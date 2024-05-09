Who is Astaroth in Black Clover? The devil's role in the series, explained

Who is Astaroth in Black Clover might be one of the most interesting questions in the series, because author Yuki Tabata has not revealed a lot regarding this character. This demon had a contract with Julius Novachrono and Lucius Zogratis, thus leading to him having a very significant role in the series because he gave the two his Time magic.

Astaroth was originally one of the three rulers of the underworld in Black Clover and was also strongly connected to the Tree of Qliphoth with the other two rulers, Lucifero and Beelzebub. However, Megicula eventually took over Astaroth's place, not because of the latter being overpowered or dethroned, but rather because he walked away, which led him to his union with Julius and Lucius, although how that happened has never been confirmed.

Who is Astaroth in Black Clover?

Astaroth could be considered one of the most important characters in the entire series, despite the fact that he has never had a physical appearance in the series or even a line of dialogue. He is one of the three Devils who ruled the underworld for centuries and, at some point in time, walked away from that dimension and ended up forming a connection with two very significant characters in the series.

Those two characters were the twins, Julius Novachrono and Lucius Zogratis, who were in one body, and since the latter was the oldest of the Zogratis siblings, he had shown a lot of promise as a devil host. That is how Lucius managed to have a contract with Astaroth, which led to these two characters having the Time magic ability, thus leading to Julius becoming the Wizard King.

Astaroth's role in the series, explained

Lucius Zogratis as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Image via Shueisha)

Despite not having a physical appearance in the series, as mentioned earlier, Astaroth was very important because he was instrumental in Lucius' magic purity plan. A very good example of that is how Time Magic allowed Julius to rise through the ranks and become the Wizard King, thus having a greater degree of influence over several plot points.

Furthermore, it has been shown on several occasions that this magic allowed Lucius to manipulate events when things were complicated for Asta and his friends because he needed to weaken the likes of Lucifero and others, thus leading to him having the opening he needed to achieve his goals. So, it can be argued that Lucius would have never achieved this goal without Astaroth's Time Magic.

How Yuno and Asta can overcome Lucius and Astaroth, explored

Yuno and Asta in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot).

It is difficult to judge how Yuno and Asta can defeat Lucius and Astaroth at the moment because of his Time Magic abilities. However, it is worth pointing out that Asta's Antimagic can be the decisive factor, since he can neutralize Lucius' magic, thus leading to a leveled playing field for the heroes.

The biggest issue is going to be how to reach him. However, Yuno managed to hold Lucius off until Asta's arrival, so it could make sense that they could overwhelm him together. It is also very likely that Asta is going to give Yuno some of his Antimagic, just like he did with the rest of the Black Bulls.

Final thoughts

Astaroth is one of the most important characters in Black Clover and Yuki Tabata has not even given this demon a design. However, his contract with Lucius Zogratis made the latter powerful enough to achieve his goals and manipulate events in the series.

