Anime characters like Mereoleona from Black Clover are often celebrated in battle shonen because of their fighting spirits, their determination, and how capable they are of going berserk on the battlefield. There have been anime characters like Mereoleona over the years and some have even predated her, so it is easy to see where author Yuki Tabata got his inspiration.

In that regard, some of these characters are present in the list because of their fighting spirits, others because of how savage they can get in battle, and some others simply by the sheer strength that they possess. These are, in no particular order, 10 anime characters like Mereoleona from Black Clover and why they are similar to her.

1) Jolyne Cujoh (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

A good example of an anime character like Mereoleona (Image via David Production).

Jolyne might not be people's first choice when it comes to anime characters like Mereoleona because they definitely have different journeys throughout their respective series. Mereoleona has been a fierce and determined warrior since her youth, often craving a challenge, while Jolyne went from an insecure teenager to a determined woman who could stand on her own.

However, both Mereoleona and Jolyne share an incredible determination and aggressive nature in combat, often willing to surpass their limits to win in combat. Jolyne was even capable of setting herself on fire during a battle in her part, Stone Ocean, and is one of the more hand-to-hand Stand users in the entirety of the franchise, which is similar to Mereoleona being a brawler among mages.

2) Zaraki Kenpachi (Bleach)

The best example of an anime character like Mereoleona (Image via Studio Pierrot).

There is no denying that when discussing anime characters like Mereoleona, Bleach's Zaraki Kenpachi is often the first name that comes to people's minds. It makes sense because they both have a love for combat, their strength seems to have no limits and they both have a knack for going berserk when engaging in battle.

Furthermore, they both share similar titles in their respective organizations as captains (although Mereoleona is a substitute captain during a portion of the story). Considering that Black Clover author Yuki Tabata has mentioned how Bleach influenced his work, it wouldn't be surprising to picture Zaraki as the template for the creation of Mereoleona.

3) Maki Zen'in (Jujutsu Kaisen)

A character that shares some similarities with Mereoleona (Image via Shueisha).

Maki comes from a very important clan in Jujutsu Kaisen, much like how Mereoleona hails from an important family in Black Clover. Furthermore, they are rarities in their families because of their families and the way they fight, often focusing on hand-to-hand combat, although in Maki's case, it is because that's the only way she can fight.

The thing that makes Maki one of those anime characters like Mereoleona is because of how savage she can be in battle. These two characters are often praised for their feats on the battlefield and they are also very straightforward when speaking their mind, which is also appreciated by the fans.

4) Mirko (My Hero Academia)

Another popular option among anime characters like Mereoleona (Image via Bones).

Mirko is another popular example when it comes to anime characters like Mereoleona and it makes sense for people who watched or read both My Hero Academia and Black Clover. They have similar personalities and values, even going as far as both working mostly on their own in their regular lives and only collaborating with other people when they are in dire circumstances.

Much like Mereoleona, Mirko has a very notorious fighting spirit and is a brawler in combat, which is displayed during her feats in both War arcs. They can also go berserk in battle, as shown in their respective final arcs where they were put against the wall and kept fighting no matter what.

5) Olivier Mira Armstrong (Fullmetal Alchemist)

One of the most underrated anime characters like Mereoleona (Image via Bones).

Olivier Mira Armstrong is not only a very good choice for anime characters like Mereoleona but she is also one of the most underrated female characters in the entire medium. Her calm and stoic demeanor are incredibly valuable for her role as the commanding officer charged with the protection of Amestris' northern border at Fort Briggs and she also happens to be one of the strongest normal fighters in Fullmetal Alchemist.

Both Olivier and Mereoleona are older sisters to her younger brothers who also have roles in their respective series, Alex Louis and Fuegoleon, respectively, and are also stronger than them. They both come from important families and are extremely capable fighters, which is strong through their feats in their series.

6) Kallen Kozuki (Code Geass)

Another underrated choice among anime characters like Mereoleona (Image via Sunrise).

The reason that Code Geass' Kallen Kozuki is one of those anime characters like Mereoleona is because of her strong personality and how aggressive she is as a Knightmare Frame pilot, which fits with the Magic Knight's fighting style in Black Clover. Furthermore, they are both highly regarded assets to their respective sides in the wars they fought.

Kallen is strong, capable, and independent, which is something that fits with Mereoleona, although the former is a bit more flexible than the latter when it comes to arguing with others. However, when it comes to their roles on the battlefield, they can fight with some of the best out there and hold their ground.

7) Morgiana (Magi)

A character that deserves more recognition (Image via A-1 Pictures).

Morgiana is a very good example when it comes to anime characters like Mereoleona that similarities can be very different from one case to another. It is true that Mereoleona is a lot more vocal and aggressive, personality-wise, than Morgiana, who is very introverted because of her past as a Fanalis slave, but they have the same powerful spirit on the battlefield.

Throughout the entirety of Magi, Morgiana, thanks to the help of Aladdin and Alibaba, breaks away from her slavery under Jamil and becomes a major friend and ally to them. This includes being an amazing brawler, much like Mereoleona, because of her Fanalis heritage, which is something that turns her into one of the most unique characters in the series when it comes to abilities.

8) Erza Scarlet (Fairy Tail)

Fairy Tail's Titania (Image via A-1 Pictures).

Erza is definitely a very prominent example of an anime character like Mereoleona, especially when considering that they are both portrayed as powerhouses in their own right. They are also very capable fighters beyond their use of magic and have strong and straightforward personalities.

Due to her role in Fairy Tail, people have been able to see more of Erza's characterization and development than Black Clover fans with Mereoleona. However, when push comes to shove, they share similar roles in their respective series when it comes to fighting.

9) Mikasa Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Another one of those anime characters like Mereoleona (Image via MAPPA).

It is fair to say that Mikasa's personality is very different from Mereoleona and the latter ends up taking a different path in her journey compared to the former but there are still some similarities. The most notorious are those coming from very peculiar families, which grants them special abilities they can get the most out of.

In Mereoleona's case, it's her Flame Magic while in Mikasa's case, it is her superhuman strength and athletic qualities, thus becoming a major force to be reckoned with. They are equally savage and straightforward in combat, which is something most fans love about them.

10) Revy (Black Lagoon)

Revy shares some of Mereoleona's attributes (Image via Madhouse).

It is fair to say that Mereoleona's moral compass throughout Black Clover is a lot more just and balanced than Revy's in Black Lagoon but, beyond that, they are very similar characters. Especially when it comes to their violent inclinations and how much joy they get from beating other people in fights.

Revy is a member of the Lagoon company and that involves her doing a lot of dangerous missions throughout the series, which allows her to show her violent inclinations in full force. She can be rude, loud, and rash at times, which is fairly similar to how Mereoleona can behave in her own series.

Final thoughts

There are more anime characters like Mereoleona from Black Clover in the anime sphere but these are some of the most prominent. Some of them share her passion for fighting while others have her aggressive spirit in combat, while others share her personality, but they all have something in common with this character.

