante Zogratis as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The eldest Dark Triad member Dante Zogratis originally possessed Body Magic, a magic attribute that allowed him to manipulate his bodily tissues, effectively allowing him to recover near-infinitely.

As for his Devil powers, he derived Lucifero's Gravity Magic, a magic attribute that allowed him to manipulate gravity. Some of the most powerful spells included "Presence of the Demon King" and "Gravity Singularity."

Vanica as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The second member, Vanica Zogratis originally possessed Blood Magic, a magic attribute that allowed her to generate and manipulate blood. In most cases, she used this magic attribute to manifest Red Beasts.

As for her devil powers, she derived Megicula's Curse-Warding Magic, a magic attribute that allowed her to create strong curses. She most popularly used this ability on Acier Silva and Lolopechka, inflicting life-threatening curses on them.

Zenon Zogratis as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The third and youngest member, Zenon Zogratis originally possessed Bone Magic, a magic attribute that allowed him to generate and manipulate bones. It is a very versatile magic attribute, allowing him to take down countless enemies in an instant.

As for his devil powers, he derived Beelzebub's Spatial Magic. Using this, he became the strongest Spatial Magic user in the series.

The Dark Triad's ultimate fates

The Dark Triad as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

While the Dark Triad members were truly overpowered, all three members were defeated by the Magic Knights. Magna Swing defeated Dante Zogratis, Noelle Silva defeated Vanica Zogratis, and Yuno Grinberryall defeated Zenon Zogratis.

That said, all three members might seemingly still be alive as they were last seen in Lucius Zogratis's hideout. They were placed in orbs made from intertwined branches sprouting from Lucius's throne. Lucius combined his siblings' magic attributes to recreate and reincarnate people.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback