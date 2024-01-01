10 most overpowered spells in Black Clover, ranked

Black Clover’s spells are one of the most dynamic aspects of the series, especially because each character has a unique type and can be use it for a wide variety of circumstances. That is part of the appeal of the manga, and there have been several spells that can serve a lot of purposes, although there is no denying that some of them are extremely powerful.

In fact, some spells in Black Clover can define an entire conflict the very moment they are executed, which goes to show the differences in the power scale. Therefore, here are the ten most overpowered spells in the entirety of the Black Clover series thus far.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Black Clover series.

Asta’s Anti-magic and nine other overpowered spells across the Black Clover series, ranked

10. Anti-magic (Asta)

Asta about to use anti-magic in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Now, there is an argument to be made that Asta’s Anti-magic doesn’t count as a spell at all. That is why it is in last place on this list: because there is the possibility of not counting as a spell per se.

The other reason is that anti-magic, while capable of negating any spell no matter how powerful it is, therefore making a very overpowered ability, is only as capable as its user. For example, if Asta at the beginning of the series had been fighting, say, Dante of the Dark Triad, there is a very strong argument to be made that he would have died before being able to get the most out of it.

Be that as it may, there is also no denying that this ability has been a huge factor of Asta getting as far as he did across the Black Clover series. It can be a very powerful counter to almost every single spell out there.

9. Never Never Land (Yuno Grinberryall)

It’s fair to say that Yuno’s growth across the story of Black Clover has been somewhat fast-paced and without much proper development. However, there is also no denying that Asta’s rival has become one of the most powerful characters in the series, and Never Never Land can be the strongest spell he has used thus far in the manga.

Never Never Land is an ability that Yuno uses during the invasion of Lucius Zogratis, which allows the young Grinberryall to strengthen his allies and weaken his allies thanks to his mastery of both Wind and Star Magic, thus being a great edge for the Clover Kingdom in the current arc. It is also a testament to how much Yuno has grown across the series and the kind of Magic Knight he is today.

8. Red Thread of Fate (Vanessa)

One of Black Clover's most underrated spells (Image via Studio Pierrot)

It can be argued that Black Clover author Yuki Tabata intentionally sidelined Vanessa as the story progressed because her Red Thread of Fate spell was way too powerful in the grand scheme of things. This was an ability that allowed the members of the Black Bulls the possibility to control destiny itself and rewind time until the outcome was a lot more favorable to Vanessa.

To be fair, Tabata did make an effort to limit this spell by giving Vanessa a range limit so that people with strong enough Mana could withstand it to some degree, as was shown during the Dark Triad arc. However, in a nutshell, this is a very powerful spell that could have been a lot more dangerous if executed to its full potential.

7. Master of Valhalla (Rill Boismortier)

Rill has one of the strongest spells in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Magic Knight Captain Rill Boismortier is not only one of the strongest characters in the series, but his Paint Magic is also one of the most versatile. Considering that the only real limitation is his creativity and mental state at the moment of painting, Rill has the potential to do pretty much anything, which, much like Vanessa’s previous spell, had a lot of power that had to be nerfed.

While it is difficult to gauge how powerful each of Rill’s spells are in Black Clover, Master of Valhalla was dubbed by him as his “masterpiece.” It is a massively powerful ability that proved to be quite useful during the Dark Triad arc, particularly during the battle against Megicula and Vanica.

6. Puppet Bloodflow (Witch Queen)

The Witch Queen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Witch Queen never had a big role in Black Clover beyond fixing Asta's arms at one point in the series, but that little arc was enough to show how powerful she could be. And among all the different spells at her disposal, there is no denying that Puppet Bloodflow is the best of them.

The fact that the Witch Queen can manipulate people's blood and manipulate them to do her bidding is something that is really overpowered. Furthermore, it took Vanessa unlocking her Red Thread of Fate spell, which is a deus ex machina turned into magic, to keep Asta from killing the Black Bulls because he was under the control of the Queen's magic.

5. Dark Cloaked Dimension Slash (Sukehiro Yami)

Yami is the embodiment of the cool factor in Black Clover, and he also happens to be very strong, with this attack in particular being perhaps his trump card. While his Death Thrust against Dante could have been a very good choice as well, there is no denying that the Dark Cloaked Dimension Slash is something special when it comes to spells in this series.

This is an attack that can literally cut through dimensions, which is overpowered enough to qualify on this list. Furthermore, while it was done in a filler arc in the Studio Pierrot anime adaptation, Yami was shown as capable of cutting through Dorothy's Dream Realm magic, which shows the degree of power this spell has.

4. Arrows of Judgment (Lich/Patolli)

The Arrows of Judgment as they attack people in the Clover Kingdom (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Licht/Patolli used this spell during arguably Black Clover's most popular storyline, the Elf arc, and it focuses on targeting a lot of people at once. This was meant to be a way to get an edge over Julius Novachrono during their fight, which worked as the Wizard King decided to focus on protecting his people.

It is an extremely powerful spell that could have destroyed the Clover Kingdom if it wasn't for Julius' intervention, which says a lot considering how strong he is as well. If an attack of this caliber could only be stopped by a Wizard King-level character, then this spell is definitely worthy of being on this list.

3. Archangel Shootdown (Langris)

A very underrated type of spell in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Langris, much like Vanessa and other Black Clover characters, has such a powerful magic type that it makes sense that Tabata had to sideline him because it could have made the story all the less interesting. And while he is not one of the most beloved characters in the series, there is no denying that his Archangel Shootdown spell is one of the most overpowered in this story.

Simply put, Langris' Archangel Shootdown can erase what it touches, making an extremely powerful spell that is never going to have major repercussions in the story because of how easy it would be to take down enemies. Some anime fans have compared it to Okuyasu Nijimura's The Hand Stand from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure since it has a very similar ability and that character also had to be nerfed for the plot.

2. Time spells in general (Julius Novachrono)

The current Wizard King in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

It might be a bit unfair to group the entirety of Julius' Time Magic catalog in just one section, but it goes to show how utterly overpowered he was at his peak. Time manipulation in general is always a very powerful ability because it can simply keep the user from losing in almost any scenario.

Julius can go back in time, accelerate it, stop it, and even remove years of his life to save himself from death, returning to the form of a child. Most of these abilities can assure him total victory in the series, which is saying a lot and perhaps explains why Tabata had to deage him and remove his abilities for the bulk of the story. Well, there is another reason, and is in the first place.

1. Soul manipulation (Lucius Zogratis)

Lucius Zogratis as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Twitter/@minaxaArt)

The twist of Julius Novachrono sharing a body with Lucius Zogratis was one of the greatest moments in the history of Black Clover and arguably Tabata's peak as a storyteller. In that regard, it is also worth pointing out that Lucius has Soul Magic, which is an extremely powerful ability because, as the name suggests, he can manipulate people's souls.

Lucius has shown himself capable of reshaping people's souls to the point that demons can be purified, characters like Sister Lily can swear loyalty to him, and he can create new types of individuals. It is an extremely overpowered spell because it is not simply causing damage but rather Lucius making his target lose his or her sense of self and become something else, according to what he wishes.

Final thoughts

Black Clover has a lot of powerful spells, and perhaps there are some that should have been on this list. Regardless, there is no denying that author Yuki Tabata has managed to explore a wide variety of concepts, and some of them are so strong that they could have ended the manga a long time ago if he had decided to give them more focus.