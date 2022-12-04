Black Clover: Is Yuno currently stronger than Asta? Explained

Black Clover chapter 345’s unofficial release earlier this week saw Asta’s weakened mental state brought forth to the surface. In the process, fans witnessed him wrestle with the concept of Yuno being able to succeed where Asta himself has failed thus far in the series' final arc.

Specific examples Asta gives are saving Sister Lily and defeating Lucius Zogratis when he first appeared at Asta’s promotion ceremony. As a result, fans are now questioning whether this is Black Clover author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s way of saying Yuno is stronger than Asta in the contemporary series.

While there isn’t necessarily a clear answer to this question in the series currently, there are some clues that help sway the decision one way or the other.

Black Clover’s latest issue seems to suggest that, in their current mental state, Asta is inferior to Yuno, but not necessarily weaker

Yuno and Asta’s relative strength explained

The latest, unofficially released issue of Black Clover has sent the fanbase into a tailspin as debates about Yuno and Asta’s strength began across social media. While there are many opinions out there, most seem to be ignoring one of the biggest missing pieces of the puzzle currently.

While the final arc has focused on Asta since the beginning of the series’ return from a 3-month hiatus, Yuno has only been seen once in a few short pages. Furthermore, this focus on Yuno didn’t show his strength, newfound powers, or anything which would be indicative of his current or potential strength.

In other words, while fans have been watching Asta progress in terms of strength throughout the final arc thus far, Yuno’s progress and growth remain largely unknown. In fact, the only indication of Yuno’s current strength in Black Clover is his being promoted to Grand Magic Knight.

ITACHI (CR: Akane-banashi) @Itachi_070105 #BCSpoilers #BC345 damn, so Asta thinks Yuno is stronger than him and he could have done well in situations which Asta faced. But i doubt that, Yuno couldn't have done much against Lucius either. But, we know that he's loved by mana, if he could get a new power then a chance. #BCSpoilers #BC345 damn, so Asta thinks Yuno is stronger than him and he could have done well in situations which Asta faced. But i doubt that, Yuno couldn't have done much against Lucius either. But, we know that he's loved by mana, if he could get a new power then a chance. https://t.co/byXcxYPNhb

While his being ranked higher than Asta may initially suggest that Yuno is stronger than him, this may not actually be the case. Yuno has always progressed more rapidly in terms of rank than Asta has, mainly due to his exceptional magic skills, mana reserves, and overall natural talent and honed intellect. It makes sense that he would progress at a more rapid pace than Asta in terms of rank.

That being said, Black Clover has established that Asta is the one who always saves the day and finds a way to win. The Spade Kingdom Raid arc emphasizes this, showing that while Yuno was instrumental in the defeat of Lucifero, it came down to Asta needing to make that final cut against the Supreme Devil.

However, Asta’s current mental state undoubtedly plays a role in who the stronger one is between the two. Especially during a fight, a clear and confident mind can truly make the difference between winning or losing. Asta’s faith in himself and his determination wavering, it would be difficult for him to stay mentally collected during a fight.

As a result, if the two were to face off right now, Yuno would most likely win due to Asta’s current, weakened mental state. However, this does not necessarily mean that Yuno is stronger than Asta, with Black Clover emphasizing that even if Yuno outranks Asta, it still comes down to the magicless boy to bring home the win.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes