Nozel Silva's latest move is also his biggest curse, and Black Clover chapter 373 proves it

Black Clover chapter 373 saw the four Silva siblings finally unite as a family to fight against their mother, Paladin Acier Silva. However, given how powerful their mother was, they could not fight her directly. Instead, they relied on a tactic proposed by the eldest brother, Nozel Silva.

The Silver Eagles Captain proposed that Noelle Silva use all her magic and Leviathan's power to make a spell alongside her siblings. Meanwhile, he would fight their mother and buy time for them.

For this, he showcased his latest defensive spell Mercury Magic: Silver Guardian. While Nozel succeeded at his task, allowing Noelle, Nebra, and Solid to launch the attack magic spell, his defensive magic spell might have been his biggest curse.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Nozel Silva's latest spell might have caused more harm than good in Black Clover chapter 373

Nozel Silva as seen in Black Clover chapter 373 (Image via Shueisha)

While Nozel Silva's Mercury Magic: Silver Guardian spell was effective in fighting against his mother, Paladin Acier Silva, it was a double-edged sword. As suggested by the chapter's developments, the Silver Guardian wasn't a new magic spell for Nozel, but one that he did not prefer using as he usually relied on an ever-changing fighting style.

However, this might not have been only a preference but a decision he was forced to make. As evident from the fight against Acier Silva, while the Silver Guardian spell gave him a buff strong enough to keep his mother busy, it also hurt him.

The Silva siblings as seen in Black Clover chapter 373 (Image via Shueisha)

As fans must know, Mercury is poisonous and can cause a lot of harm to a person. Similarly, Nozel's Mercury Magic was also poisonous in nature, causing him immense pain simply for maintaining the spell. Hence, while he was buying time for his siblings, he was also passively poisoning himself while using the spell.

This development is quite worrisome for fans. This is because, while the manga chapter did not state that Nozel's life was at risk after he deactivated the magic spell, it did hint at the same through darkened eyelids. After the fight, Nozel could be seen lying on a roof surrounded by his siblings looking weak and heavily injured.

Therefore, probably unless a Magic Knight with Healing Magic like Mimosa Vermillion does not save Nozel Silva in time, his fight against his mother could become his final bout in the manga. That said, this would also be a fitting end to his character as he managed to unite his siblings and protect them from harm all at the same time.

However, fans haven't lost hope in the character. They believe that even if Nozel Silva were to go out of commission in the fight, he could return the moment he witnesses Fuegoleon Vermillion use Spirit Dive with his Fire Spirit Salamander. This is because both Magic Knight Captains considered each other rivals and were gunning for the position of the Wizard King.

