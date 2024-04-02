The most underrated Devil in Black Clover is also the most successful one (& the plot proves it)

While Black Clover manga initially focused primarily on magic with a small focus on devils due to Asta's five-leaf grimoire, this soon changed after the arrival of Zagred in the Elf Reincarnation Arc. Until that arc, fans had only seen visuals of Liebe within Asta's consciousness. However, with Zagred's arrival, fans finally got a good look at the devil.

That said, considering that Zagred was only a high-ranking devil, many fans underrated him, especially after comparing him to Highest-ranking Devils like Lucifero, Beelzebub, and Megicula. However, unlike the highest-ranking devils, Zagred was the only devil who became successful in his mission.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover: Zagred's 5 centuries-long mission trumps the highest-ranking devils

Licht and Tetia as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As revealed by the anime, Zagred was the mastermind behind the creation of Licht's five-leaf clover grimoire, the massacre of the Elf Tribe, and the reincarnation of the elves.

Zagred wanted to travel to the surface world in his true form. For this, he needed to take over the body of someone possessing a five-leaf grimoire. Hence, Zagred orchestrated the massacre of the elf tribe by taking over the body of a Clover Kingdom minister, using which he set up a trap to keep Prince Lumiere Silvamillion Clover from attending Licht and Tetia's marriage.

Licht as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Meanwhile, Zagred used a magic tool to absorb the Elves' magic and attacked them by imitating Lumiere's Light Magic. The despair of witnessing the Elf Tribe's massacre caused Licht's four-leaf grimoire to turn into a five-leaf grimoire. Soon after, Zagred tried to take over Licht's body but failed against Licht's determination to not give up his body.

After Lumiere defeated Demon Licht, Zagred tried stealing Licht's five-leaf grimoire but was sealed away by Secre Swallowtail.

Fortunately, Zagred managed to sow the seeds to postpone his plan for the future as he orchestrated Patry's resurrection. In the meantime, Zagred also got out of his eternal prison.

Zagred trapped by Secre in his incorporeal form (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Later, during the Elf Reincarnation Arc, Zagred took over the bodies of several reincarnated elves to steal Yuno's magic stone and place it on the pedestal. With that, Zagred summoned his original body from the underworld, succeeding in his plan that got suspended by five centuries.

While one may think that Zagred losing the fight against the Magic Knights and elves effectively made his success pointless, one must remember that no highest-ranking devils managed to do what he did.

Zagred vs Licht as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Unlike Zagred, the highest-ranking devils only managed to reach the surface world due to the Dark Triad members. If it weren't for Dante, Vanica, and Zenon, devils Lucifero and Megicula would have never reached the surface world. They did not have any plan similar to Zagred and completely relied on the Dark Triad to finish their mission.

As for Zagred, he was quite a menace. He did not even have a human host, yet he managed to influence the events in the Clover Kingdom through his incorporeal form. Even when his plan initially failed because of Licht, Lumiere, and Secre, he immediately switched to a new plan, despite the long wait of five centuries. It just proves how underrated Zagred was as an antagonist in Black Clover.

