Black Clover manga may have already foreshadowed Yuno Grinberryall's fate, and it's saddening

With Black Clover manga well into its final arc, fans have begun making various theories surrounding its characters. While Yuno Grinberryall is evidently a key Magic Knight in the fight against Lucius Zogratis and the Paladins, fans believe the deuteragonist isn't going to receive the most pleasant ending.

According to one Black Clover fan, the Yuki Tabata manga series may end with either Yuno Grinberryall passing away, turning into a demon, or losing an eye. While the prediction seems very absurd, the theory does have some reasonably valuable shreds of evidence backing it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover theory predicts deuteragonist Yuno Grinberryall's ill fate

Per a Black Clover fan on X (formerly Twitter) @BlackCloverNews, manga creator Yuki Tabata may have already foreshadowed Yuno Grinberryall's saddening fate.

The most recent piece of evidence is from the Black Clover's Lead Color Page in Shueisha's Jump GIGA Spring 2024 magazine. The Lead Color Page is casino-themed and sees Yuno Grinberryall take on the role of a dealer on a roulette table.

Yuno as seen in the manga LCP (Image via Shueisha)

In the illustration, Yuno is either placing or picking up the ball from number 13 on the roulette table. As fans from Japan would know, the number 13 is largely seen as unlucky in the country due to its pronunciation, i.e., "ju-san," which sounds similar to "shiju," meaning "to die."

Another hint is from a promotional video that depicted Asta and Yuno's promise from the first chapter. In the video, the illustration could be seen deteriorating. The parts that began vanishing first were the word "promise" and Yuno's body. This could be a foreshadowing of Yuno possibly passing away, unable to keep his promise to Asta.

The manga's promotional video (Image via Shueisha)

Additionally, according to series editor Fukuda, Yuno Grinberryall was originally planned to be killed away in Black Clover chapter 7. This information was shared in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump — Issue 11, 2021. Given the manga had such plans, there is a chance that manga creator Yuki Tabata might have postponed his death to the final arc.

Otherwise, Yuno Grinberryall may become a demon, i.e., his four-leaf clover grimoire may turn into a five-leaf clover grimoire. As one can remember, that was exactly how Licht and Patry turned into demons during their encounters with Zagred. This has also been hinted at by the latest LCP, where Sylph (Bell) can be seen shockingly looking at number 5 on the dice.

Bell as seen in the manga LCP (Image via Shueisha)

Thus, there is a small chance that the manga's ending might recreate its backstory lore, i.e., Licht and Lumiere may get replaced by Yuno and Asta. Such a scenario might see Asta having to kill Yuno to protect the Clover Kingdom.

As one might remember, Zenon Zogratis and his friend Allen Fiarain looked very similar to Asta and Yuno and had forged a similar promise. Unfortunately, their promise never came to reality as Zenon ended up killing his friend. Hence, there is a chance that Asta might recreate that moment and end up killing his friend Yuno.

Yuno Grinberryall as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Lastly, manga creator Yuki Tabata might have foreshadowed Yuno Grinberyall losing his left eye. There have been several colored illustrations by the manga creator in which the deuteragonist's left eye is covered. There is a chance that Tabata might be trying to foreshadow something crucial with this decision.

Unfortunately, the only way for Black Clover fans to confirm this theory is by waiting for the series' future chapters to drop.

