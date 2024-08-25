Who is Megicula in Black Clover? Explained

"Who is Megicula in Black Clover?" is a question that a lot of fans have, especially those who are not caught up with the manga and have only gotten to the end of the anime, which ends in the middle of the Dark Triad arc. She is one of the highest-ranking devils in the series, within the Tree of Qliphoth, and has had a long-standing contract with one of the members of the Zogratis family, Vanica.

She is quite prominent in the Black Clover universe because of her Curse-Warding Magic and the consequences this has had on characters such as Acier Silva and Princess Lolopechka.

Megicula ends up being a prominent antagonist during the Dark Triad, serving as one of the main foils to Noelle Silva. The devil's rise to the top of the Tree of Qliphoth also serves as a way to explain the whereabouts of another major villain, Astaroth.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Is Megicula dead in Black Clover?

Vanica Zogratis is Megicula's human host (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Megicula died by the end of the Black Clover arc known as the Dark Triad at the hands of Noelle and Nozel Silva after she arrived at the human world. This was a result of the devil being able to sacrifice three human bodies of the same gender, Acier, Vanica, and Lolopechka while also turning the latter into a devil, forcing her to fight Noelle and her friends.

It was during this final battle that she had to deal with several threats, including Asta, Charlotte, Luck, and Gadjah, among many more. However, Noelle was the main foil to this character and Nozel also swooped in, wanting to kill her after she was responsible for their mother's death.

When it seemed that Megicula was going to destroy Noelle, Nozel showed up by protecting her sister with his magic, allowing her the chance to destroy the devil's heart.

As they defeat Megicula, they get a glimpse of their mother, Acier, who can finally rest in peace, and even the devil herself states that she was wrong about humanity's strength.

When does Megicula appear in Black Clover?

Noelle Silva was the one who defeated Megicula (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Megicula first appears in chapter 222 of the manga during the events of the Dark Triad arc as Dorothy Unsworth takes Noelle to her Glamour World. It is in this reality that a fake version of Noelle's brother, Nozel, tells him the truth about the curse he has, revealing that Megicula, now in Vanica's body, fought their mother Acier, and was responsible for her death.

She appears much later in the present of the story when Noelle and her friends have a rematch with Vanica Zogratis. This is the first time she manages to make a physical appearance in the story. It is also revealed that she reached the upper tier of power in the Tree of Qliphoth because Astaroth had disappeared, although it was eventually revealed that he was with Lucius Zogratis.

The main reason that a lot of people ask the question "Who is Megicula in Black Clover?" is because of the fact she doesn't have a lot of physical appearances in the story.

She made a contract with Vanica Zogratis many years ago and it was through her that she had a lot of roles to play, such as the curses she inflicted on characters such as Acier Silva and Princess Lolopechka.

Final thoughts

Megicula might not have a lot of physical appearances in the series but she is a pivotal character when it comes to Noelle Silva's arc throughout the story. This devil is responsible for her mother's death and even the complicated relationship she had with Nozel, which is something that defines this arc throughout the entire manga.

