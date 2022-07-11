5 anime Waifus who are extremely aggressive (& 5 who are submissive in nature)

Every Japanese media fan in existence has been enamored by anime Waifus in their lives. This could be due to their personality, design, or powers. Still, those who select their anime Waifu because of the latter's personality know that every one of them has distinct temperaments and particular mannerisms.

One of the most popular tropes a series makes use of when creating anime Waifus is giving them one of two natures. They are either emotionally strong girls who know what they want, or shy and meek individuals who like to please their loved ones.

In this list, we will give five examples of anime Waifus who can be very violent, and five who should be more confident in themselves.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's opinion and does not have an order. It contains spoilers for various anime series.

Taiga and other anime Waifus who are not afraid of being aggressive

1) Yuno Gasai

Waifu Blessings @WaifuBlessings

Yuno Gasai - Future Diary

#waifu Such an innocent smile but a killer mind..Yuno Gasai - Future Diary Such an innocent smile but a killer mind..Yuno Gasai - Future Diary#waifu https://t.co/kLBlA1Vsbe

At first glance, Yuno appears to be a sweet girl who is devoted to her boyfriend Yuki. Nonetheless, if you ever try to hurt the love of her life, you will become well-versed with the end of one of her many knives.

She is the perfect example of what a Yandere is like, as she displays episodes of blind rage where she can kill anyone around her. Yuno is terrifying when it comes to protecting Yuki, going as far as to give her own life in order to keep him safe.

2) Chi-Chi

Only Chi-Chi can keep her family in order (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

Saiyans are attracted to strong individuals who can make them feel as excited about love as they do about combat. That is why Goku is so in love with his strong warrior wife Chi-Chi. While she is not an active fighter most of the time, she is more than capable when it comes to protecting herself and her family.

Chi-Chi is also one of the most determined women inside Dragon Ball’s universe. She knows exactly what she wants for her family and goes to all the lengths needed to make sure they are happy. Chi-Chi is one of the first and most prominent examples of aggressive anime Waifus, and fans love her because of this.

3) Rukia Kuchiki

Rukia is the second coming of Picasso (Image via Tite Kubo/Shueisha, Viz Media, Bleach)

Rukia is like the little Shinigami sister Ichigo never had, considering that they cannot be alone for more than five minutes before resorting to violence. Because of the rough life she has been subjected to for most of her life, her behavior can sometimes come off as rude and impolite.

Yet, Rukia is one of the most loyal and caring individuals inside of Bleach, seeing that she will do anything to protect the people she loves. A word of caution: Never make fun of her drawings, or you could find yourself a victim to her wrath.

4) Mai Valentine

Mai is one of the best duelists in the world (Image via Kazuki Takahashi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Yu-gi-oh! Duel Monsters)

Most anime fans who were born around the 90s will remember the Harpy duelist Mai Valentine, one of the most iconic and strong-willed anime Waifus.

Mai is a woman who is aware of what she wants and will not rest until she achieves her goals. She can appear to be a cold and uncaring person most of the time because of her dedication to herself. But when you manage to find a way into her heart, you realize she is just a person who feels lonely and is afraid of being perceived as weak.

5) Taiga

Taiga can be very sweet, but she rarely ever acts this way (Image via Yuyuko Takemiya, Toradora!)

Taiga, one of the most iconic Tsunderes of them all, is one of the most aggressive anime Waifus. Thanks to a childhood of neglect and solitude, Taiga develops a tough personality and violent tendencies that make most people afraid of her.

Unlike many Tsunderes who use this aggressive front as a way to protect their feelings, Taiga’s personality is truly a part of her. She can burst out in anger at any given moment, something Ryuji is well aware of, but he loves her the same anyway.

Onodera and four other anime Waifus who could be a little more assertive

1) Hinata

No one can think about meek anime Waifus without picturing Hinata, the definition of a passive person who prioritizes other people before herself. She is giving and kind, but can be overtly submissive at times.

Her shy personality and lack of confidence causes several issues in both combat and day-to-day life. Regardless, Hinata’s loving nature is what helps characters like Naruto and Neji become better versions of themselves.

2) Kyoko Sasagawa

AnimeBirthdayBot @AnimeBdayBot Happy birthday to Kyoko Sasagawa from Reborn!! 🥳 Happy birthday to Kyoko Sasagawa from Reborn!! 🥳🎉 https://t.co/yeG0pF6kHz

The world of Katekyo Hitman Reborn! is filled with powerful anime Waifus who do not wait around for someone to save them, with the exception of Kyoko Sasagawa, the little sister of Tsuna’s Sun Guardian.

Kyoko is a cheerful girl who always tries to look at the bright side of any given situation she is in. Ironically, her own personality can sometimes become a problem for herself and others, considering it can lead to her acting in a naïve and childish manner.

3) Sawako Kuronuma

Sawako was nicknamed "Sadako" because of her expression (Image via Karuho Shiina, Kimi ni Todoke)

Sawako is a naturally shy individual who gets nervous pretty easily when confronted with a difficult or stressful problem. When this happens, her expression becomes terrifying for those around her, which causes problems when making friends.

Those who are able to look past her scary expressions find that Sawako is a loving person who just wants to have more friends. She loves helping people around her, offering to take over their school chores whenever possible.

4) Kosaki Onodera

Onodera is always there to offer you a warm smile when you need it (Image via Naoshi Komi/Shueisha, Nisekoi)

Onodera is Raku’s childhood friends who deeply falls in love with him later in life. She is a tender girl who loves helping and listening to her friends, despite the fact that she can sometimes become overwhelmed by her nervousness.

She hates committing mistakes, apologizing profusely whenever she thinks she did something wrong. Onodera’s devotion towards the people she loves goes so far that she can give up on her desires if it will make her friends happy.

5) Rikka Takanashi

Rikka is one of the most unique anime Waifus (Image via Torako, Chuunibyou demo Koi ga Shitai!)

Because of the trauma caused by her father’s death when she was still a little girl, Rikka created a fantasy world that she uses as an escape to reality. She claims to be a powerful woman who is confident and skillful, when in reality she is a shy and clumsy person who has problems making friends.

Whenever she breaks character and reveals her real personality, we can see that she is just a scared girl who misses her father dearly. Finally, Yutta is able to help her let go of the past and find peace within herself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far